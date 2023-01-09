ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SheKnows

Oprah Once Called This Cozy Robe ‘a Baby Blanket For Adults’ & It’s on Sale for a Limited Time

By Taylor Lane
SheKnows
SheKnows
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wy57E_0k8m60Ks00

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

No matter the season, you need a good robe you can reach for when you want to feel cozy. If you don’t remember the last time you purchased one or, dare we say, owned one, now is the time to change that. Robes are mostly known for keeping you warm when you get out of the shower or during the colder months, but they can also be a great addition to your self-care routine. If you’re shopping for one, you have to consider this cozy robe that Oprah once called “a baby blanket for adults,” Right now, you can get it on sale.

Barefoot Dreams ’ robes are just as praise-worthy as their cult-favorite throw blankets . They still have the same luxuriously soft fabrics and a durable build that makes them last through wear and tear in the washer and dryer. They’re so good, even Oprah gives her stamp of approval. She added the robe to her Favorite Things list . Take it from the queen herself, “a yummy-feeling bathrobe is a guaranteed crowd pleaser,” Winfrey gushed of the robes in 2021, adding, “I like that these have a roomy fit and that the ribbed material and hood up the cozy factor even more.” Ahead, see the Oprah-approved robes and a few other options that you can add to your cart now.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. QVC is a SheKnows sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Barefoot In The Wild Robe — $110, originally $158

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LnO2T_0k8m60Ks00

This cozy, chic robe is “just like a blanket but better,” according to one shopper. “It feels so good to wear. Love the ribbing at sleeves and length.” The robe is made from 100% polyester, which gives it that soft-to-touch feel. It also has the “perfect” length that keeps you warm and comfortable during any season.

In The Wild Robe

Price: $110.60

Buy Now

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Ribbed Robe — $82, originally $118

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SXaJK_0k8m60Ks00

If you love to feel like you’re wrapped up in a cocoon, don’t miss this robe from Barefoot Dreams . It has a shawl collar, ribbed details, and a center-back that holds the removable belt tie. The robe is made with the brand’s CozyChic Lite knit, which provides a balance between warm and too warm. One reviewer wrote, “I can’t say enough good things about this robe. It’s warm but not too warm.”

CozyChic Lite Ribbed Robe

Price: $82.60

Buy Now

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Barefoot in the Wild Robe in Graphite — $95, originally $158

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e1L9t_0k8m60Ks00

You can also get your favorite Barefoot Dreams blanket print in robe form! This Barefoot In the Wild robe looks just like the throw and keeps you warm like it too. It has a relaxed fit, much like an oversized sweater, and a removable belt.

“I love this robe,” another shopper said. “Most robes are full-length or almost full-length and not practical. This is like a long cardigan, and the size is spot on, not too large or small. The fabric is soft and comfortable.”

Barefoot in the Wild Robe in Graphite

Price: $94.98

Buy Now

Hurry and take advantage of this limited-time sale on Oprah-approved robes . The robes are already selling fast, so there is no guarantee how long they will last.

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

The pants Oprah calls 'ultra-flattering' are 50% off at the Spanx End of Season Sale

We all know Oprah has great taste — there's a reason we go wild for her Favorite Things list every year. And when she calls something 'ultra-flattering,' you know it's something worth buying. Add a 50% discount to that, and we're stocking up! That's the case with these super-cute pants from Spanx — right now they're just $63 (regularly $128) at the Spanx End of Season Sale. The sale is on from now until January 11. There are tons of items are deeply discounter and you get an extra 30% off sale items with the offer code SALE.
AOL Corp

Oprah's favorite jeans are up to 50% off — and women over 50 love 'em

Ever since Oprah spilled the beans on her favorite jeans to InStyle a few years back, we've had our eyes on them. And we plan to get our legs in them, now that they're on sale at Amazon for more than 50% off for the holidays. As Oprah might say, "YOU get a new pair of stylish, affordable jeans! And YOU get a pair of stylish, affordable jeans! And YOU get a pair of stylish, affordable jeans...!" One pair, the Marilyn Straight Denim Jeans, is down from $124 to just $71 — the lowest price we've ever seen them!
HAWAII STATE
SheKnows

