Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Skiing Near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Chili Dogs in all of South CarolinaTravel MavenSalem, SC
Arby’s Restaurant Operator In South Carolina Fined By The Department of Labor For Child Labor ViolationsMadocColumbia, SC
Almost One Year Later And Alexis Ware Is Still Missing With No New Clues In Her DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGreenville, SC
Suspicious Package Brings Emergency Crew to a Walmart in South CarolinaTy D.Greenville, SC
Related
clemson.edu
Online GIS fundamentals workshop this spring
This spring, the Clemson Center for Geospatial Technologies (CCGT) will host free online workshops for all Clemson students, faculty, and staff on GIS. All workshops will take place online on Fridays between 1 – 4 p.m. Participants who attend seven of the eight core workshops will receive a Certificate of Attendance for GIS Fundamentals.
greenvillejournal.com
Bon Secours St. Francis to illuminate Greenville campuses in blue lights
In recognition of National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, Bon Secours St. Francis Health System will illuminate its downtown and Eastside campuses in blue lights on Jan. 11. The event is also in support of the Department of Homeland Security’s Blue Campaign and #WearBlueDay, which works to bring awareness to the prevalence of human trafficking.
Coca-Cola plant to be revitalized in Spartanburg
A historic Spartanburg building will now see new life. City council approved plans to revitalize Spartanburg’s vacant Coca-Cola plant.
housebeautiful.com
Designer Whitney McGregor Freshens Up a Starter Home in Spartanburg, South Carolina
When a young couple’s charming 1942 home in Spartanburg, South Carolina, needed a new aesthetic direction, they called in Greenville designer Whitney McGregor for help. The result is so upbeat and fresh that McGregor says she would happily move right in. “In another world, I live here by myself,” McGregor laughs. “It’s happy and cozy and bright, and it’s reflective of my clients and their personality. They’re light and fun-loving.”
FOX Carolina
Drained Upstate lake closer to reopening
First Alert Meteorologist Chrissy Kholer breaks down the science of winter thunderestorms. Governor Henry McMaster speaks after being sworn in for second full term. Former Clemson star quarterback Tahj Boyd is planning his annual gala. 1.9 magnitude earthquake reported in Midlands. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The USGS reported an...
clemson.edu
Clemson’s first-ever Churchill scholar is working to strengthen our energy grid
Over the past several weeks, communities throughout the United States have dealt with rolling blackouts associated with winter storms. Grant Wilkins, Clemson University’s first-ever Churchill scholar, is working on a solution that will keep our power on and running smoothly in any weather. Wilkins, a double major in computer...
1 South Carolina City Named Among The Worst U.S. Cities For Bed Bugs
Orkin's annual list of the country's top bed bug cities includes one city right here in South Carolina.
FOX Carolina
1.9 magnitude earthquake reported in Midlands
First Alert Meteorologist Chrissy Kholer breaks down the science of winter thunderestorms. Governor Henry McMaster speaks after being sworn in for second full term. Former Clemson star quarterback Tahj Boyd is planning his annual gala. System outage grounds flights nationwide. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has...
NCDOT removes over 120,000 pounds of trash from Asheville homeless camps
The North Carolina Department of Transportation has cleaned up two homeless camps collecting over 120,000 pounds of trash.
FOX Carolina
Upstate city takes part in The Butterfly Project
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Butterfly Project started in California in 2006 as a way to create and display 1.5 million butterflies worldwide, one for each child who lost their lives in the Holocaust. “We know that something terrible happened, but we’re going to create something happy and remember...
Let’s Eat at Birrieria 101 in Greenville
Tacos, quesadillas and burgers all covered with cheese!
FOX Carolina
Greenville, Spartanburg in top 5 counties for reported human trafficking
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - SC Attorney General Alan Wilson released the 2022 Human Trafficking Task Force annual report that details the magnitude of human trafficking in South Carolina. According to the report. the top five counties for reported human trafficking include Greenville, Charleston, Richland, Horry and Spartanburg. The data...
furman.edu
Economist, farmer weigh in on nationwide increase in egg prices
Is it the chicken or the egg? In the case of skyrocketing egg prices across the nation, it’s the chicken. WYFF News 4 spoke with Furman University’s Jason Jones, an economics professor, about why the price of eggs is so high. Jones said it’s a simple supply and demand issue. There are fewer chickens due to avian flu. Fewer chickens means fewer eggs, which translates to higher prices for eggs on grocery store shelves – about a 50% increase compared to food in general, which has seen a 12% increase over the last several months, Jones explained.
greenvillejournal.com
Greater Greenville Sanitation to stop recycling, but the city of Greenville will continue
Greater Greenville Sanitation will no longer offer curbside recycling after March 30 due to the increase in the cost of collection, which includes equipment maintenance, fuel and employees. But for residents living inside city limits and using City of Greenville Solid Waste services, recycling collection will continue as normal and...
The Best Skiing Near Greenville, SC
Tickets were provided by Appalchian Ski Mountain. Opinions are my own. Looking to experience a winter wonderland in your own backyard? Consider Appalachian Ski Mountain, located just over two hours from Greenville, SC in Blowing Rock, NC. This ski resort offers guests the ability to choose from three winter sports: skiing, snowboarding or ice skating.
Neighborhood group claims Greenville Co. violated agreement by building transit facility
Construction crews have begun to grade property on Arcadia Drive as they prepare to build a new Greenlink bus maintenance facility.
Pickens names River Bluff’s Reynolds head coach
The School District of Pickens County Board of Trustees has approved the selection of Mr. James Reynolds as Pickens High School’s new Head Varsity Football Coach. Mr. Reynolds joins Pickens High from a field of 64 outstanding applicants with an impressive resume that includes a combination of exceptional teaching and coaching experiences as the foundation […]
gsabusiness.com
19-story tower planned for downtown Greenville
A new mixed-use development planned for downtown Greenville would add hundreds of residential units as part of a 19-story tower. Developers submitted plans to the city of Greenville’s Design Review Board for the proposed 19-story Canvas tower that would sit at 301 College St., right at the corner of North Academy and College streets, adjacent to Buncombe Street, framing the Canvas Lofts and its iconic mural of former Greenville County educator Pearlie Harris.
WYFF4.com
A 'damming' situation: 130-year-old dam leaking; holding back tons of toxic waste from Reedy River
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Lake Greenwood provides clean drinking water to tens of thousands of people in Greenwood and Laurens counties. But just over an hour upstream in Greenville County, the 130-year-old Conestee Dam is crumbling and cracking day by day, according to experts, holding back millions of tons of chemicals and raw sewage.
live5news.com
Clemson, South Carolina finish season ranked in AP Top 25
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -Both Clemson and South Carolina finish the 2022 season as ranked teams as the final Associated Press Top 25 poll was released early Tuesday morning. The Tigers, coming off another ACC Championship, finish the season at 13th in the country. Dabo Swinney’s team fell 3 spots from the previous poll after their Orange Bowl loss to Tennessee last month.
Comments / 0