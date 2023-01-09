ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Damar Hamlin Speaks Out After Being Discharged From Cincinnati Hospital

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is back in Buffalo after being discharged from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center Monday.

Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest seven days ago, released a statement on Twitter .

“Headed home to Buffalo today with a lot of love on my heart,” Hamlin tweeted. “Watching the world come together around me on Sunday was truly an amazing feeling. The same love you all have shown me is the same love that I plan to put back into the world n more. Bigger than football!”

In a follow-up tweet, Hamlin thanked the doctors at UCMC for the care he received.

Grateful for the awesome care I received at UCMC,” Hamlin wrote . “Happy to be back in Buffalo. The docs and nurses at Buffalo General have already made me feel at home!”

Hamlin has made significant progress in the last week. Doctors noted Monday he is taking part in physical therapy and tolerating a regular diet. He watched his team’s 35-23 Week 18 victory over the New England Patriots from his hospital bed and “set off every alarm in the ICU” after running back Nyheim Hines returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown.

“We’ve learned this week that the Bills Mafia is a very real thing, and we all feel the love from you all in Western New York,” Dr. Timothy Pritts said Monday. “He watched the game yesterday. When the opening kickoff was run back, he jumped up and down, got out of his chair, set I think every alarm off in the ICU in the process. He was fine, it was just an appropriate reaction to a very exciting play.”

NFL Community Comes Together in Support of Damar Hamlin

During Week 18, the first games since Hamlin’s on-field collapse, the NFL community came together in support of the 24-year-old. The Bills honored Hamlin in many ways, from wearing a No. 3 patch on their jerseys, to recognizing the medical personnel who helped save his life. In addition, every team across the league wore “Love For Damar” t-shirts.

The post Damar Hamlin Speaks Out After Being Discharged From Cincinnati Hospital appeared first on Outsider .