Shoppers Are Buying These Ugg Ultra Mini Boot Dupes In Multiple Colors: ‘The Lining Is Like a Cloud’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. This season a few pairs of shoes have reached superstar status, like the shearling Birkenstocks and, lately, the mini UGGs that have been sold out everywhere. There’s something about a coveted product being out of reach, especially after you decide you need them for yourself. Ever heard the saying, “the heart wants what it can’t have?” if you haven’t stopped thinking about adding a pair of the best-selling UGGs to your wardrobe, you have to give these Ultra Mini Boot...
SheKnows

Shoppers 'Couldn't Be Happier' With This Giant, Cozy Blanket That's Big Enough to Keep the Whole Family Warm

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Are you tired of fighting over blankets on the couch or constantly having to readjust your blanket while snuggling with your family? We feel you! As the winter season dives even more deeply into chilly temperatures, this might be the perfect time to invest in a giant cozy blanket that everyone can cuddle under. Not only will it bring your family closer together, but it’s also a practical solution to those pesky blanket woes. And we found the absolutely perfect...
AOL Corp

Hurry! The famous 'Amazon coat' is on mega-sale — but only 'til midnight

It's freezing outside and, with more winter months ahead, it's no wonder we have warm coats on the brain. Well, Amazon has a sale to do you a solid. They've slashed prices on popular Orolay coats by up to 52%, just for today. But there's one marked-down jacket in particular you definitely don't want to miss: The Internet famous "Amazon coat."
The Independent

Texas Roadhouse customer says she paid $4 for mac and cheese that turned out to be Kraft

A Texas Roadhouse customer ordered a side of mac and cheese at the popular American restaurant chain, only to discover that it was actually Kraft mac and cheese made from a box.TikTok user @bre_an_muffin went viral last week when she filmed the experience in a video that now has been viewed more than 530,000 times. “When you order mac and cheese and pay $4 for Kraft,” she wrote over the video.Although this TikToker paid $4 for what she thought was a side dish of mac and cheese made in-house, one box of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese retails at just...
Simplemost

Put Vaseline Under Your Eyes To Get In On This Inexpensive Beauty Hack

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Petroleum jelly-based Vaseline is a cost-effective way to lock moisture into the skin. It’s...
Thrillist

This New McDonald's Deal Gets You a Burger, Nuggets, Drink, & Fries for $4

You don’t see many deals popping up at restaurants on Christmas Day. More often, restaurants that are still open probably feel like they’ve got the market cornered since restaurants are closed for the holiday. Many McDonald’s locations will be open on Christmas Eve and Day, and those are...
AOL Corp

'My feet never hurt!': Podiatrists and 18,000 shoppers love these sneakers — and they're on sale

According to the Mayo Clinic, the average American takes 3,000 to 4,000 steps a day. Think you might be below that number? Maybe all you need to get yourself moving in the right direction is the right pair of sneakers. If you're not up for a big apparel investment at the moment, no problem: We found a pair beloved by podiatrists that feel so amazing on your feet, you’ll be the one saying “Should we do one more lap?” And the price: They're on sale starting at $44, down from $70 for the holidays. Now, step right up to the most comfy shoes of your life!
shefinds

3 Timeless, Short Haircuts That Are Perfect For Women Over 40–They Take Years Off Your Look!

Admit it: you are craving a major hair change. Maybe you’ve been styling your hair the same exact way for years. Or perhaps you can’t imagine living without your long hair (but want to freshen it up and give shorter hair a spin). Whatever your reason, a shorter haircut can breathe new life into your look. And if your beauty goals include a glow-up after a certain age, many hair stylists say shorter hair is perfect for highlighting features like your bone structure and jawline and for making the most out of thinning hair. Cindy Marcus, a hairstylist with more than 17 years’ experience who is the editor-in-chief of Latest-Hairstyles.com, recommends three timeless, short haircuts that are especially perfect for women over 40.
SheKnows

SheKnows

93K+
Followers
10K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy