fox42kptm.com
Creighton falls to No. 12 Xavier for second straight loss
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — In a Big East battle being played with the intensity of a game in March, Creighton's men's basketball team came up just short as it fell 90-87 to No. 12 Xavier on Wednesday night. Baylor Scheierman poured in 25 points (10-18 FG), four rebounds and...
fox42kptm.com
Nebraska men's basketball loses to Illinois by 26 points with No. 3 Purdue up next
Lincoln, Neb. (KPTM) — The Nebraska men's basketball teams inconsistent season has taken another twist. After an overtime win against Minnesota on January 7, the Huskers lost 76-50 against Illinois on Tuesday night. Sam Griesel and Wilhelm Breidenbach combined for 23 points for NU but it wasn't enough as...
fox42kptm.com
Three more coaches round out Husker Football's coaching staff under Matt Rhule
LINCOLN, Neb. (KPTM) — Nebraska Head Coach Matt Rhule has finished hiring his first full-time coaching staff with the addition of three more coaches, according to a press release from Husker Athletics. Bob Wager will coach the tight ends. Rob Dvoracek will coach the linebackers, and Garret McGuire will...
fox42kptm.com
Union Omaha unveils 2023 primary jersey
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Union Omaha's 2023 USL League One season will begin in just over two months. On Thursday, the team unveiled their new primary jerseys for the upcoming season. Union Omaha is offering men's, women's, and kid's jerseys, with sizes ranging from small to 4XL. You can...
fox42kptm.com
New AAA data show gas prices are holding steady with a major holiday on the horizon
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - With a major holiday in Martin Luther King Jr. Day coming up, some of you might be looking to head out of town. Wondering what gas prices are looking like out there? As of today, January 11th, averages for regular unleaded are holding steady in comparison to last week. That's according to AAA data.
fox42kptm.com
American Red Cross seeking blood donations, offering major incentive to give
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - This month is National Blood Donor Month. To encourage people to roll up their sleeves, the American Red Cross and the National Football League are teaming up to offer something they hope you take advantage of. If you donate at any time this month, you'll automatically...
fox42kptm.com
UNL hires search firm to help find next chancellor
LINCOLN, Neb. — The University of Nebraska Lincoln has taken the first steps to find its next chancellor. President Ted Carter said they hired search firm AGB Search to help with the process. Carter also seeks nominations for individuals to serve on the UNL Chancellor Search Advisory Committee. Members...
fox42kptm.com
Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo expecting birth of baby giraffe in the coming months
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - The Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo will soon be welcoming a new member into their animal family. “We’re expecting another giraffe calf in early spring, so we’re looking at mid-March,” said Josh Shandera, Senior Hoofstock Keeper at the Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo. Zoo officials...
fox42kptm.com
Tenants voice concerns over bed bug infestation at North Omaha apartment building
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX 42 KPTM) — Evans Tower in North Omaha are low-income senior living apartments run by the Omaha Housing Authority. After a tenant’s daughter came to visit him, she saw an infestation of bed bugs. Demetria Harrison traveled from Atlanta to visit her 79-year-old father. She...
fox42kptm.com
Need help staying warm during these winter days? Celebrate National Soup Month!
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — January is National Soup Month, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. The month is dedicated to bringing families together to enjoy a nice hot meal. Soup is a savory broth with added seasonings, vegetables, and meats. This dish is perfect to help warm up on cold winter days....
fox42kptm.com
Rising food prices force Benson bakery to close
OMAHA, Neb.—Baked After Dark Homemade Cookies is nestled away in the Benson neighborhood near the corner of 61st and Maple streets. They said Tuesday marks their five-year anniversary. However, they’ll be closing their doors in less than two weeks. The primary reason? The cost of doing business in...
fox42kptm.com
Two arrested after NSP troopers find 50,000 suspected fentanyl pills during traffic stop
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Two Arizona men are in custody after troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) found 50,000 suspected fentanyl pills during a traffic stop on I-80 near Aurora, Nebraska, according to spokesperson for NSP. The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday when a trooper observed...
fox42kptm.com
Omaha Police laud homicide clearance rate, thank Homicide Unit and community
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - The Omaha Police Department is now crediting the good work of its employees and local community members for being able to help solve crimes. In a Facebook post Friday, OPD says last year ended with a homicide clearance rate of 87 percent. It also noted that...
fox42kptm.com
Maha Festival announces 2023 dates
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Omaha's Maha Festival will be celebrating its 15th anniversary this year. On Friday, organizers announced the dates of when the festival will take place this summer. The 15th annual Maha Festival will take place at Stinson Park in Aksarben Village on Friday, July 28 from...
fox42kptm.com
UPDATE: Two minors cited and a minor and an adult booked for school threat incident
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — UPDATE 2:25 PM: Two minors have been cited for disorderly conduct, and one minor and one adult have been booked for terroristic threats in the incident, according to a press release from OPD. 11-year-old cited for disorderly conduct. 12-year-old cited for disorderly conduct. 15-year-old male...
fox42kptm.com
OPD is looking for the public's help to identify a man involved in a November hit and run
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Omaha Police Department (OPD) is looking for the public's help to identify a man involved in a November hit and run, according to a Facebook post from OPD. The incident took place on November 4, 2022, at 8:40 p.m. at 6508 John J Pershing Drive.
