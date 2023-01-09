Read full article on original website
Celebrities Are Apparently Taking Ozempic, a Drug Intended for Diabetes, to Help Them Lose Weight Rapidly—But Is That Safe?
Every year, we seem to be presented with new solutions for weight loss that promise to help people shed pounds rapidly. From the old-school grapefruit diet to the ever-popular keto diet, there's no shortage of trendy diets to lose weight—especially in Hollywood. But now, instead of hearing about a...
'Fat-shaming' is bad and exercising is racist. No wonder childhood obesity is soaring
The American Academy of Pediatrics released new guidelines for treating childhood obesity for the first time in 15 years.
Study reveals obesity-related trigger that can lead to diabetes
People who are overweight or obese have a significantly increased risk of developing diabetes, but exactly how that happens is not well understood. A new study at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis may help explain how excess weight can contribute to diabetes and may provide researchers with a target to help prevent or delay diabetes in some of those at risk. The findings suggest that many people with elevated levels of insulin—an early marker of diabetes risk—also have defects in an enzyme important to the processing of a key fatty acid from the diet.
New Guidelines: Fat Kids Should be Given Drugs and Surgery Early to Avoid Health Issues.
The American Academy of Pediatrics' guideline suggests that kids struggling with obesity should be evaluated and offered intensive treatment options earlier. The new guidelines, the first released in 15 years by the American Academy of Pediatrics, indicates that childhood obesity should be treated early with aggressive treatments, including anti-obesity drugs and weight-loss surgery.
Doctors now told to treat childhood obesity aggressively
MIAMI - For the first time in 15 years the American Academy of Pediatrics is out with new guidelines for childhood obesity. Doctors are now recommending that children be treated early and aggressively, including prescribing medication and surgery. Rose Garcia, 18, said she's been overweight for as long as she can remember. "I went to a regular yearly physical at my primary care, and I communicated how I wanted to get some help to lose weight," she said. The teen also needed medication for high blood pressure. Doctors reviewed diet, exercise, and medication which...
Researchers have found that for every 20 grams of eggs consumed per day, the risk of stroke increases by 25%
A recent study published in the European Heart Journal separately examined the relationship between different foods and the risk of ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. What the researchers found was surprising and shocking. A stroke is a serious, life-threatening condition that occurs when the blood supply to part of the brain is interrupted. The two main causes of stroke are ischemic and hemorrhagic. The first is when the blood is affected by blood clots, which account for 85% of all cases. The last thing is that the nerves are not strong enough to break the brain.
2 Vitamins You Should Be Taking Daily For A Healthier Body And Brain Over 40
In an ideal world, we’d all get the perfect amount of nutrients straight from our diet every day. Of course, though, that isn’t the case for everyone, which is where daily supplements come in. Taking the right vitamins every day in order to make sure you’re nourishing your body with everything it needs to thrive and function properly can make all the difference in your overall health, from your heart to your brain to bones. And they can be especially helpful as we age and our body’s absorption and production of certain things begins to decline. In fact, there are two vitamins that health experts say every woman over 40 can take in order to keep their health in check: Vitamin D and B12.
Eating this fruit before bed can help you sleep better, research finds
Can’t get to sleep? Try eating this fruit before bed
Who Should Get Weight Loss Drugs? Why People With Obesity Can’t Access Ozempic, Mounjaro
New drugs for type 2 diabetes are also safe and highly effective at helping people with obesity lose weight. But diabetes drug shortages, driven in part by people seeking the drugs for off-label cosmetic weight loss, leave fewer options for patients with clinical needs. Those patients also face cost barriers,...
Drinking coffee is healthy for some people — but may increase the risk of early death for those with hypertension, study finds
Drinking coffee could be risky for those with high blood pressure but was not associated with death in people with normal or slightly high blood pressure.
Remi Bader Says She 'Gained Double the Weight Back' After Stopping Weight-Loss Drug Ozempic
The content creator and model, 27, opened up about her doctor prescribing the medication, and how it eventually made her binge eating worse Remi Bader is getting candid about her past experience with Ozempic now that she noticed it's become "this trendy drug." The content creator and model, 27, was a guest on the latest episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast and revealed to host Amanda Hirsch that she was a bit annoyed that the medication has become so popular recently after she was previously prescribed it for "actual...
Researchers found that ingredients in yellow curry can reduce the chance of developing heart failure
According to research at the Peter Munk Cardiac Centre of Toronto General Hospital, curcumin, a natural compound in turmeric, may dramatically reduce the risk of developing heart failure. A study published in the February edition of the Journal of Clinical Investigation, entitled "Curcumin prevents and reverses murine cardiac hypertrophy," has demonstrated that curcumin can prevent and reverse hypertrophy, restore heart function and reduce scarring when given orally to mice with enlarged hearts.
FDA vaccine advisers 'disappointed' and 'angry' that early data about new Covid-19 booster shot wasn't presented for review last year
Some vaccine advisers to the federal government say they're "disappointed" and "angry" that government scientists and the pharmaceutical company Moderna didn't present a set of infection data on the company's new Covid-19 booster during meetings last year when the advisers discussed whether the shot should be authorized and made available to the public.
Taking vitamin D supplements regularly reduces risk of developing melanoma, study says
KUOPIO, Finland — Sun exposure and vitamin D go hand-in-hand, but too much sun also increases the risk of burning and skin cancer. Now, researchers from the University of Eastern Finland, Kuopio University Hospital, and experienced dermatologists have found that getting this nutrient through other sources can protect against skin cancer. They found that taking vitamin D supplements displayed a link to fewer cases of melanoma.
Diabetes drug set to be approved for weight loss could become best-selling drug in history
A drug that treats Type 2 diabetes could become the best-selling medication in history if approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat obesity. The drug, tirzepatide, was created by Eli Lilly and approved as a diabetes treatment last year. While studying the drug as a treatment for diabetes, researchers also found it showed impressive results in clinical trials for weight loss.
Study: Intermittent Fasting Linked To Several Eating Disorders In Teens
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — A recent study out of the science journal Eating Behaviors found that a New Year's resolution to practice intermittent fasting to shed a few pounds may not be as safe as originally believed for some adolescents. Intermittent fasting is the dietary practice of switching between...
Scientists found the most commonly consumed foods that could cause Alzheimer’s and dementia.
Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only. According to a new study, the most commonly consumed foods by Americans could increase their risk of developing Alzheimer’s and dementia.
Fluid thickener linked to lower blood sugar after eating, study says
Researchers in Japan have linked xanthan gum-based fluid thickener, used to prevent choking, to lower blood sugar after eating which could help patients with Type 2 diabetes, according to a new study.
Joe Mercola and Robert F Kennedy Jr claim that COVID-19 vaccines cause cancer — they're wrong
On Robert F Kennedy Jr's awful website, The Defender, the quack Joe Mercola writes that the COVID-19 vaccine boosters cause cancer. Seriously, he wrote that. The article is filled with a metric tonne of false claims, but I want to just focus on cancer since that's the basic claim made by Mercola. If I spent all of my typing skills writing a 25,000-word post about every false claim made by this quack, I would be exhausted.
Moderna and FDA 'withheld trial data' on covid-19 booster shot so it could win $5bn contract
Moderna and the Food and Drug Association (FDA) have been accused of concealing data during the approval process for the pharma giant's bivalent Covid booster.
