Read full article on original website
Related
SAG Awards movie nominations predictions: ‘Everything Everywhere,’ ‘The Fabelmans’ will lead
“Everything Everywhere All at Once” and “The Fabelmans” will be the top films at the Screen Actors Guild Awards when nominations are announced on January 11. That’s according to the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users who have placed their bets here in our predictions center. Scroll down for our complete nomination predictions organized by film with our projected winners highlighted in gold. SEESAG Ensemble head-scratcher: ‘Glass Onion’ could shake up important precursor race In our odds “Everything Everywhere” and “The Fabelmans” are the two top contenders for best ensemble cast. They’re both family-centered stories, which would follow in the...
NYLON
The SAG Awards 2023 Nominations: The Complete List
There are some cycles in life we can always depend: The cycles of the moon, the cycles of trends, and the cycles of awards season, which we have officially entered. The Golden Globes were held last night; the Grammys announced that Trevor Noah will host; and today, the Screen Actors Guild Awards nominees were nominated.
Zendaya, Amanda Seyfried and More React to 2023 SAG Awards Nominations
We're willing to bet these actors are feeling quite euphoric today. The nominations for the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced on Jan. 11 and among the biggest standouts in both movie and television were nominated including The Dropout star Amanda Seyfried, whose performance as Elizabeth Holmes earned her a nomination for Outstanding Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie.
List of early winners at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Early winners at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards. Supporting Actor: Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”. Supporting actress: Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”. Original score: Justin Hurwitz, “Babylon”. Original Song: “Naatu Naatu,” from “RRR,” music by M.M....
Golden Globes 2023: Winners list as the award show returns to television
LOS ANGELES — iThe 80th Golden Globe Awards kicks off award season on Tuesday with some of the biggest stars. The Golden Globes returned to television Tuesday after it was boycotted last year, according to The Associated Press. NBC decided to not televise it in 2022, giving the Hollywood Foreign Press Association time to make some changes.
Hottest Couples at the 2023 Golden Globes: Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz and Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey and More
Sizzle reel! The hottest couples in Hollywood descended upon the 2023 Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday, January 10. Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz were among the first celebrities to arrive at the awards show in Los Angeles. The America’s Got Talent judge, 49, wore a sexy, short Kevin Germanier dress with a purple boa cascading […]
Golden Globes 2023: Here Are All The Winners
This year's ceremony was an attempt at a rebound after years defined by troubling scandals and the COVID-19 pandemic.
SAG Awards nominations predictions: Our official odds in 13 film and TV categories
This year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards may not have a TV home just yet (TNT and TBS said no thanks to airing the 29th ceremony), but that won’t stop us from predicting who we think will be nominated on the morning of Wednesday, January 11. Scroll down for Gold Derby’s 2023 SAG Awards nominations predictions in 13 film and TV categories, with our projected winners highlighted in gold. Our official odds are based on the combined predictions in film and in television from thousands of Gold Derby users, including Expert journalists from major media outlets, the Editors who cover awards year-round...
msn.com
Kanye West marries in private ceremony
Kanye West has got married again. The 'All Day' hitmaker - who split from Kim Kardashian in February 2021 after seven years of marriage - recently exchanged vows with Bianca Censori in a private ceremony, though it is not believed the union is legally binding as they haven't filed a marriage certificate, TMZ reports.
tvinsider.com
‘Yellowstone’ Scores First Major Award With Kevin Costner’s Golden Globe Win
Kevin Costner, who stars as patriarch John Dutton, won Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama at the 2023 Golden Globes. He was up against Jeff Bridges for The Old Man, Diego Luna for Andor, Bob Odenkirk for Better Call Saul, and Adam Scott for Severance. Costner...
