SBLive Nebraska Top 25 girls basketball rankings (Jan. 9)

By Sam Pimper

SBLive’s Nebraska girls basketball rankings have seen some shaking up over the past week. Bellevue West looks to be the clear frontrunner as January gets underway, but other teams, like Lincoln High, Pius X and Millard North, have proven to be a threat. This past week, Class A No. 2 Bellevue West narrowly beat No. 1 Millard South 55-53. Expect more close contests between the state’s top powers in upcoming weeks.

1. Bellevue West ( 11-1, 4-0 District)

Bellevue West solidified their position as the top Class A squad this week after winning back-to-back games over skilled competition. On Jan. 2, the Thunderbirds notched a 55-53 win over then state No. 1 Millard South, and followed that up with a 57-54 win Thursday over a stout Abraham Lincoln squad (Council Bluffs, IA). The Thunderbirds take court again Tuesday in a district matchup with Millard West.

2. Lincoln High (10-1, 6-0 district)

Since being blown out in early December by Bellevue East, Lincoln High has rolled through eight straight opponents en route to a perfect district start. The latest came Saturday when the Links routed Lincoln Southwest 54-28 during district competition. THe Links return to action Saturday at Omaha Central.

3. Millard North (9-1, 7-1 district)

The Mustangs’ lone loss of the season came in Late December to Bellevue west during the annual holiday tournament, falling 64-60. Though Millard North looks the part, its schedule hasn't been the toughest early in the season. The Mustangs best win this year was a 65-39 blowout win over Millard West. Millard North returns to the court Friday against Omaha Central.

4. Millard South (11-2, 4-0 district)

Since falling to Bellevue West by two points on Jan. 2, Millard South wasted no time getting back to its winning ways. Last week, The Patriots knocked off Papillion La-Vista before winning an out-of-state matchup against Olathe North (Kansas). The Patriots look for redemption Thursday during a home rematch against Bellevue West.

5. Lincoln Pius X (9-1, 5-0 district)

Winning 7 of its 10 games by double digits, the Thunderbolts have been able to keep most teams at bay this season. Pius’s one loss came in Late December to Lincoln Northeast with a 54-50 final. The Thunderbolts return to action Thursday in a district matchup against Lincoln Southeast.

6. Millard West (7-2, 6-1 district)

Led by the dynamic duo of twin sisters, Millard West has thrown its hat into the ring in terms of being a legitimate State contender. Neleigh Gessert is averaging just under 11 points per outing, and Norah Gessert is averaging 9. The Wildcats have a big opportunity Tuesday to climb SBLive’s rankings if they can take down 11-1 Bellevue West.

7. Bellevue East (8-2, 2-1 district)

Mya Skoff, Jayla Wilson and Kara Stricklin have been the scoring backbone for this year’s Chieftains squad. Skoff is averaging just under 17, with Wilson and Stricklin scoring 11.3 and 9.6 points per game, respectively. East takes the court again Saturday against a struggling Grand Island squad.

8. Omaha Central (9-3, 6-2 district)

Inia Jones has been red-hot all season, leading all Class A scorers with just under 22 points per game. Junior guard Taylor Gonzales has also been a solid performer, averaging just under 11 points per outing. With two of Central’s losses coming against Millard South and Bellevue West, Central has shown it can hang with the best. It will help exponentially if Jones can keep a hot hand moving forward.

9. Skutt Catholic (11-1, 0-0 district)

Skutt Catholic has mowed over in-state competition this season with ease, the exception being a 42-35 hard-fought win over Elkhorn North. Its lone loss of the season came during a 57-48 tournament loss to Bishop O’Dowd (Oakland, Calif.). Skutt looks to be the favorite at this point in the year to earn the Class B crown.

10. Elkhorn North (10-1, 1-0 district)

Elkhorn North has shown it can play with the top competition in the state, knocking off three Class A programs this season. Its biggest win of the year came during a 65-63 win over Class A power Millard South in mid-December. North’s lone blemish is a 42-35 loss to Skutt Catholic on Dec. 2. The team faces 1-9 Gross Catholic Tuesday.

11. Lincoln Northeast (8-4, 3-2 district)

Doneelah Washington’s 17 point per-game average has kept the Rockets in games all season. Northeast has wins over Lincoln Pius X, as well as Lincoln East. Northeast also took Bellevue West and Lincoln High into deep waters, before losing both games close.

12. Lincoln East (6-3, 6-2 district)

East has been led by junior Shandy Faalii, junior Regan Barnard and senior Lillie Shaw. Consistency has been king with this trio, all averaging around 9 points per game. On the season, East has been averaging 50 points per game. The Spartans, coming off a win over Lincoln Southwest, return to action Thursday at home against Kearney.

