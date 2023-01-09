ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

fox35orlando.com

17 dogs surrendered from Orange County home looking for loving families

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County Animal Services is calling on people who have a little extra room in their hearts and homes for help. The shelter says a few days ago, seventeen dogs were surrendered from a single household. Three have already found new homes, but the ones still left are fearful and unsocialized.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

WWII tugboat arrival in Central Florida delayed

DELAND, Fla. - A historic World War ll tugboat's arrival back home to Volusia County has been delayed. The boat – which was believed to be used in the D-Day invasion of Normandy – was originally built in DeLand. It has already made the trip across the Atlantic and was supposed to float down the St. John's River from Jacksonville to arrive in DeLand on Sunday.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
BoardingArea

2 Changes Coming to MCO; One Huge, One Small

Orlando International Airport (MCO) means a lot of things to a lot of people. To travel geeks, it’s the busiest airport in Florida, the 7th busiest in the county and the 10th busiest in the world. To tourists, it’s the airport that brings them to their favorite theme parks. To frequent travelers, it’s the busy, crowded cluster-F of an airport that’s filled with families who don’t travel very often (and all the trials and tribulations that go along with that). To locals, it’s simply their home airport.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Child, crossing guard hurt in crash near Orlando school

ORLANDO, Fla. – A child and a crossing guard were taken to the hospital after a crash near the Academic Center for Excellence in Orlando on Thursday, according to the Orlando Police Department. Police said a vehicle hit the pair at the intersection of Parramore Avenue and Livingston Street....
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Friday: Farm Share food giveaway in Deltona

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Some Volusia County residents will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Friday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in Deltona. Organizers said the giveaway...
DELTONA, FL
WESH

Freeze possible for parts of Central Florida this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — This weekend is shaping up to be sunny, but cold. We'll be tracking a few rain showers and possibly a few storms Friday morning then it's forecast to cool down for the weekend. The First Warning Weather Team is now upgrading Saturday and Sunday mornings to...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Ghost Rainbow spotted in Central Florida

When most people think of rainbows they think of colorful displays in the sky, but people in Brevard County were recently treated to a different kind of weather phenomenon. The National Weather Service said a white arc was on full display in Viera. The agency shared the image on Twitter.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando man, 32, killed in Orange County crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A 32-year-old Orlando man died on Wednesday after troopers said he made a lefthand turn directly in front of another car. Troopers said the man, driving a 2012 Nissan Versa, attempted to make a lefthand turn onto West Oak Ridge Road near Harbourt Avenue when he turned in front of another car.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Man in his 20s dies after being shot in Orlando, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County deputies say a man is dead following a shooting in Orlando. Deputies responded to the intersection of Lalchandani Way and South John Young Parkway late Wednesday night about a shooting. A short time later, deputies were told that a man in his 20s who had been shot was driven to Kaley Street.
ORLANDO, FL

