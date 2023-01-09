NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans interviewed their first two candidates for general manager from outside their organization Friday in San Francisco director of player personnel Ran Carthon and Glenn Cook, Cleveland ’s assistant general manager and vice president of player personnel. The Titans confirmed late Friday afternoon they had concluded interviews with Carthon and Cook. They formally started the search to replace Jon Robinson, fired Dec. 6 in his seventh season, on Thursday. Controlling owner Amy Adam Strunk and her search committee interviewed a pair of internal candidates in vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden and director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort. Both Cowden and Ossenfort interviewed for general manager openings last year, including the New York Giants. The 49ers (13-4) host Seattle on Saturday in the NFC wild-card round as the No. 2 seed. Carthon joined the Niners as pro personnel director in 2017 and has been director of player personnel the last two years. Carthon also interviewed last year for GM jobs with Chicago and the Giants.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 25 MINUTES AGO