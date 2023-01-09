Read full article on original website
Related
wwnytv.com
Local elections officials weigh in on proposed election reforms
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - One of the first things handled in the state Senate in the new legislative session is an election reform package. Portable polling locations, expanded ballot drop-off locations, a voting and election database, and allowing food and non-alcoholic drinks to be handed out to voters waiting in line highlight some of the proposed changes in an election reform package in front of the state Legislature.
wwnytv.com
North Country officials react to Hochul’s plans to change bail reform
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s been on the minds of many since the laws were passed a few years back: Bail reform- criticized for being too lenient and not putting suspects in jail. “We have seen people commit crimes and then go out and commit much more serious...
NewsChannel 36
New York Senator urges Gov. Hochul to crack down on sticker stores
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WENY) -- Stores that sell stickers and "gift" its customers with marijuana (a.k.a. sticker stores) are operating through a loophole in New York State law. Members of law enforcement and local legislature met Thursday afternoon with one goal in mind -- to crack down on the increasing number of sticker stores "illegally dispensing and selling marijuana."
Local leaders call on Gov. Hochul to crack down on ‘sticker stores’
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — Republican lawmakers gathered in Watkins Glen on Thursday alongside regional law enforcement to call upon Governor Kathy Hochul to implement legislation and crack down on “sticker stores” for illegally dispensing and selling marijuana in the Southern Tier and New York State. In a joint statement, Senator Tom O’Mara, Assemblyman Phil […]
wwnytv.com
St. Lawrence County stepping in to process pistol permits
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - What the state isn’t doing, St. Lawrence County will. We’re talking about a couple of hundred residents getting their pistol permits processed. County officials say residents were recently told by state police their pistol permit applications would be denied for concealed carry due to incomplete background checks or they could be issued a “premises-only” license, which only allows the person to have a pistol or revolver in their home or place of business.
Hochul backs eventual ban on gas furnaces and stoves in new buildings
Environmental groups largely hailed the proposals, with some calling for even more aggressive action.
cnycentral.com
Gov. Hochul defends approving state legislature's $32,000 self-proposed pay raise
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Starting this year, New York State lawmakers will be making $32,000 more a year, a measure they themselves voted to approve. Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the legislation for the pay raise. In a vote falling mostly along party lines, lawmakers convened in Albany just before Christmas...
Trio of New Laws Set To Impact New York State’s Restaurants in ’23
On the heels of the re-election of Governor Kathy Hochul, New York’s restaurants saw significant state and local employment law developments that have gone into effect with the turn of the calendar to a new year. As of December 31, 2022, the minimum wage for non-tipped workers increased to...
informnny.com
Jefferson County: US-11 road with most vehicle crash fatalities in 2020
(STACKER) – Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not the case.
Pollution Could Bring In $1 Billion With Certain Fuel Bans In New York State
Pollution will be big business, producing an expected $1 billion in revenue for New York State with Governor Kathy Hochul's new plan. As I'm sure you've heard, over and over if you live here in New York, gas cars and appliances will be phased out in the next decade. For now, electric vehicles and appliances are preferred until they are the legal requirement. Gov. Hochul has made it clear that big pollution will pay dearly in New York, generating over a billion dollars in revenue.
Elise Stefanik offers $10M bounty over Kathy Hochul bail inaction
In a prod to Gov. Kathy Hochul, Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik has introduced federal legislation that would entice New York and other states to change their laws to “hold repeat offenders accountable and bolster public safety.” The measure — which seeks to give judges the authority to impose bail and detain dangerous defendants pending trial — would offer a federal bounty, of sorts, to states that comply. Stefanik’s “Stop Enabling Repeat Violence and Endangering Our Communities Act” is a response to Hochul’s public safety agenda released in her State of the State address Tuesday that critics said offered little change to...
Former GOP county election official in Upstate NY pleads guilty to ballot fraud
Albany, N.Y. — A former Republican county elections commissioner in upstate New York pleaded guilty Wednesday to applying for absentee ballots in the names of other registered voters. Jason Schofield, who is from Troy, resigned last month from the Rensselaer County Board of Elections. He admitted that in 2021...
State of the State: New York Gov. Hochul announces new climate proposals
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced significant new climate proposals during her State of the State address Tuesday, including a first-in-the-nation pilot program that would effectively cap electricity bills for some low-income families. Hochul’s plans call for wide-spanning efforts to improve energy affordability, reduce greenhouse gas emissions...
Hear Ye! Upstate NY Town Has One of Nation’s Top Public Squares
The function of the town square has changed over the centuries, but even in 2023, it still serves as the central meeting place for the residents of a town. Events are held, meetings are conducted, and if nothing else, the public square is usually a nice spot to simply walk around.
wnynewsnow.com
NY Senate Republicans Unveil “Rescue New York” Agenda
ALBANY, NY (WNY News Now) — On Monday, the New York State Senate Republican Conference announced its plan to bring much needed aid to New York State in the 2023 year. The “Rescue New York” 2023 Legislative Agenda is a comprehensive plan to improve public safety, ease the financial burden on middle-class families and small business owners, and restore the quality of life in communities throughout New York State.
onthewater.com
Upstate and Western New York Fishing Report- January 12, 2023
After the storm of a generation over the holidays and with heavy rains last week, fishing is finally turning back on again in the Lake Ontario tributaries for trout. Eggs, egg imitations, flies and small jigs fished under a float are working to catch some nice fish off both lakes. Jigs and egg imitations were working for Matt Vogt of Newfane this week. He was picking up some fresh Coho salmon that had run up 18 Mile Creek into Burt Dam area. According to Vogt, conditions have been alright, and the tributaries are not frozen over. He has had some luck in the mud, but water right now has cleared to a more greenish color. There was a report of some fish in 4 Mile Creek, but beaver dams have impacted how and where you can fish. More rain is in the forecast for Friday so we will have to wait and see what that will bring us.
Hochul Celebrates First Solar Energy Siting Permits of 2023
New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently celebrated the New York State Office of Renewable Energy’s issuance of three siting permits capable of delivering clean energy to more than 69,000 New York homes for a period of roughly 20 years.
Popular New York State Snowmobile Trails Shut Down
The winter of 2023 sure has been weird. One week there are blizzard warnings and the next it is flooding! For those of us who love the snow and love to be on our sleds, this season has been rough and it seems to be getting worse. Living along the...
Report: Smoking in New York Will Cost You Millions, and Here’s Why
Where there's smoke, there's often fire, and if you're a smoker in New York, it appears as though you're burning through money at an alarming rate. A recent study was published, documenting the amount of money spent by the average smoker in each state. If the numbers are to be...
wwnytv.com
North country lawmakers voice concerns after Hochul’s State of the State address
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - North country lawmakers have their concerns after Tuesday’s State of the State address from Governor Hochul. The 45 minute speech outlined nearly 150 proposals for New York state in 2023. Hochul addressed topics ranging from bail reform to inflation to affordable housing. Lawmakers who...
Comments / 0