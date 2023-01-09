ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Geo Medellin
3d ago

A nice is not as scary as when I was attacked by a woman with a hatchet. She was waving it at me and forced me to withdraw money from an ATM. I told her I only had $40, not true. She took the money and left. This was a few years ago, can't believe what people will do for$. This lady was crazy looking so I had to comply when she started waiving the hatchet in front of me.

fox32chicago.com

Armed robbers target people unloading their cars in Brainerd

CHICAGO - There have been four armed robberies within a few blocks of each other in Chicago's Brainerd neighborhood in the past two weeks. Police say two offenders approach the victims who are either on foot or unloading their cars and they demand their property at gunpoint. The incidents happened...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Smash and grab thieves burglarize Dunkin store on Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Dunkin Donuts store on the Northwest Side is cleaning Thursday morning after burglars broke in overnight.The burglars used a cinder block to smash the glass on the front door and get inside the Dunkin shop, located in the 7200 block of West Devon Avenue.The suspects jumped over the counter and emptied out the cash drawer.They also carried out the safe from the back room.The crime spree left the store covered in broken glass.We've reached out to Chicago police for more information about the burglars and what was taken from the store.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago police ask for help in solving year-old Near West Side murder

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are hoping the public can help solve a year-old murder.Images from a year ago show the suspect running from a shooting in the Near West Side, near Adams and Leavitt.The shooting left a 14-year-old dead. Police are re-releasing the images in hopes of solving the crime.Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Woman, 61, stabbed in inside West Side laundromat

CHICAGO — A 61-year-old woman was stabbed in the leg by another woman inside of a laundromat in the city’s South Lawndale neighborhood early Thursday morning. According to police, the woman was inside the business at the 4300 block of West 26th Street around 7:20 a.m. when an unknown woman approached her and stabbed her […]
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Chicago man arrested with over 300 pounds of cannabis

A Chicago man is under arrest for allegedly having over 300 pounds of cannabis in a vehicle on I-80 Thursday. The Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Teams says that 59-year-old Barry M. Taylor is charged with possession with intent to deliver cannabis. Police say Taylor was pulled over for alleged failure...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

2 charged in SWAT standoff at Old Town high-rise

CHICAGO - Two men are facing gun charges in connection with a SWAT incident that locked down an Old Town apartment building for more than five hours Tuesday night. Trevon Garland, 18, is accused of exiting a stolen car where two loaded AK-47 rifles were found and going into a high-rise at 1140 N. Wells St., prompting the hours-long lockdown, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Suspects arrested after UChicago students, faculty member robbed in Hyde Park

CHICAGO - A faculty member and several students at the University of Chicago were robbed in separate incidents early Thursday on or near campus in the Hyde Park neighborhood. A university faculty member was getting out of their car around 12:55 a.m. off-campus at 5342 S. Greenwood Ave., when four people exited a white sedan and demanded their property, according to U of C officials.
CHICAGO, IL
vfpress.news

Westchester Police Arrest Homicide Suspect

Wednesday, January 11, 2023 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. The Westchester Police Department announced on Jan. 10 that they’ve arrested a suspect connected to the murder of a Maywood man who was fatally shot in Westchester last year. Westchester Police said they arrested Craig P. Satchell on Jan....
WESTCHESTER, IL
