Pitkin County Sheriff DiSalvo leaves grateful staff and 12-year stint filled with high and lows

As a family we are mournful to announce that William Morris Roberts “Bill” of Carbondale, Colorado a Veteran of the United States Army (during the Vietnam War) returned to his heavenly home on January 1, 2023, after a sudden onset of Cancer that rapidly took his body over. Bill is survived by his wife Michele Roberts, his three children Zacharia, Amber, and Tiffany Roberts and eight grandchildren Elijah and Grace Roberts, Isaac Brooks, Preston and William Roberts, Ryder Brooks, Harrison and Koltyn Roberts. Along with Jessica Roberts and Jesse Brooks. Bill showed nothing less than grace, strength and courage. Bill was born in Bellefontaine, Ohio to Harry and June Roberts. He was survived by his mother Theresa June Roberts along with brothers Jack and Joe Roberts and sister Jill Stolly (Roberts).

CARBONDALE, CO ・ 23 HOURS AGO