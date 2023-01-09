ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH.com

Health Headlines: Your well-being in the new year

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — As we enter the new year, some people may have set goals and resolutions to live healthier and happier lives. Setting personal goals can also help you feel better at work. Dr. Jennifer Ferrand, the director of Well-Being at Hartford HealthCare, joins News 8’s...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH.com

Doctor stresses the importance of sleep

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Sleep is more important than you may think. Dr. Moshe Zutler, the medical director of the Sleep Care Center at the Hospital of Central Connecticut, explains how sleep benefits our bodies and how much sleep we should get every night. Zutler shares how a...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH.com

Pet of the Week: Lady!

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is the majestic one-year-old white cat named Lady. While all cats have hypnotic eyes, Lady’s are a bit different, as they’re two different colors. Turkish folklore suggests that cats like Lady have one green eye as the lake and one eye blue as the sky.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH.com

Nyberg – Husband and wife team discuss non-profit Study Hall Inc.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A non-profit started by a husband and wife team in Clinton offers students educational resources and equal opportunities. Co-founder and director of Study Hall Incorporated Nikki Dakis was joined by her co-founder Husband George Atwood for an interview to discuss their education venture on Tuesday.
CLINTON, CT
WTNH.com

FBI: Hamden man pleads guilty to attempting to provide material support to ISIS

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Hamden man pleaded guilty in federal court on Thursday to attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization, following an investigation conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). According to the Department of Justice, 29-year-old Kevin Iman McCormick, expressed a...
HAMDEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy