‘RHONJ’ Trailer: Melissa Gorga Faces Cheating Accusations As Teresa Giudice Comes To Blows With Her Brother
Bravo fans, brace yourself for drama like we’ve never seen before between Teresa Giudice and her family members Joe and Melissa Gorga. Bravo released the trailer for season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey on December 21, and it shows a glimpse into the wild fight that Teresa gets into with her brother and sister-in-law, before they skipped her wedding to Luis Ruelas.
Kristen Doute Says She And Jax Taylor “Fought The Entire Weekend” During Scheana Shay’s Wedding Because Of The Vanderpump Rules Cameras
Former Vanderpump Rules star Kristen Doute made a shocking revelation about some behind-the-scenes drama that took place at Scheana Shay’s wedding in Mexico. Fans may remember Kristen appeared as a main cast member on VPR for the show’s first eight seasons. She was integral to the series’ success and drama. Cheating with her best friend’s boyfriend, […] The post Kristen Doute Says She And Jax Taylor “Fought The Entire Weekend” During Scheana Shay’s Wedding Because Of The Vanderpump Rules Cameras appeared first on Reality Tea.
bravotv.com
Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Welcomes the Return of a Longtime Friend
Let's raise our glasses high because a new season of Vanderpump Rules is almost upon us and, wow, does it look juicy. The new season will follow the old friends as they deal with new drama and tensions within the group. When does Vanderpump Rules Season 10 premiere?. Season 10...
Lala Kent sobs over Randall Emmett accusations in ‘Vanderpump Rules’ trailer
Lala Kent sobs to Lisa Vanderpump about accusations against her ex-fiancé, Randall Emmett, during the upcoming season of “Vanderpump Rules.” “What’s happening with Randall?” the restauranteur, 62, asks her distraught employee in Bravo’s newly released trailer for Season 10. “I wanna know why people are accusing him of the things they’re accusing him of,” Kent, 32, responds through tears. Though Kent — who shares 1-year-old daughter Ocean with the movie producer — did not elaborate on the allegations, Emmett has been accused in court documents of being at the center of an FBI investigation for “suspected child exploitation and pedophilia.” When news of the...
bravotv.com
Kim Richards Reveals What Happened After Kathy Hilton’s Celeb-Packed Christmas Party
The RHOBH alum and her family finished the year with a number of sweet holiday moments. Kim Richards spent the December holiday season enjoying sweet moments with her sister Kathy Hilton. After The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum attended Kathy’s Bravoleb-packed holiday party, the sisters later continued their festive...
bravotv.com
We Have an Update on Fredrik Eklund’s Marriage to Derek Kaplan
While reflecting on 2022, Fredrik commemorated a milestone in his marriage to Derek Kaplan. Fredrik Eklund closes real estate deals with a high leg kick, and he’s closing out 2022 with just as much flair. The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles and Million Dollar Listing New York alum reflected...
Teresa Giudice Calls Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Alum Teddi Mellencamp “Shady”
If a broken clock can be right twice a day, Teresa Giudice can also be correct once in a while. The Real Housewives of New Jersey OG has a bone to pick with She-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named, otherwise known as Teddi Mellencamp. As you know, the fired former star of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has a podcast along […] The post Teresa Giudice Calls Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Alum Teddi Mellencamp “Shady” appeared first on Reality Tea.
Lisa Rinna’s Husband Harry Hamlin Reveals That Psychedelic Drugs Led To His First Acting Class
Have you ever wondered how Harry Hamlin tolerates Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna? Me too but I think we might be about to find out. Harry was famous long before Rinna started finding rats in the kitchen. This man has a 50 year career in film and television behind him. One of […] The post Lisa Rinna’s Husband Harry Hamlin Reveals That Psychedelic Drugs Led To His First Acting Class appeared first on Reality Tea.
bravotv.com
Ariana Madix Sets the Record Straight on Her and Tom Sandoval Having an “Open Relationship”
The Vanderpump Rules Season 10 trailer sees Scheana Shay make the suggestion about the couple. Ariana Madix isn't waiting for Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules to tell her and Tom Sandoval's story. Instead, she's setting the record straight ahead of the February 8 premiere. The Fancy AF Cocktails author took...
Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Star Erika Jayne Says The Person Who Bought Her Auctioned Diamond Earrings Is “Obsessed”
We are getting close to a New Year and a fresh start. For some, this fresh start will include a prison sentence. One of the most maligned Real Housewives we have is under a mountain of legal issues, but will probably never see the inside of a jail cell. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star […] The post Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Star Erika Jayne Says The Person Who Bought Her Auctioned Diamond Earrings Is “Obsessed” appeared first on Reality Tea.
bravotv.com
Paige DeSorbo Is Making Some “Sick” Changes to Craig Conover’s Charleston House
As you can see in the video above, Craig Conover recently renovated every inch of his home, making some very impressive improvements along the way. However, the Southern Charm cast member’s girlfriend, Paige DeSorbo, felt there was one room in particular that was still in need of a major change.
