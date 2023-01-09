Read full article on original website
Part of Chattanooga building collapses, destroys car
One car was destroyed by falling debris in abuilding collapse in Chattanooga Thursday morning.
wgnsradio.com
Person who Steals Trailer Heads Towards Murfreesboro on I-24 - Where is the Thief Now? - And - Should Trailers be Registered with the State?
In Tennessee, there's no requirement to register utility trailers, boat trailers or farm trailers, which often make trailers a target for thieves. But, that could soon change. On Wednesday, a new bill was introduced to legislators during the first week of the 113th General Assembly, that would require personal trailers to be registered with the state. If passed, the bill will require all personal trailers, including boat and utility trailers, to be registered and tied to a state database.
Grundy County Herald
Pedestrian Remains Critical
Gruetli-Laager resident Steve Duncan remains in critical condition. Duncan, 60, is under treatment at the Trauma Unit in Erlanger. He was struck and seriously injured on Dec. 12 while crossing Signal Mountain Road in Chattanooga next to the Komatsu plant where he is employed.
chattanoogacw.com
Video captures Chattanooga PD sergeant asleep on duty, I.A. investigation underway
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An Internal Affairs investigation is now underway after a Chattanooga Police sergeant was caught on video sleeping in his patrol vehicle while on duty. The viewer took the video on December 17th of last year. The 18-second video shows the sergeant with his head down and...
WTVCFOX
Color Chattanooga Pink! Week kicks off throughout Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It's time to think pink in Chattanooga. On Friday, Deputy Director of the Office of Community Health and Safety Dr. Geeta Maharaj presented a proclamation declaring January 14-21, 2023, as Color Chattanooga Pink! week. Representatives from FirstBank, the Color Chattanooga Pink! sponsor, CHI Memorial Foundation, and...
WTVCFOX
VEC accountant sentenced for swindling almost $1M while on the job in Decatur
DECATUR, Tenn. — A man who swindled almost $1 million while on the job with the Volunteer Energy Cooperative (VEC) learned this week how long he'll spend in prison. A judge sentenced 46-year-old Jason Kittle of Athens to 17 years in prison. He also must pay $981,981.32 in restitution to VEC.
fox17.com
Photos show damage from severe storm in Meigs County Thursday
MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. — First responders in Meigs County are working to assess damage after a severe storm passed through the county at about noon on Thursday. Several viewers have reached out to say the storm caused quite a bit of damage. Click on our gallery above to see more photos, and submit your own photos to our Chime In Weather Gallery here.
chattanoogapulse.com
Local Mail Thefts A Growing Problem In Chattanooga And Hamilton County
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is advising citizens that we are experiencing several mail thefts throughout the county. Unfortunately, mail thefts are not unusual and usually increase during the holidays. Despite the holidays being over, we still continue to see random mail thefts especially in large subdivisions. The mail...
WTVCFOX
Pickleball courts coming to 3 locations in Chattanooga this spring
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — You could say Chattanoogans will soon find themselves in a recreational pickle this spring. The city's Parks & Outdoors Department says it's capitalizing on the nationwide pickleball craze by creating courts at 3 locations around Chattanooga: One in East Brainerd, one in Lookout Valley, and one in Hixson.
railfan.com
Driver Involved With NS Derailment Arrested, Charged in Tennessee
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — The driver of a vehicle that was struck by a Norfolk Southern train in Tennessee last month, resulting in a major derailment that was caught on camera, has been arrested. The Collegedale, Tenn., Police Department announced this week that Jorge Luis Cruz-Vega had been arrested and...
WTVCFOX
"Very scary:" Advance EMT one of many in Meigs County affected by storm Thursday
MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. — As storms hit across our viewing area Thursday, Meigs County was hit particularly hard, upending trees, taking down power lines, and causing damage to homes. We spoke with an Advance EMT who had a run in with a tree while trying to make his way...
WDEF
Grant Applications Opening Soon for United Way of Greater Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – United Way of Greater Chattanooga’s grant application process is opening soon. You can start applying January 23rd. Any 501(c)3 across the 6-county region is eligible. The six counties include Hamilton, Sequatchie and Marion counties in Tennessee, and Walker, Dade and Catoosa counties in Northwest...
WTVCFOX
Witness reports answer questions about truck driver's route in Collegedale train crash
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — Witness reports reveal new information about what led up to a train crash in Collegedale last month. Documents we obtained through an open records request say the driver had trucks escorting him and reveal who witnesses say told him to cross the tracks. "If he didn't...
Decherd Police Investigating Veterans Thrift Store Incident
The Decherd Police Department is attempting to identify these two individuals related to an incident at the Veterans Thrift Store on New Year’s Day. They were seen driving a black pickup truck. If anyone recognizes one or both, call Decherd Police at (931) 962-1675. One of Southern Tennessee's most...
WTVC
Records show Brainerd HS principal hired security guard who lied about criminal background
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Emails and documents we obtained show a third-party security guard accused of punching a Brainerd High School (BHS) student in the face last week was hired by the school's principal before first getting approval from Hamilton County Schools. Another revelation we discovered through additional documents: The...
WDEF
Man Charged in Collegedale Train Derailment
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Collegedale Police Department arrested the man responsible for the train derailment on December 20. Jorge Luis Cruz-Vega is being charged with felony reckless endangerment, they said. Officials say that Cruz-Vega is currently out on bond, with his court date set for April 12. He...
WTVCFOX
Jury convicts man for his role in deadly Interstate 75 accident in Whitfield County
WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — A jury in Whitfield County on Friday convicted a man whose actions caused the death of a driver on I-75 in Whitfield County back in 2020. 58-year-old Mitchell Dion Morgan faces at least 10 years in prison, and perhaps quite a bit more, according to Conasauga Judicial Circuit District Attorney Bert Poston.
wvlt.tv
Tennessee deputies warn of lottery scam
MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee authorities are warning residents not to fall for a lottery scam that’s making its rounds in Tennessee. The Warren County Sheriff’s Department says letters claiming a resident has won a “Publishers Clearing House, Free Lotto Association of North America lottery” are being delivered to residents.
WTVC
Affidavit: Chattanooga woman points pepper ball gun at husband over divorce dispute
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga woman is facing charges after pointing a pepper ball gun at her husband during a dispute over signing divorce papers, an affidavit reveals. The affidavit says the incident happened at a parking lot next to the old jail at 600 Walnut Street:. When officers...
mcnewstn.com
DTF pieces together meth sale and possession case with assistance from Alabama local law enforcement
Jasper, Tenn. Following a four-month investigation, the 12th Judicial District Drug and Violent Crime Task Force (DTF) in conjunction with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County (AL) Sheriff’s Office, South Pittsburg Police Department, Jasper Police Department, and the Bridgeport (AL) Police Department lead to the arrest of ten persons alleged to be involved in a methamphetamine possession and distribution charges.
