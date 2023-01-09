ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitkin County, CO

Pitkin County Sheriff DiSalvo leaves grateful staff and 12-year stint filled with high and lows

By Rick Carroll, The Aspen Times
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
 4 days ago
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Mulhall column: Wolf voters’ remorse?

In the spring of 2020, the PI published a column of mine titled “The wolves’ tailor” in which I urged a “No” vote on the 2020 Colorado Gray Wolf Re-introduction Initiative (Proposition 114). Proposition 114 passed 50.91% to 49.09%. Last month, CBS News Colorado wrote...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Skier dies two days after collision in Aspen, Colorado

According to a January 11 press release from the Pitkin County Coroner's Office, a skier has died following an accident that took place in Aspen, Colorado on January 3. The skier, identified as David Turner, 70 and of Basalt, succumbed to his injuries on January 5, with the cause of death being stated as blunt force trauma.
ASPEN, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Wednesday letters: Traffic cameras, thanks from farm fire victims

Succinctly stated, we live in a culture of speeding. Sunday afternoon a news feed, koat tv, referenced House Bill 22 (New Mexico) using traffic cameras to issue tickets, send letters to drivers insurance companies and points on drivers license. I do think this is one way to slow down the...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

27th Street underpass cost has increased by $3 million, causing Glenwood Springs to cough up an additional $100,000

Construction labor is unpredictable right now, and the longer the Glenwood Springs 27th Street underpass project is postponed the more expensive it gets, officials say. The project for the underpass accessing the South Glenwood bus station has increased by $3 million since the last bid 10 months ago. “A $3...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

46th Aspen Gay Ski Week expands entertainment and event offerings

What began as an argument over two men dancing with one another in a local Aspen bar circa 1977, Aspen Gay Ski Week has morphed from informal annual meetups and parties to the biggest and most influential non-profit LGBTQ+ ski week in the world. And, its 46th year is shaping...
ASPEN, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Garfield commissioners critical of forest management approach in signing on with regional wildfire collaborative

Garfield County is on board with the new multi-agency Roaring fork Wildfire Collaborative, but not without some criticism of state and federal land managers’ approach to forest management. County commissioners on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) joining 17 other area local governments, fire districts and state and...
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Future of Basalt farm still unclear after road-access question remains unresolved

The future of Basalt’s Central Rocky Mountain Permaculture Institute remains in bureaucratic limbo after its special-use permit application got held up again Tuesday. Owner Jerome Osentowski hoped that Tuesday’s hearing would be a slam-dunk after nearly two years of back-and-forth with the Eagle County, but county staff highlighted a lack of evidence for “legal access” on Cedar Drive — the private road that leads up to Osentowski’s property and the sustainable agricultural education center.
BASALT, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Friday letters: Holiday basket thanks, new MAGA’S, climate comments

Although this letter is somewhat tardy, the message of gratitude remains. The Holiday Baskets Program, run entirely by more than 300 volunteers, was once again a joyful community effort. For over 40 years, this program has provided new toys, gifts and food for people in need in our valley. The...
CARBONDALE, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Obituary: William Morris Roberts

As a family we are mournful to announce that William Morris Roberts “Bill” of Carbondale, Colorado a Veteran of the United States Army (during the Vietnam War) returned to his heavenly home on January 1, 2023, after a sudden onset of Cancer that rapidly took his body over. Bill is survived by his wife Michele Roberts, his three children Zacharia, Amber, and Tiffany Roberts and eight grandchildren Elijah and Grace Roberts, Isaac Brooks, Preston and William Roberts, Ryder Brooks, Harrison and Koltyn Roberts. Along with Jessica Roberts and Jesse Brooks. Bill showed nothing less than grace, strength and courage. Bill was born in Bellefontaine, Ohio to Harry and June Roberts. He was survived by his mother Theresa June Roberts along with brothers Jack and Joe Roberts and sister Jill Stolly (Roberts).
CARBONDALE, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Evergreen returns: developer proposes 60 affordable housing units just west of Rifle movie theater

Rifle City Council started off the new year once again speaking with a developer who originally proposed to build affordable apartments in downtown Rifle. Chicago-based Evergreen Real Estate Group, which in 2021 wanted to build 50 units at Second Street, is now seeing if it can gain enough support from the city to build 60 affordable housing units on about 4.7 acres just west of Brenden Rifle 7 Theaters, directly north of U.S. Highway 6.
RIFLE, CO
Vail Daily

Battle Mountain graduates open new gym in Eagle

A new gym founded by two Battle Mountain High School graduates opened in Eagle on Dec. 26, featuring three workout spaces, a diverse range of equipment and soon to offer 24-hour services and personal trainers. Legacy Athletic Club was founded by Daniel Ortiz and Abakar Soulemane, both of whom graduated...
EAGLE, CO