Brock Davies Calls Scheana Shay’s Nagging An “Obstacle” In Their Marriage
No marriage is perfect — especially those that blossom on reality TV, but Vanderpump Rules stars Scheana Shay and Brock Davies are trying their best. Season 9 of VPR officially introduced us to Scheana’s new beau. Over the summer, they tied the knot in a storybook wedding we’ll see unfold on Season 10 of the […] The post Brock Davies Calls Scheana Shay’s Nagging An “Obstacle” In Their Marriage appeared first on Reality Tea.
Tim Robbins, 64, Gets Cozy With Reed Morano 2 Years After Divorcing Wife, 33: Rare Photos
Tim Robbins — who was previously in a long-term relationship with Susan Sarandon — was spotted out on a date to the theater in London on Thursday, Dec. 16 with director partner Reed Morano, 45. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail that can be seen here, the 64-year-old actor and filmmaker appeared to be enjoying his time with Reed as he walked arm-in-arm with her with a huge grin displayed on his face. The photos mark the first time the Shawshank Redemption actor and Reed were spotted out in public together.
Lisa Rinna’s new haircut divides ‘Housewives’ fans: ‘It’s giving Seed of Chucky’
Lisa Rinna is slowly changing her signature style. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star — who is known for having the same haircut for decades — has recently been trying out wigs, but took her experimentation to the next level by getting a unique cut courtesy of renowned celeb stylist Sally Hershberger. “Chop chop,” Rinna, 59, captioned a new selfie featuring the Hershberger-like shag ‘do. Some fans were feeling the look, comparing it to Julia Roberts as Tinkerbell in “Hook” and “The Legend of Billie Jean.” However, others weren’t wowed by the spiked style, joking that her stylist must be “team Kathy” Hilton,...
bravotv.com
The Gorga Family Had an Incredible First Christmas in Their New House (PICS)
Melissa Gorga and her family celebrated Christmas Eve with a seemingly endless dinner, festive fashion, and plenty of sprinkle cookies. After Melissa Gorga, Joe Gorga, and their kids moved into their new house in November, The Real Housewives of New Jersey family wasted no time decorating the abode for Christmas. After seeing their lavish holiday setup, including white lights outlining the exterior of their home and multiple stunning Christmas trees inside, it wasn’t exactly a surprise that they hosted a perfectly over-the-top dinner for their first Christmas Eve in the home.
Erika Jayne Warns 2023 Is “All About Revenge” And Makes Jokes About W-2 Filings Despite $2.2 Million Tax Lien
When it comes to Bravo shows, there is always at least one show I’m missing at any given moment. However, rarely, if ever, does it seem to be Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and that couldn’t be more true these days. Season 12 was just hard to watch all around. It was time for a […] The post Erika Jayne Warns 2023 Is “All About Revenge” And Makes Jokes About W-2 Filings Despite $2.2 Million Tax Lien appeared first on Reality Tea.
Joe Giudice Reveals What He Does For A Living Today
It’s been some time since we last heard from Joe Giudice from the Real Housewives of New Jersey. When he and Teresa Giudice were married, the pair’s rocky relationship was always at the center of discussion. Some of the ladies even accused Juicy Joe of cheating on the RHONJ OG. Even then, he never let […] The post Joe Giudice Reveals What He Does For A Living Today appeared first on Reality Tea.
Aspiring Momager! See How ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Loren Brovarnik Makes a Living
Future momager! 90 Day Fiancé star Loren Brovarnik (née Goldstone) is known for her international love story with husband Alexei Brovarnik, but she was a hard worker before she became a reality TV star! Keep reading to find out everything we know about Loren’s job, what she does for a living and more!
Law & Order: SVU Preview: Mariska Hargitay's Benson Is in Serious Trouble After Getting Ambushed
Watch: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Exclusive Sneak Peek. Captain Olivia Benson's (Mariska Hargitay) latest case is not only dangerous, but it's also personal. After being beaten up by members of a gang on the Jan. 5 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Benson finds herself in a tricky situation when she comes face-to-face with the gang's leader—Oscar Papa (played by guest star Goya Robles)—in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the NBC crime drama's Jan. 12 episode.
Diana Jenkins Exits ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ After 1 Season Amid ‘High Risk’ Pregnancy
Another one bites the dust. Diana Jenkins announced that she is exiting The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — just days after costar Lisa Rinna revealed she is also leaving the Bravo series. “Hi everybody ... As so many of you know, Asher and I are expecting our second child later this year,” Jenkins, 50, […]