13. Kearney (8-5, 5-1 district)

Tatum Rusher is leading the Bearcats in scoring, averaging 9.2 points per outing. Teammate Kiara Dutenhoffer has also been a key contributor, adding 8.4. Though Kearney has won most of the games it has been favored in on paper, stiffer competition has posed problems for the Bearcats. Coming off a loss to Class B power Elkhorn North, Kearney returns to action Thursday in a district matchup with Lincoln East.

14. Papillion-LaVista South (6-4, 3-3)

Two scorers are averaging double digits for the Titans. Leading the way is Taylor Mauch with 11.3, and right on her heels is Charlee Solomon, netting 10.4 per contest. South started the year strong, notching a win over Bellevue West racing out to a 4-0 start. But, the Titans have dropped their last two games. They look to return to winning Tuesday during a district matchup at Lincoln Northeast.

15. Benson (5-4, 3-2 district)

Coming off of a 65-54 loss to Papillion-LaVista Saturday, the Bunnies will likely get back in the win column Tuesday when they take on 2-8 Omaha Northwest. Ahmani Klabunde has been a rock-solid presence all season for Benson, averaging just under 20 points per game. Teammate Zakiyyah Mohammed is netting 13.1 per game.

16. Sidney (9-1, 2-0 district)

Sidney, Class C-1, only has a single blemish on the year. That came during a tournament game against Gordon-Rushville, where the Raiders fell 42-37. Since, they have won two straight and look to keep up their winning ways Tuesday against 3-7 Mitchell.

17. Lincoln Southeast (6-5, 4-4 district)

Southeast has struggled to find consistency this season, tallying back-to-back wins just once this season. Those came against Burke and Grand Island. Its most recent win game on Friday against Lincoln Southwest, and the Knights return to action Thursday against Lincoln Pius X

18. Gretna (5-5, 3-3 district)

Aidan Pohlmann has been the leader for this Dragons squad. The 5-6 senior is averaging just over 10 points per game. Other key contributors are Emma Martin and Brooke Rose, scoring just under 8 and 7 points per outing, respectively. Gretna’s biggest win of the year is over Bellevue East, notching a 50-46 win.

19. Lincoln Southwest (4-5, 4-4 district)

Inconsistent play has plagued the Silver Hawks all season, as has the loss of star guard Kennadi Williams, who is recovering from a knee injury. Brinly Christensen has handled the bulk of scoring, averaging 14 points per game. Hayden Rathe is averaging just under 11 and Eleanor Griffin, just under 8.

20. Fremont (4-5, 1-2 district)

Mattie Dalton is averaging just under 12 points per game for the Tigers, while Emmalee Sheppard and Kate Denker are adding 9.9 and 9.4 per game, respectively. Coming off back-to-back wins over Grand Island and Columbus, Fremont lost by 12 to Lincoln East Saturday. The Tigers have a rematch with Grand Island Friday.

21. York ( 8-1, 0-0 district)

York’s only defeat this year came at the hands of Adam Central, who knocked them off 45-39 in overtime. The Dukes have been led by Kiersten Portwine, averaging just under 11 points per game. Chloe Koch is averaging 10.6 and Rylyn Cast, 6. The Dukes play Grand Island Central Catholic Tuesday evening.

22. Blair (9-2, 1-0 district)

Blair has two scorers averaging double digits this season. Addie Sullivan is averaging 12.5, and Kaitlyn Johnson is adding 10.5. Blair has won eight of its last nine outings, including a win over Lewis Central (Council Bluffs, Iowa). The bears have a big matchup Tuesday during a non-district home game against 9-1 Wahoo.

23. Adams Central (10-0, 2-0 district)

Adams Central, coming off of a 23-4 campaign, has been blowing through its competition to start the year. Arguably its best win of the season came during a 45-39 overtime win against Class B York on Dec. 20. The Patriots take on 3-8 Holdrege Tuesday.

24. Bridgeport (9-0, 1-0 district)

Coming off a 26-2 season, Bridgeport has picked up right where it left off en route to an undefeated start. Ruthie Loomis-Goltl has been hot shooting all season, averaging 20.6 per game. Sister Olivia Loomis-Goltl is averaging just under 19. The Bulldogs Play 5-5 Alliance Monday evening.

25. North Bend Central (10-1, 2-1 district)

The defending Class C-1 champions opened the year with a 48-41 loss to Bishop Neumann; however, they bounced back by winning 10 straight and have found their rhythm. A matchup to keep an eye on is NBC’s January 14 game against top-ranked Class C-2 school Archbishop Bergan, off to an 11-0 start.

Next 5: Columbus, Papillon-LaVista, Archbishop Bergan, Beatrice, Lincoln North Star