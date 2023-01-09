ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MedicalXpress

Study reveals obesity-related trigger that can lead to diabetes

People who are overweight or obese have a significantly increased risk of developing diabetes, but exactly how that happens is not well understood. A new study at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis may help explain how excess weight can contribute to diabetes and may provide researchers with a target to help prevent or delay diabetes in some of those at risk. The findings suggest that many people with elevated levels of insulin—an early marker of diabetes risk—also have defects in an enzyme important to the processing of a key fatty acid from the diet.
Matthew C. Woodruff

New Guidelines: Fat Kids Should be Given Drugs and Surgery Early to Avoid Health Issues.

The American Academy of Pediatrics' guideline suggests that kids struggling with obesity should be evaluated and offered intensive treatment options earlier. The new guidelines, the first released in 15 years by the American Academy of Pediatrics, indicates that childhood obesity should be treated early with aggressive treatments, including anti-obesity drugs and weight-loss surgery.
CBS Miami

Doctors now told to treat childhood obesity aggressively

MIAMI - For the first time in 15 years the American Academy of Pediatrics is out with new guidelines for childhood obesity. Doctors are now recommending that children be treated early and aggressively, including prescribing medication and surgery. Rose Garcia, 18, said she's been overweight for as long as she can remember. "I went to a regular yearly physical at my primary care, and I communicated how I wanted to get some help to lose weight," she said. The teen also needed medication for high blood pressure. Doctors reviewed diet, exercise, and medication which...
Living Smart

Researchers have found that for every 20 grams of eggs consumed per day, the risk of stroke increases by 25%

A recent study published in the European Heart Journal separately examined the relationship between different foods and the risk of ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. What the researchers found was surprising and shocking. A stroke is a serious, life-threatening condition that occurs when the blood supply to part of the brain is interrupted. The two main causes of stroke are ischemic and hemorrhagic. The first is when the blood is affected by blood clots, which account for 85% of all cases. The last thing is that the nerves are not strong enough to break the brain.
shefinds

2 Vitamins You Should Be Taking Daily For A Healthier Body And Brain Over 40

In an ideal world, we’d all get the perfect amount of nutrients straight from our diet every day. Of course, though, that isn’t the case for everyone, which is where daily supplements come in. Taking the right vitamins every day in order to make sure you’re nourishing your body with everything it needs to thrive and function properly can make all the difference in your overall health, from your heart to your brain to bones. And they can be especially helpful as we age and our body’s absorption and production of certain things begins to decline. In fact, there are two vitamins that health experts say every woman over 40 can take in order to keep their health in check: Vitamin D and B12.
People

Remi Bader Says She 'Gained Double the Weight Back' After Stopping Weight-Loss Drug Ozempic

The content creator and model, 27, opened up about her doctor prescribing the medication, and how it eventually made her binge eating worse Remi Bader is getting candid about her past experience with Ozempic now that she noticed it's become "this trendy drug." The content creator and model, 27, was a guest on the latest episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast and revealed to host Amanda Hirsch that she was a bit annoyed that the medication has become so popular recently after she was previously prescribed it for "actual...
Living Smart

Researchers found that ingredients in yellow curry can reduce the chance of developing heart failure

According to research at the Peter Munk Cardiac Centre of Toronto General Hospital, curcumin, a natural compound in turmeric, may dramatically reduce the risk of developing heart failure. A study published in the February edition of the Journal of Clinical Investigation, entitled "Curcumin prevents and reverses murine cardiac hypertrophy," has demonstrated that curcumin can prevent and reverse hypertrophy, restore heart function and reduce scarring when given orally to mice with enlarged hearts.
CNN

FDA vaccine advisers 'disappointed' and 'angry' that early data about new Covid-19 booster shot wasn't presented for review last year

Some vaccine advisers to the federal government say they're "disappointed" and "angry" that government scientists and the pharmaceutical company Moderna didn't present a set of infection data on the company's new Covid-19 booster during meetings last year when the advisers discussed whether the shot should be authorized and made available to the public.
studyfinds.org

Taking vitamin D supplements regularly reduces risk of developing melanoma, study says

KUOPIO, Finland — Sun exposure and vitamin D go hand-in-hand, but too much sun also increases the risk of burning and skin cancer. Now, researchers from the University of Eastern Finland, Kuopio University Hospital, and experienced dermatologists have found that getting this nutrient through other sources can protect against skin cancer. They found that taking vitamin D supplements displayed a link to fewer cases of melanoma.
Action News Jax

Diabetes drug set to be approved for weight loss could become best-selling drug in history

A drug that treats Type 2 diabetes could become the best-selling medication in history if approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat obesity. The drug, tirzepatide, was created by Eli Lilly and approved as a diabetes treatment last year. While studying the drug as a treatment for diabetes, researchers also found it showed impressive results in clinical trials for weight loss.
iheart.com

Study: Intermittent Fasting Linked To Several Eating Disorders In Teens

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — A recent study out of the science journal Eating Behaviors found that a New Year's resolution to practice intermittent fasting to shed a few pounds may not be as safe as originally believed for some adolescents. Intermittent fasting is the dietary practice of switching between...
Michael W Simpson

Joe Mercola and Robert F Kennedy Jr claim that COVID-19 vaccines cause cancer — they're wrong

On Robert F Kennedy Jr's awful website, The Defender, the quack Joe Mercola writes that the COVID-19 vaccine boosters cause cancer. Seriously, he wrote that. The article is filled with a metric tonne of false claims, but I want to just focus on cancer since that's the basic claim made by Mercola. If I spent all of my typing skills writing a 25,000-word post about every false claim made by this quack, I would be exhausted.

