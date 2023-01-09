ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Comments / 18

Allfor1
4d ago

The overhead boards are a distraction for drivers . Drivers are to busy reading theses BS messages from DelDot , instead of paying attention to what’s in front of them , which causes accidents.

Reply(2)
8
Sharon Biggs
3d ago

Need better reflective lights and brighter markings on the road for better visibility would improve safety

Reply(1)
6
Timothy Fleshman
4d ago

Let's also ensure that law enforcement will help set the standard for this operation: to clarify, are law enforcement exempt from speed laws? if they want to travel faster than the flow of traffic, then they should have their lights on because going that fast, they are probably going to an emergency???????

Reply(3)
3
Related
Cape Gazette

Slow down on Route 1, enforcement popping up

Law enforcement is targeting speeders on Delaware’s major thoroughfares as the new year begins. Operation Braking Point, a joint campaign by the Delaware State Police, Office of Highway Safety and the Department of Transportation, is meant to address the increase of traffic fatalities recorded in 2022, said Sgt. India Sturgis of the Delaware State Police.
WBOC

CarJacking and Assault Under Investigation in MD & DE

SALISBURY, Md. - Investigations are underway in both Maryland and Delaware after a woman was carjacked at gunpoint and assaulted on Friday. Details remain limited at this time but Maryland State Police have confirmed an elderly woman in her 80's was carjacked and assaulted in Seaford, Delaware. Police went on to say the woman was taken to Wicomico County, just outside of Salisbury limits, in the area of Riverside Drive and Riverside Pines Court. MSP tells WBOC the elderly woman was told to get out of the car and get into the river.
SEAFORD, DE
WMDT.com

DSP Launches ‘Operation Braking Point’

Delaware- Delaware State Police in conjunction with the Delaware Department of Transportation and the Office of Highway safety have initiated a new campaign in hopes to crack down on speeding in the first state. ‘Operation Braking Point’ is a zero-tolerance high-visibility campaign that will run from January 9th through the...
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware State Police and Delaware Office of Highway Safety Announce “Operation Braking Point”

With the support of the OHS and DelDOT, DSP is initiating “Operation Braking Point,” a zero-tolerance high-visibility campaign enforcement in response to the alarming increase of traffic fatalities that occurred […] The post Delaware State Police and Delaware Office of Highway Safety Announce “Operation Braking Point” appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
DELAWARE STATE
CBS Philly

3 firefighters hospitalized after multi-alarm fire in Delaware

PIKE CREEK, Del. (CBS) -- Three New Castle County firefighters are recovering in the hospital after they suffered multiple injuries battling a townhome fire. The fire happened just before 12 p.m. off the 3200 block of Champions Drive in Pike Creek.The three firefighters are expected to be OK.Neighbors helped evacuate people from their homes and tell CBS Philadelphia that they have never seen a fire that intense before.Cellphone shot by neighbor Norman Custis Sr. showed flames shooting out of a New Castle County townhome."It was so engulfed in flames," Custis said. "I never seen nothing like that up close"Firefighters from...
PIKE CREEK, DE
WDEL 1150AM

New Castle Co. Police identify 3 New York men in residential burglary investigation

Three men from New York face charges in Delaware, months after about $200,000 worth of property was stolen in two residential burglaries. New Castle County Police said Thursday that large amounts of jewelry and money were taken during a break-in last April in the Newark area, as no one was home. Also, in June, another burglary was reported in a nearby neighborhood.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
Shore News Network

14 dogs seized in Delaware dog fighting operation

SEAFORD, DE – A noise complaint to the Delaware State Police led law enforcement officials to an illegal dog fighting operation in Seaford on Sunday. The Delaware state police arrived at a home in the 26000 block of Lonesome Road in Seaford in regards to a noise complaint by a neighbor. When they arrived, they discovered multiple individuals at the residence actively engaged in a dog fighting event. At around 2 pm police arrived, later joined by the Delaware Division of Public Health’s Office of Animal Welfare division. Police arrested five individuals engaged in the dog fighting and OAW seized The post 14 dogs seized in Delaware dog fighting operation appeared first on Shore News Network.
SEAFORD, DE
The Center Square

Delaware faces lawsuit over large capacity magazine ban

(The Center Square) — Delaware is facing a legal challenge over its ban on large capacity magazines from a group which claims it violates the constitutional right to bear arms. A lawsuit filed Thursday in U.S. District Court by the Second Amendment Foundation on behalf of two gun owners, alleges the state's new gun restrictions violate the Second and Fourteenth Amendments by preventing them from "exercising their fundamental right to keep and bear arms. ...
DELAWARE STATE
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Delaware

Located inside the Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge, Shearness Pool is the largest man-made lake in Delaware. This man-made freshwater impoundment has a surface area of 203 acres. At that size, it ranks not only as the largest man-made lake but the overall largest freshwater lake in Delaware. The pond is home to over 350 different bird species, making it a haven for bird watchers and nature enthusiasts.
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

Police arrest man wanted for home improvement fraud

DELAWARE – Delaware State Police say they have arrested a man wanted on fraud charges. Tuesday afternoon, troopers arrested Brian Richardson, who was accused of failing to finish multiple jobs under his business, “Advanced Pool Systems”. Police say Richardson started installation on several inground pools for customers, who paid, yet Richardson never completed the work.
DELAWARE STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

Delaware Personal Taxes: A Tax Friendly State?

Delaware is one of the tax-friendliest states with less than $4 billion, Delaware’s recent annual tax revenue is lower than among other states in the US. Delaware offers lower income tax rates ranging from 2.2% to 3.9%. Nonresidents, part-time residents, and permanent residents are all required to file an income tax return. Moreover, survivors of deceased taxpayers may also file on their behalf.
DELAWARE STATE
a-z-animals.com

The Flag of Delaware: History, Meaning, and Symbolism

For hundreds of years flags have been flown as beacons of hope, as symbols of power, and as a way to represent history. They have many, many different designs and colors, and each one manages to be completely unique and distinctive in its own right. Although a lot of flags use shapes or even images of animals, there are some that depict a coat of arms, and one of these is the flag of Delaware. But just what is it representing and why is it so significant? Join us as we find out!
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

Legislative Hall Roof Replacement Underway

DOVER, Del.- The General Assembly is back in session as of Tuesday, but, Legislative Hall is still a work in progress. The 90-year-old capitol building has been surrounded by scaffolding since December. Ongoing construction looks to refurbish the hall's roof and cupola. Brenda Wise, Director of Policy and Communications with...
DELAWARE STATE
Daily Voice

Lehigh Driver Crashes Following High-Speed Chase: State Police

A high-speed police chase in Lehigh County came to a sudden stop when the fugitive crashed into a tractor trailer late on Sunday, Jan. 8, authorities say. State troopers patrolling Rt. 476 in South Whitehall Township clocked a black Honda Accord traveling at 103 mph and signaled for the driver to pull over at about 9:40 p.m., the agency said in a release.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy