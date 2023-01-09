Read full article on original website
New State Rep. Christian Manuel Hayes takes the oath as Texas legislative session begins
AUSTIN — With the bang of a gavel, Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan of Beaumont officially kicked off a new session of the Texas Legislature.. The session includes a new face representing Southeast Texans. Democrat Christian Manuel Hayes won election as State Representative in District 22, covering Beaumont and...
Many stranded across broken bridges as severe weather pummels California
THREE RIVERS, Calif. (KMPH) — Many residents in Three Rivers, California woke up to their backyards washed away due to the dangerous winter storm passing through. Due to heavy flooding and debris, the North and South Fork bridges have been destroyed, leaving some people stranded on the other side.
