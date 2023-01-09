Pitkin County Sheriff DiSalvo leaves grateful staff and 12-year stint filled with high and lows

Read full article on original website
Related
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Mulhall column: Wolf voters’ remorse?
In the spring of 2020, the PI published a column of mine titled “The wolves’ tailor” in which I urged a “No” vote on the 2020 Colorado Gray Wolf Re-introduction Initiative (Proposition 114). Proposition 114 passed 50.91% to 49.09%. Last month, CBS News Colorado wrote...
Skier dies at Aspen Highlands after crashing into a tree
A skier at Aspen Highlands died on Jan. 5 after he crashed into a tree a couple days earlier.
You’ll Never Guess where this Listed Colorado Cabin Compound Is
A current real estate listing in Colorado is much more than just a single-family home. In fact, it's more of a compound with room for up to 11 small families. That being said, the 11-cabin compound is also located in a small town in Colorado which you'd never guess. Keep scrolling to learn more and take a virtual tour.
Skier dies two days after collision in Aspen, Colorado
According to a January 11 press release from the Pitkin County Coroner's Office, a skier has died following an accident that took place in Aspen, Colorado on January 3. The skier, identified as David Turner, 70 and of Basalt, succumbed to his injuries on January 5, with the cause of death being stated as blunt force trauma.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Wednesday letters: Traffic cameras, thanks from farm fire victims
Succinctly stated, we live in a culture of speeding. Sunday afternoon a news feed, koat tv, referenced House Bill 22 (New Mexico) using traffic cameras to issue tickets, send letters to drivers insurance companies and points on drivers license. I do think this is one way to slow down the...
America's highest chairlift officially open for the season in Colorado
Much of the American West has been getting pounded with snow in recent weeks, making it possible to open high-elevation terrain around the state. This includes the highest chairlift in North America, found in Colorado's Summit County. Reaching an elevation of 12,840 feet above sea level and providing access to...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
27th Street underpass cost has increased by $3 million, causing Glenwood Springs to cough up an additional $100,000
Construction labor is unpredictable right now, and the longer the Glenwood Springs 27th Street underpass project is postponed the more expensive it gets, officials say. The project for the underpass accessing the South Glenwood bus station has increased by $3 million since the last bid 10 months ago. “A $3...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
46th Aspen Gay Ski Week expands entertainment and event offerings
What began as an argument over two men dancing with one another in a local Aspen bar circa 1977, Aspen Gay Ski Week has morphed from informal annual meetups and parties to the biggest and most influential non-profit LGBTQ+ ski week in the world. And, its 46th year is shaping...
Traffic stacks up as 'safety closures' plague mountain travel in Colorado
Amid slick conditions and a number of crashes, multiple closures are in place in Colorado's high country. Two key closures that are in place and causing travel delays include a closure of westbound I-70 near the Eisenhower Tunnel (crash west of tunnel, announced at 11:47 AM) and a closure of eastbound I-70 in the Silverthorne area (announced at 12:04 PM).
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Garfield commissioners critical of forest management approach in signing on with regional wildfire collaborative
Garfield County is on board with the new multi-agency Roaring fork Wildfire Collaborative, but not without some criticism of state and federal land managers’ approach to forest management. County commissioners on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) joining 17 other area local governments, fire districts and state and...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Future of Basalt farm still unclear after road-access question remains unresolved
The future of Basalt’s Central Rocky Mountain Permaculture Institute remains in bureaucratic limbo after its special-use permit application got held up again Tuesday. Owner Jerome Osentowski hoped that Tuesday’s hearing would be a slam-dunk after nearly two years of back-and-forth with the Eagle County, but county staff highlighted a lack of evidence for “legal access” on Cedar Drive — the private road that leads up to Osentowski’s property and the sustainable agricultural education center.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Friday letters: Holiday basket thanks, new MAGA’S, climate comments
Although this letter is somewhat tardy, the message of gratitude remains. The Holiday Baskets Program, run entirely by more than 300 volunteers, was once again a joyful community effort. For over 40 years, this program has provided new toys, gifts and food for people in need in our valley. The...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Contested races starting to shape up for April Glenwood City Council election
With four seats open in the April 4 Glenwood Springs City Council election, there is already talk and preparation for who will be running, including at least one contested race. Of the seven council seats, openings include an at-large seat, along with Wards 1, 3 and 4. As of Thursday,...
Colorado spot dubbed 'bucket list' place to drink on international list
According to Wine Enthusiast, one of the top 'bucket list' spots to consume an alcoholic beverage worldwide is located in Colorado. Their list sought to highlight some of the most unique places to drink around the globe, giving nods to spots for their theatrical presentation, the history of the destination, and even the 'longest bar.'
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Colorado
Cheapism put the spotlight on every state's best under-the-radar destination.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Obituary: William Morris Roberts
As a family we are mournful to announce that William Morris Roberts “Bill” of Carbondale, Colorado a Veteran of the United States Army (during the Vietnam War) returned to his heavenly home on January 1, 2023, after a sudden onset of Cancer that rapidly took his body over. Bill is survived by his wife Michele Roberts, his three children Zacharia, Amber, and Tiffany Roberts and eight grandchildren Elijah and Grace Roberts, Isaac Brooks, Preston and William Roberts, Ryder Brooks, Harrison and Koltyn Roberts. Along with Jessica Roberts and Jesse Brooks. Bill showed nothing less than grace, strength and courage. Bill was born in Bellefontaine, Ohio to Harry and June Roberts. He was survived by his mother Theresa June Roberts along with brothers Jack and Joe Roberts and sister Jill Stolly (Roberts).
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
PHOTOS: Folks beat the snow by shredding with sleds near the Rifle Garfield County Airport
A sledding hill near the Rifle Garfield County Airport became the site of some stelllar snow busting. Trying to beat Wednesday morning’s wet snowfall, a local group of family and friends decided it was best to shred down this hill at full speed.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Evergreen returns: developer proposes 60 affordable housing units just west of Rifle movie theater
Rifle City Council started off the new year once again speaking with a developer who originally proposed to build affordable apartments in downtown Rifle. Chicago-based Evergreen Real Estate Group, which in 2021 wanted to build 50 units at Second Street, is now seeing if it can gain enough support from the city to build 60 affordable housing units on about 4.7 acres just west of Brenden Rifle 7 Theaters, directly north of U.S. Highway 6.
Battle Mountain graduates open new gym in Eagle
A new gym founded by two Battle Mountain High School graduates opened in Eagle on Dec. 26, featuring three workout spaces, a diverse range of equipment and soon to offer 24-hour services and personal trainers. Legacy Athletic Club was founded by Daniel Ortiz and Abakar Soulemane, both of whom graduated...
This Abandoned Colorado Town is Considered One of the Most Contaminated Sites in the Country
As landscapes change and industry changes, many towns and neighborhoods throughout America have become forgotten. The state of Colorado contains an estimated 1,500 ghost towns–one of the highest in the nation.
Comments / 0