Michelle Yeoh, Austin Butler, Quinta Brunson lead 25 first-time nominees at 2023 SAG Awards
There are 25 first-time individual acting nominees invited to the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards party, including a few who may evoke some surprise that it’s their first SAG attention – namely, freshly minted Golden Globe victors Michelle Yeoh (for “Everything Everywhere All at Once”) and Colin Farrell (for “The Banshees of Inisherin”). They were joined by seven other Globe winners from Tuesday night: on the film side, Austin Butler (for “Elvis”) and Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) and, on the TV side, Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”), Amanda Seyfried (“The Dropout”), Zendaya (“Euphoria”), Paul Walter Hauser (“Black Bird”)...
purewow.com
Golden Globes 2023: Best Actress in a Drama Series Goes to Zendaya
First, it was Michaela Jaé Rodriguez for Pose. Then, it was Emma Corrin for The Crown. And now, the Golden Globes has crowned another Best Actress in a Drama Series. During the 80th annual Golden Globes, Zendaya took home the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama for Euphoria.
DGA Awards Film Nominations: Steven Spielberg, Martin McDonagh, Todd Field, Joseph Kosinski & The Daniels Vying For Top Prize
The Directors Guild of America has nominated Tár‘s Todd Field, Top Gun: Maverick‘s Joseph Kosinski, Everything Everywhere All at Once‘s Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, The Banshees of Inisherin‘s Martin McDonagh and The Fabelmans’ Steven Spielberg for the top feature film prize at its 75th annual DGA Awards. RELATED: DGA Awards Sets TV, Documentary And Commercials Nominations For 75th Anniversary Edition While women were shut out of the marquee race, the DGA nominated four for its First-Time Feature Film Prize: Alice Diop (Saint Omer), Audrey Diwan (Happening), Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic (Murina) and Charlotte Wells (Aftersun). John Patton Ford also is nominated, for Emily the Criminal. Winners...
SAG Awards ceremony finds new home at Netflix – but here’s how to watch the 2023 show
While we still have yet to get to this year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards—the 29th annual celebration will be held on February 26 at the Fairmont Century Plaza—there’s a big change coming for 2024. Following a lengthy association with TNT, the ceremony will be live-streamed starting next year on the largest streaming service, Netflix. This year’s show will be something of a gap year. Without a television network or streaming service to call home, the 2023 SAG Awards will stream live on Netflix’s YouTube channel, but not on the main app itself. SAG-AFTRA’s Duncan Crabtree-Ireland was eager to break the news Wednesday...
ETOnline.com
Cate Blanchett Absent for Her Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama Win
And the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama goes to… Cate Blanchett for Tár. On Tuesday, during the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's 80th annual awards show, the 53-year-old actress beat out Olivia Colman (Empire of Light), Viola Davis (The Woman King), Ana de Armas (Blonde) and Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans).
Golden Globes: Cate Blanchett Joins Meryl Streep, Ingrid Bergman, Jane Fonda as Most Awarded Best Drama Actress
With her best actress in a drama category win for her role in Tár, Cate Blanchett broke a record on Tuesday night at the 2023 Golden Globes. She joined Meryl Streep, Ingrid Bergman and Jane Fonda as the most awarded actress in the category with three wins. Blanchett has won twice before in the category, once in 1999 for Elizabeth and once for Blue Jasmine in 2014. She also won in the best supporting actress in a motion picture category in 2008 for I’m Not There. More from The Hollywood ReporterMost Memorable Golden Globes Moments: Host Mocks HFPA Scandal and Tom...
From 'Top Gun: Maverick' to 'Abbott Elementary,' Here Are the Top Nominees for the 2023 SAG Awards!
The SAG Awards are the only ceremony that honors both TV and movies.
SAG Awards 2023: Ozark's Final Season Leads TV Nominations — See Full List
Just hours after this year’s Golden Globes were handed out, the Screen Actors Guild has unveiled its nominations for the 29th Annual SAG Awards. Ozark‘s final season led the TV pack with four nominations, including nods for Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Julia Garner and the show’s ensemble. Following closely behind, with three nominations each, were Better Call Saul‘s swan song, HBO’s Barry and Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building. On the film side, The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All at Once tied with five nods apiece, and both movies were represented in the Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture category. As announced Wednesday morning, this...
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Cast Reunites at the Golden Globes: Glen Powell, Monica Barbaro and More
Calling all aviators! The cast of Top Gun: Maverick has hit the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes. Glen Powell and Jay Ellis were first to arrive at The Beverly Hilton on Tuesday, January 10, for the 80th annual awards show, gushing about Tom Cruise in an interview with E! News. “It was everything […]
Comments / 0