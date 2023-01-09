Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in Florida next weekKristen WaltersOrlando, FL
Texas is Getting a Universal Studios in the Near FutureTom HandyFrisco, TX
How to get from Walt Disney World to Universal Orlando ResortJenn GreeneOrlando, FL
Disney Makes Notable Theme Park Policy ChangesRebekah BartonOrlando, FL
WWE Monday Night Raw Live is coming to Orlando, FloridaFlour, Eggs and YeastOrlando, FL
Related
fox35orlando.com
17 dogs surrendered from Orange County home looking for loving families
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County Animal Services is calling on people who have a little extra room in their hearts and homes for help. The shelter says a few days ago, seventeen dogs were surrendered from a single household. Three have already found new homes, but the ones still left are fearful and unsocialized.
koamnewsnow.com
‘A story they can tell forever:’ Orlando officer helps deliver baby in car on I-4
ORLANDO, Florida (WKMG) -- An Orlando police officer on Tuesday helped deliver a baby in a vehicle along Interstate 4, according to the department. Officer Courtney Burke spoke with News 6 about her role in the delivery, saying she heard the calls for help but never expected what happened next.
fox35orlando.com
Detectives believe deadly Orlando shooting outside restaurant was calculated setup
ORLANDO, Fla. - Detectives have released video surveillance footage from the night a man was fatally shot, and another was injured outside an Orlando restaurant. They believe the shooting was a setup and are asking the public to help with identifying the men in the video. The shooting happened shortly...
WESH
Dog in need of new home after nearly 100 days at Orange County shelter
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Bella is in need of a new home. All the adorable dogs and cats at Orange County Animal Services need a new home. But sadly, Bella has the dubious honor of being there the longest. WESH 2's Michelle Meredith hung out with Bella Thursday and...
fox35orlando.com
WWII tugboat arrival in Central Florida delayed
DELAND, Fla. - A historic World War ll tugboat's arrival back home to Volusia County has been delayed. The boat – which was believed to be used in the D-Day invasion of Normandy – was originally built in DeLand. It has already made the trip across the Atlantic and was supposed to float down the St. John's River from Jacksonville to arrive in DeLand on Sunday.
2 Changes Coming to MCO; One Huge, One Small
Orlando International Airport (MCO) means a lot of things to a lot of people. To travel geeks, it’s the busiest airport in Florida, the 7th busiest in the county and the 10th busiest in the world. To tourists, it’s the airport that brings them to their favorite theme parks. To frequent travelers, it’s the busy, crowded cluster-F of an airport that’s filled with families who don’t travel very often (and all the trials and tribulations that go along with that). To locals, it’s simply their home airport.
A 7,000 lb Orca Whale Washed Up On A Florida Shore & She Was Transported To SeaWorld (PHOTOS)
A massive orca whale washed up on a Florida shore on January 11. The female was found dead at the south end of Jungle Hut Beach in Flagler County, located on the Palm Coast. Flagler County Sheriff's Office, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, as well as SeaWorld staff members, assisted the animal and transported her to Orlando.
fox35orlando.com
Sister donates bone marrow to brother battling cancer
A 12-year-old cancer patient at a hospital in Orlando is off to a hot start in 2023. Colton has a rare form of leukemia, and he just received a bone marrow transplant that could save his life.
12-year-old boy one step closer to recovery after receiving bone marrow transplant
LITHIA, Fla. — Colton King is one step closer to recovery. The 12-year-old has now received a bone marrow transplant from his sister Kaylee. For months, Colton has been battling childhood leukemia. Leukemia is the most common cancer in children and teens. Due to a rare gene, treatment options...
click orlando
Child, crossing guard hurt in crash near Orlando school
ORLANDO, Fla. – A child and a crossing guard were taken to the hospital after a crash near the Academic Center for Excellence in Orlando on Thursday, according to the Orlando Police Department. Police said a vehicle hit the pair at the intersection of Parramore Avenue and Livingston Street....
fox35orlando.com
Anti-Semitic symbols found on bathroom of Orlando high school school, officials say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Michael McNarney says he saw anti-Semitic symbols on the walls inside a boy’s bathroom at Dr. Phillips High School Wednesday evening. "My first thought, I was surprised. But I was kind of scared because it’s a short distance from speech like that to actual physical violence," McNarney told FOX 35.
Friday: Farm Share food giveaway in Deltona
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Some Volusia County residents will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Friday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in Deltona. Organizers said the giveaway...
click orlando
Mystery patient arrives at Orlando hospital, deputies ask for help identifying him
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Health is asking the public’s assistance identifying a patient currently at Orlando Regional Medical Center. Hospital officials said the patient was struck by a vehicle in a crash on Dec. 31 at 6:20 p.m. in the Colonial and Dorchester area and was transported to the hospital by Orange County Fire Rescue.
WESH
Freeze possible for parts of Central Florida this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. — This weekend is shaping up to be sunny, but cold. We'll be tracking a few rain showers and possibly a few storms Friday morning then it's forecast to cool down for the weekend. The First Warning Weather Team is now upgrading Saturday and Sunday mornings to...
cltampa.com
Reality TV star Abby Lee Miller of 'Dance Moms' is selling her Central Florida house
After selling her iconic dance studio, "Dance Moms" star Abby Lee Miller is now looking to offload her Central Florida house. Located within a gated community in Davenport, the 1,702-square-foot house comes with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, as well as two living rooms, a two-person tub, and a pool.
click orlando
Ghost Rainbow spotted in Central Florida
When most people think of rainbows they think of colorful displays in the sky, but people in Brevard County were recently treated to a different kind of weather phenomenon. The National Weather Service said a white arc was on full display in Viera. The agency shared the image on Twitter.
Orlando man, 32, killed in Orange County crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A 32-year-old Orlando man died on Wednesday after troopers said he made a lefthand turn directly in front of another car. Troopers said the man, driving a 2012 Nissan Versa, attempted to make a lefthand turn onto West Oak Ridge Road near Harbourt Avenue when he turned in front of another car.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando weather: Blast of cold air to leave Floridians shivering in the 30s this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 67 degrees. A cold front is sweeping across the Florida peninsula this morning. Showers and isolated storms are moving rather quickly from North to South through through 1 p.m. Pockets of heavy rain, some lightning and period breezes will all be possible during this time.
WESH
Seminole County nonprofit surprises one of its young volunteers with car
SANFORD, Fla. — It started with a desire to help just one person and that altruism attracted so much support that the effort grew to serve an entire community. Red Suitcase Ministry is dedicated to helping connect those in need with the resources that can help. The last time...
fox35orlando.com
Man in his 20s dies after being shot in Orlando, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County deputies say a man is dead following a shooting in Orlando. Deputies responded to the intersection of Lalchandani Way and South John Young Parkway late Wednesday night about a shooting. A short time later, deputies were told that a man in his 20s who had been shot was driven to Kaley Street.
Comments / 3