Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Unusual Facts About BaltimoreTed RiversBaltimore, MD
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Maryland this weekKristen WaltersTowson, MD
Ever Forward ship owners to pay $676,200 for Chesapeake oyster bar restorationDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
Shipley Brings Its Scrumptious Made-Fresh-Daily Donuts to OdentonMadocOdenton, MD
Men’s Basketball: No. 24 Buckeyes drop second-straight game, lose to Maryland 80-73The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Urges Ravens To Do This With Lamar Jackson
Stephen A. Smith had a lot to say about the Lamar Jackson situation. Stephen A. Smith is easily one of the most recognizable faces on sports talk television. He always comes through with the hot takes, and he does so in an entertaining fashion. Overall, he is largely responsible for carrying ESPN’s programming over these last few years.
Rob Gronkowski predicts Cincinnati's Joe Burrow will decimate the Baltimore Ravens defense
Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski told Kay Adams on FanDuel's "Up & Adams" that he doesn't like the Baltimore Ravens secondary's chances Sunday night against Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. "Joe Burrow is going to decimate the Baltimore Ravens defense," Gronkowski said. "The Baltimore Ravens can sign whoever they...
hotnewhiphop.com
Skip Bayless Explains Why Lamar Jackson Quit On Ravens
The Ravens are in a bad situation. Skip Bayless has had a busy few weeks. Between insulting Shannon Sharpe and disrespecting Damar Hamlin, Bayless is not very popular right now. However, he is still very much employed by Fox Sports, and that is definitely not going to change anytime soon.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to promising Baltimore Ravens news
The Baltimore Ravens are taking on the Cincinnati Bengals on the road in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs this weekend. And while most teams would certainly prefer to be playing at home in the playoffs, one stat suggests that this might not be exactly true about the Ravens, who are actually particularly dominant on the road in the Wild Card round.
Horrible Baltimore Ravens situation revealed
The Baltimore Ravens are preparing for a showdown with the AFC North division rival Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon, and even though history is on their side in this matchup, things are not looking too good for the team at the quarterback position. It was reported that star quarterback Lamar Jackson is facing “an uphill Read more... The post Horrible Baltimore Ravens situation revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Houston Texans: 12 Coaching Candidates to Replace Lovie Smith
Here are some names to keep an eye as the Houston Texans are looking for a new head coach after parting ways with Lovie Smith after just one season.
Titans interview 49ers' Carthon, Browns' Cook for GM vacancy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans interviewed their first two candidates for general manager from outside their organization Friday in San Francisco director of player personnel Ran Carthon and Glenn Cook, Cleveland ’s assistant general manager and vice president of player personnel. The Titans confirmed late Friday afternoon they had concluded interviews with Carthon and Cook. They formally started the search to replace Jon Robinson, fired Dec. 6 in his seventh season, on Thursday. Controlling owner Amy Adam Strunk and her search committee interviewed a pair of internal candidates in vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden and director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort. Both Cowden and Ossenfort interviewed for general manager openings last year, including the New York Giants. The 49ers (13-4) host Seattle on Saturday in the NFC wild-card round as the No. 2 seed. Carthon joined the Niners as pro personnel director in 2017 and has been director of player personnel the last two years. Carthon also interviewed last year for GM jobs with Chicago and the Giants.
Six Niners among NFL players to earn AP All-Pro Honors
With the NFL Playoffs preparing to kick off, six San Francisco 49ers capped their regular season performances with a string of Associated Press All-Pro Honors. Four Niners earned AP First-Team All-Pro honors, making this the second year in a row that the team had multiple players earn first-team selections. Additionally, two Niners earned AP Second-Team All-Pro honors. Both groups were selected by a panel of 50 media members. ...
NFL: Denver Broncos at Baltimore Ravens
Dec 4, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) talks with team staff on the sideline in the second quarter after being sacked against the Denver Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports
Ravens release first injury report for Wild Card matchup vs. Bengals
The Baltimore Ravens are preparing to take on the Cincinnati Bengals for the third time in the 2022-2023 season, this time for all the marbles. The two teams will face off in the first weekend of the playoffs on Wild Card Weekend in a contest that’s sure to have plenty of fireworks.
'I'm Ravenized': Fans get cars stenciled with Ravens' logo ahead of playoff game
BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Ravens are storming into the playoffs.The Ravens are getting fans fired up by stenciling logos on fans' cars.The logos were spray-painted on those cars early Thursday morning in the parking lot of M&T Bank Stadium.Baltimore plays the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday night in the AFC Wild Card round.Starting at 6 a.m., crews were out getting cars "Ravenized.""It's been amazing," said participant Emily. "The energy has been fun and we're happy to be out."On this occasion, the Ravens were spray-painting the town purple.Fans lined their cars in the M&T Bank stadium parking lot Thursday morning as they were...
Comments / 0