ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox42kptm.com

Creighton falls to No. 12 Xavier for second straight loss

Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — In a Big East battle being played with the intensity of a game in March, Creighton's men's basketball team came up just short as it fell 90-87 to No. 12 Xavier on Wednesday night. Baylor Scheierman poured in 25 points (10-18 FG), four rebounds and...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Union Omaha unveils 2023 primary jersey

Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Union Omaha's 2023 USL League One season will begin in just over two months. On Thursday, the team unveiled their new primary jerseys for the upcoming season. Union Omaha is offering men's, women's, and kid's jerseys, with sizes ranging from small to 4XL. You can...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

UNL hires search firm to help find next chancellor

LINCOLN, Neb. — The University of Nebraska Lincoln has taken the first steps to find its next chancellor. President Ted Carter said they hired search firm AGB Search to help with the process. Carter also seeks nominations for individuals to serve on the UNL Chancellor Search Advisory Committee. Members...
LINCOLN, NE
fox42kptm.com

Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo expecting birth of baby giraffe in the coming months

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - The Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo will soon be welcoming a new member into their animal family. “We’re expecting another giraffe calf in early spring, so we’re looking at mid-March,” said Josh Shandera, Senior Hoofstock Keeper at the Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo. Zoo officials...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Rising food prices force Benson bakery to close

OMAHA, Neb.—Baked After Dark Homemade Cookies is nestled away in the Benson neighborhood near the corner of 61st and Maple streets. They said Tuesday marks their five-year anniversary. However, they’ll be closing their doors in less than two weeks. The primary reason? The cost of doing business in...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Maha Festival announces 2023 dates

Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Omaha's Maha Festival will be celebrating its 15th anniversary this year. On Friday, organizers announced the dates of when the festival will take place this summer. The 15th annual Maha Festival will take place at Stinson Park in Aksarben Village on Friday, July 28 from...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy