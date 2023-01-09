Oprah Once Called This Cozy Robe ‘a Baby Blanket For Adults’ & It’s on Sale for a Limited Time

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

No matter the season, you need a good robe you can reach for when you want to feel cozy. If you don’t remember the last time you purchased one or, dare we say, owned one, now is the time to change that. Robes are mostly known for keeping you warm when you get out of the shower or during the colder months, but they can also be a great addition to your self-care routine. If you’re shopping for one, you have to consider this cozy robe that Oprah once called “a baby blanket for adults,” Right now, you can get it on sale.

Barefoot Dreams ’ robes are just as praise-worthy as their cult-favorite throw blankets . They still have the same luxuriously soft fabrics and a durable build that makes them last through wear and tear in the washer and dryer. They’re so good, even Oprah gives her stamp of approval. She added the robe to her Favorite Things list . Take it from the queen herself, “a yummy-feeling bathrobe is a guaranteed crowd pleaser,” Winfrey gushed of the robes in 2021, adding, “I like that these have a roomy fit and that the ribbed material and hood up the cozy factor even more.” Ahead, see the Oprah-approved robes and a few other options that you can add to your cart now.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Barefoot In The Wild Robe — $110, originally $158

This cozy, chic robe is “just like a blanket but better,” according to one shopper. “It feels so good to wear. Love the ribbing at sleeves and length.” The robe is made from 100% polyester, which gives it that soft-to-touch feel. It also has the “perfect” length that keeps you warm and comfortable during any season.

In The Wild Robe

Price: $110.60

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Ribbed Robe — $82, originally $118

If you love to feel like you’re wrapped up in a cocoon, don’t miss this robe from Barefoot Dreams . It has a shawl collar, ribbed details, and a center-back that holds the removable belt tie. The robe is made with the brand’s CozyChic Lite knit, which provides a balance between warm and too warm. One reviewer wrote, “I can’t say enough good things about this robe. It’s warm but not too warm.”

CozyChic Lite Ribbed Robe

Price: $82.60

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Barefoot in the Wild Robe in Graphite — $95, originally $158

You can also get your favorite blanket print in robe form! This Barefoot In the Wild robe looks just like the throw and keeps you warm like it too. It has a relaxed fit, much like an oversized sweater, and a removable belt.

“I love this robe,” another shopper said. “Most robes are full-length or almost full-length and not practical. This is like a long cardigan, and the size is spot on, not too large or small. The fabric is soft and comfortable.”

Barefoot in the Wild Robe in Graphite

Price: $94.98

Hurry and take advantage of this limited-time sale on Oprah-approved robes . The robes are already selling fast, so there is no guarantee how long they will last.