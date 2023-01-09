ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgnsradio.com

Person who Steals Trailer Heads Towards Murfreesboro on I-24 - Where is the Thief Now? - And - Should Trailers be Registered with the State?

In Tennessee, there's no requirement to register utility trailers, boat trailers or farm trailers, which often make trailers a target for thieves. But, that could soon change. On Wednesday, a new bill was introduced to legislators during the first week of the 113th General Assembly, that would require personal trailers to be registered with the state. If passed, the bill will require all personal trailers, including boat and utility trailers, to be registered and tied to a state database.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Grundy County Herald

Pedestrian Remains Critical

Gruetli-Laager resident Steve Duncan remains in critical condition. Duncan, 60, is under treatment at the Trauma Unit in Erlanger. He was struck and seriously injured on Dec. 12 while crossing Signal Mountain Road in Chattanooga next to the Komatsu plant where he is employed.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Color Chattanooga Pink! Week kicks off throughout Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It's time to think pink in Chattanooga. On Friday, Deputy Director of the Office of Community Health and Safety Dr. Geeta Maharaj presented a proclamation declaring January 14-21, 2023, as Color Chattanooga Pink! week. Representatives from FirstBank, the Color Chattanooga Pink! sponsor, CHI Memorial Foundation, and...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
fox17.com

Photos show damage from severe storm in Meigs County Thursday

MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. — First responders in Meigs County are working to assess damage after a severe storm passed through the county at about noon on Thursday. Several viewers have reached out to say the storm caused quite a bit of damage. Click on our gallery above to see more photos, and submit your own photos to our Chime In Weather Gallery here.
MEIGS COUNTY, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Local Mail Thefts A Growing Problem In Chattanooga And Hamilton County

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is advising citizens that we are experiencing several mail thefts throughout the county. Unfortunately, mail thefts are not unusual and usually increase during the holidays. Despite the holidays being over, we still continue to see random mail thefts especially in large subdivisions. The mail...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WTVCFOX

Pickleball courts coming to 3 locations in Chattanooga this spring

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — You could say Chattanoogans will soon find themselves in a recreational pickle this spring. The city's Parks & Outdoors Department says it's capitalizing on the nationwide pickleball craze by creating courts at 3 locations around Chattanooga: One in East Brainerd, one in Lookout Valley, and one in Hixson.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
railfan.com

Driver Involved With NS Derailment Arrested, Charged in Tennessee

COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — The driver of a vehicle that was struck by a Norfolk Southern train in Tennessee last month, resulting in a major derailment that was caught on camera, has been arrested. The Collegedale, Tenn., Police Department announced this week that Jorge Luis Cruz-Vega had been arrested and...
COLLEGEDALE, TN
WDEF

Grant Applications Opening Soon for United Way of Greater Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – United Way of Greater Chattanooga’s grant application process is opening soon. You can start applying January 23rd. Any 501(c)3 across the 6-county region is eligible. The six counties include Hamilton, Sequatchie and Marion counties in Tennessee, and Walker, Dade and Catoosa counties in Northwest...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Man Charged in Collegedale Train Derailment

COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Collegedale Police Department arrested the man responsible for the train derailment on December 20. Jorge Luis Cruz-Vega is being charged with felony reckless endangerment, they said. Officials say that Cruz-Vega is currently out on bond, with his court date set for April 12. He...
COLLEGEDALE, TN
wvlt.tv

Tennessee deputies warn of lottery scam

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee authorities are warning residents not to fall for a lottery scam that’s making its rounds in Tennessee. The Warren County Sheriff’s Department says letters claiming a resident has won a “Publishers Clearing House, Free Lotto Association of North America lottery” are being delivered to residents.
WARREN COUNTY, TN
mcnewstn.com

DTF pieces together meth sale and possession case with assistance from Alabama local law enforcement

Jasper, Tenn. Following a four-month investigation, the 12th Judicial District Drug and Violent Crime Task Force (DTF) in conjunction with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County (AL) Sheriff’s Office, South Pittsburg Police Department, Jasper Police Department, and the Bridgeport (AL) Police Department lead to the arrest of ten persons alleged to be involved in a methamphetamine possession and distribution charges.
JASPER, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy