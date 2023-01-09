ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

CONNELLY: Pheasant stocking: The controversy that won’t quit

I read a recent news article describing Montana’s prison game bird farm program that enjoys little support in the hunting community, no support within the state wildlife agency outside of the director’s office, and does nothing to support wild bird populations. It got me thinking about stocking pheasants, a seemingly never-ending controversy.
Local efforts to combat human trafficking

Idaho (CBS2) — January is human trafficking awareness month, and several Treasure Valley law enforcement agencies are taking part to help raise awareness for how widespread human trafficking is, but also to press for more legislation to combat the issue. Many participated in "Wear Blue Day" yesterday, to highlight...
Oregon OKs killing 2 wolves in new pack after calf attacks

UNION, Ore. (AP)—Oregon officials approved Thursday the killing of two wolves in a new pack that they said have been attacking calves in the northeastern part of the state. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said it would allow the landowner or potentially USDA Wildlife Services to shoot the wolves on the private land where the attacks happened, east of Union.
FBI: Sextortion crimes against young boys on the rise in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The FBI's Salt Lake City Field Office is warning parents and caregivers about an increase in incidents involving sextortion of young children, primarily boys, in Montana, Utah, and Idaho, and across the country. The Salt Lake City Field Office, which serves Idaho and Montana, receives...
Idaho man indicted for hate crime against LGBTQ residents

Boise, ID (CBS2) — On Wednesday, January 10, 2023, a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Matthew Alan Lehigh, 31, with a hate crime. According to the indictment in Boise on October 12, 2022, Lehigh attempted to injure two people by driving his car at them. The alleged incident was motivated by the sexual orientation of the victims.
Rescuers seek survivors after storms kill 9 across South

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — Rescuers raced Friday to find survivors in the aftermath of a tornado-spawning storm system that barreled across parts of Georgia and Alabama, killing at least nine people, and inflicted heavy damage on Selma, a flashpoint of the civil rights movement. A better picture of the...
EXPLAINER: What came together to make deadly Alabama tornado

DENVER (AP) — A La Nina weather pattern, warm moist air coming from an unusually toasty Gulf of Mexico, likely juiced by climate change, and a decades long eastward shift of tornadoes came together to create the unusually early and deadly storm system that hit Alabama Thursday, meteorologists said.
