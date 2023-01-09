ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

wwnytv.com

Local elections officials weigh in on proposed election reforms

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - One of the first things handled in the state Senate in the new legislative session is an election reform package. Portable polling locations, expanded ballot drop-off locations, a voting and election database, and allowing food and non-alcoholic drinks to be handed out to voters waiting in line highlight some of the proposed changes in an election reform package in front of the state Legislature.
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

North Country officials react to Hochul’s plans to change bail reform

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s been on the minds of many since the laws were passed a few years back: Bail reform- criticized for being too lenient and not putting suspects in jail. “We have seen people commit crimes and then go out and commit much more serious...
NewsChannel 36

New York Senator urges Gov. Hochul to crack down on sticker stores

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WENY) -- Stores that sell stickers and "gift" its customers with marijuana (a.k.a. sticker stores) are operating through a loophole in New York State law. Members of law enforcement and local legislature met Thursday afternoon with one goal in mind -- to crack down on the increasing number of sticker stores "illegally dispensing and selling marijuana."
WETM 18 News

Local leaders call on Gov. Hochul to crack down on ‘sticker stores’

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — Republican lawmakers gathered in Watkins Glen on Thursday alongside regional law enforcement to call upon Governor Kathy Hochul to implement legislation and crack down on “sticker stores” for illegally dispensing and selling marijuana in the Southern Tier and New York State. In a joint statement, Senator Tom O’Mara, Assemblyman Phil […]
WATKINS GLEN, NY
wwnytv.com

St. Lawrence County stepping in to process pistol permits

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - What the state isn’t doing, St. Lawrence County will. We’re talking about a couple of hundred residents getting their pistol permits processed. County officials say residents were recently told by state police their pistol permit applications would be denied for concealed carry due to incomplete background checks or they could be issued a “premises-only” license, which only allows the person to have a pistol or revolver in their home or place of business.
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Gov. Hochul defends approving state legislature's $32,000 self-proposed pay raise

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Starting this year, New York State lawmakers will be making $32,000 more a year, a measure they themselves voted to approve. Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the legislation for the pay raise. In a vote falling mostly along party lines, lawmakers convened in Albany just before Christmas...
informnny.com

Jefferson County: US-11 road with most vehicle crash fatalities in 2020

(STACKER) – Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not the case.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Pollution Could Bring In $1 Billion With Certain Fuel Bans In New York State

Pollution will be big business, producing an expected $1 billion in revenue for New York State with Governor Kathy Hochul's new plan. As I'm sure you've heard, over and over if you live here in New York, gas cars and appliances will be phased out in the next decade. For now, electric vehicles and appliances are preferred until they are the legal requirement. Gov. Hochul has made it clear that big pollution will pay dearly in New York, generating over a billion dollars in revenue.
New York Post

Elise Stefanik offers $10M bounty over Kathy Hochul bail inaction

In a prod to Gov. Kathy Hochul, Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik has introduced federal legislation that would entice New York and other states to change their laws to “hold repeat offenders accountable and bolster public safety.” The measure — which seeks to give judges the authority to impose bail and detain dangerous defendants pending trial — would offer a federal bounty, of sorts, to states that comply. Stefanik’s “Stop Enabling Repeat Violence and Endangering Our Communities Act” is a response to Hochul’s public safety agenda released in her State of the State address Tuesday that critics said offered little change to...
The Staten Island Advance

State of the State: New York Gov. Hochul announces new climate proposals

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced significant new climate proposals during her State of the State address Tuesday, including a first-in-the-nation pilot program that would effectively cap electricity bills for some low-income families. Hochul’s plans call for wide-spanning efforts to improve energy affordability, reduce greenhouse gas emissions...
wnynewsnow.com

NY Senate Republicans Unveil “Rescue New York” Agenda

ALBANY, NY (WNY News Now) — On Monday, the New York State Senate Republican Conference announced its plan to bring much needed aid to New York State in the 2023 year. The “Rescue New York” 2023 Legislative Agenda is a comprehensive plan to improve public safety, ease the financial burden on middle-class families and small business owners, and restore the quality of life in communities throughout New York State.
onthewater.com

Upstate and Western New York Fishing Report- January 12, 2023

After the storm of a generation over the holidays and with heavy rains last week, fishing is finally turning back on again in the Lake Ontario tributaries for trout. Eggs, egg imitations, flies and small jigs fished under a float are working to catch some nice fish off both lakes. Jigs and egg imitations were working for Matt Vogt of Newfane this week. He was picking up some fresh Coho salmon that had run up 18 Mile Creek into Burt Dam area. According to Vogt, conditions have been alright, and the tributaries are not frozen over. He has had some luck in the mud, but water right now has cleared to a more greenish color. There was a report of some fish in 4 Mile Creek, but beaver dams have impacted how and where you can fish. More rain is in the forecast for Friday so we will have to wait and see what that will bring us.
NEW YORK STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

Popular New York State Snowmobile Trails Shut Down

The winter of 2023 sure has been weird. One week there are blizzard warnings and the next it is flooding! For those of us who love the snow and love to be on our sleds, this season has been rough and it seems to be getting worse. Living along the...
wwnytv.com

North country lawmakers voice concerns after Hochul’s State of the State address

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - North country lawmakers have their concerns after Tuesday’s State of the State address from Governor Hochul. The 45 minute speech outlined nearly 150 proposals for New York state in 2023. Hochul addressed topics ranging from bail reform to inflation to affordable housing. Lawmakers who...

