Is it the chicken or the egg? In the case of skyrocketing egg prices across the nation, it’s the chicken. WYFF News 4 spoke with Furman University’s Jason Jones, an economics professor, about why the price of eggs is so high. Jones said it’s a simple supply and demand issue. There are fewer chickens due to avian flu. Fewer chickens means fewer eggs, which translates to higher prices for eggs on grocery store shelves – about a 50% increase compared to food in general, which has seen a 12% increase over the last several months, Jones explained.

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO