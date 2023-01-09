Read full article on original website
Related
Kevin Costner Wins Best Actor in a Television Series at 2023 Golden Globe Awards
Kevin Costner was among the big winners at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, which aired on Tuesday night (Jan. 10). The Oscar-winning actor, director and producer walked away with a win for Best Actor in a Television Series — Drama for his role as patriarch John Dutton on Yellowstone.
Netflix Show Features Cold-Blooded Missouri Killer ‘The Bogeyman’
25 years ago, he was convicted of a brutal murder at in Joplin, Missouri. Now, he's being featured on season 4 of the Netflix show "I Am a Killer" revealing that his blood still runs icy cold after all this time behind bars. As Newsweek shared recently, Gary Black was...
Cole Hauser Reveals How Many Seasons of ‘Yellowstone’ Are Coming
Fans who've been speculating that Yellowstone's current Season 5 might be its last can rest easy. In a new interview, series star Cole Hauser reveals that the hit show will continue for at least two more seasons. Hauser — who plays Yellowstone Dutton Ranch foreman Rip Wheeler on the Paramount...
2023 Golden Globes: The Full List of Winners
A year after the Golden Globes were pulled from their annual broadcast by NBC after numerous scandals, the traditional Oscars prelim is back. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association now has some new members, a new owner, and is in the process of becoming a for-profit group. And their awards show, the Golden Globes, was back on network television. The show was hosted by Jerrod Carmichael from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, California.
Kevin Costner Reveals Emergency Reason He Could Not Attend the 2023 Golden Globe Awards
Kevin Costner is among the nominees at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, which air on Tuesday night (Jan. 10), but the Yellowstone star won't be on hand to collect his award if he should win. Costner turned to social media on Tuesday to explain that he isn't able to attend due to the storms and flooding that have ravaged California in recent days.
Justin Tipton and the Troublemakers Share Fiery Southern Rock Gem ‘Burn These Bridges’ [EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE]
Today (Jan. 10), The Boot is excited to reveal "Burn These Bridges," the title track from Justin Tipton and the Troublemakers' upcoming record, set for release on March 10. The Texas-based talents have made a name for themselves in recent years with their gripping, organic mix of Southern rock, country, blues, folk and pop influences. After selling out shows and performing in some of their home state's most respected venues, they're ready to take things to the next level with their latest project.
97.9 KICK FM
Quincy, IL
14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
97.9 KICK FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://979kickfm.com
Comments / 0