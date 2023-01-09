Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WJCL
South Carolina Baby Surrendered: Newborn given up at hospital, now in DSS custody
A newborn baby was safely surrendered at a South Carolina hospital under Daniel's Law, according to the Department of Social Services. Officials with Prisma Health Richland Hospital accepted the infant on Monday. The African American female was born on Jan. 8 and weighed 7 pounds, and was 20 inches long...
wach.com
Upstate man arrested in Lexington County in connection to internet crime investigation
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — An upstate man is facing charges for alleged involvement in an internet crime investigation case. Chief Terrence Green says 58-year old Bryan Wesley Rogers was arrested on Thursday and taken to the Lexington County Detention Center after he drove to Lexington with the intention of meeting with a minor.
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Police searching for 15-year-old girl who ran away from home
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Police in South Carolina are hoping someone can help them find a missing teenage girl. Josie Rae Sharpe, 15, of West Columbia reportedly ran away from home on Tuesday, January 10. Josie is described as 5 feet 2 inches, 90...
Florence man jailed on murder charge in December killing of Darlington man at motel
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 37-year-old Florence man was arrested Thursday morning and charged with murder in connection with the deadly shooting of a Darlington man at a motel in December, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Brandon Maurice McFadden has also been charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime, […]
abccolumbia.com
Newberry deputies arrest man accused of receiving stolen goods
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WOLO)— Newberry deputies arrested 55 year-old Ryan Lanard Bonneau. He is accused of receiving stolen goods, possessing a weapon, and unlawfully carrying a handgun. The suspect was taken into custody after a concerned citizen reported to deputies their suspicions. Authorities say the customer was suspicious of the...
Victim killed in Eastover crash identified by coroner
EASTOVER, S.C. — The Richland County Coroner's Office has released the name of a woman who died in a Tuesday morning crash in the Eastover area. According to a statement released on Wednesday morning, authorities said 29-year-old Mecca S. Windsor of Sumter was the person who died in the crash, which happened around 3 a.m. on US-601 near Governor Heyward Road.
WLTX.com
Deputies prevent injury after suspect opens fire in Lugoff apartment
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A man has been taken into custody and charged after allegedly opening fire both before and after deputies were called to an apartment in Lugoff on Tuesday. According to the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office, deputies were sent to Lynwood Place Apartments after an anonymous caller...
South Carolina Grandma's Body Found In Goodwill Clothing Bin, Police Probe ‘Suspicious’ Death
The cause or manner of 47-year-old Lesley Lemoine’s death hasn’t yet been released by Kershaw County officials. Authorities are investigating the “suspicious” death of a South Carolina woman whose body was found in a rusty clothing donation bin on New Year’s Eve. On Wednesday, officials...
WIS-TV
Infant surrendered safely to Prisma Health Richland Hospital
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An infant was surrendered peacefully and accepted under Daniel’s Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. Officials with the Prisma Health Richland Hospital report the infant was surrendered to Prisma health at 5 Richland Medical Park Drive on Monday, January 9. The female baby...
WIS-TV
Richland County Coroner identifies person who died following collision in Eastover
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner has identified the person who died following a Tuesday early morning collision on U.S. 601. Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified 29-year-old Mecca S. Windsor, of Sumter as the victim. Mecca died after the collision which happened near the intersection of U.S. Highway 601 and Governor Heyward Road on Tuesday, January 10.
WIS-TV
Camden Police Chief retiring on Feb. 1
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Camden Police Chief Joe Floyd confirmed to WIS on Thursday he will be retiring effective Feb. 1. Floyd said he has met personal goals after 50 years of service and, “it’s just time.”. “I’ve been in the process and was looking at the possibility...
abccolumbia.com
Deadly tornados leave destruction across South
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Now to the deadly tornado outbreak across the South, with dozens of twisters leaving a trail of destruction and at least six people dead. Here’s ABC’s Steve Osunsami.
wach.com
Renewed push for tips in Columbia's unsolved cases gives victims' families hope
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Each year dozens of people are killed in Columbia. For some, justice comes quickly - but for others, their cases remain unsolved. Now the Columbia Police Department is trying to shed new light on those unsolved cases - pushing them to the front of people’s minds in hopes new leads will come in.
Decomposing body found in clothing donation bin identified as missing S.C. mom
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (TCD) -- Officials have positively identified the woman whose decomposing body was discovered in a clothing donation bin on New Year’s Eve. On Dec. 31, deputies from the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office were called to a metal bin at 850 Highway 1 between Lugoff Toyota and Camden West Inn after a citizen reportedly noticed a foul smell.
Columbia Fire Chief: More gas leaks at Colony Apartments
COLUMBIA, S.C. — New problems have been discovered at the Colony Apartments. It's been almost three weeks since residents at the Colony Apartments were told they had to leave because their living conditions were deemed unsafe. Now, Columbia Richland Fire Department Chief Aubrey Jenkins says that a number of...
WIS-TV
Sheriff Leon Lott takes the stand and jury begins deliberations in federal lawsuit
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott took the stand in federal court Wednesday for a civil lawsuit involving one of his former deputies. Shelia Webb is suing former deputy Cameron Duecker over a Feb. 2019 incident where Duecker tasered her nine times in her home. She is also suing Lott (in his official capacity) arguing the department was negligent in hiring and retaining Duecker.
One wounded in shooting at apartments on Blossom Street
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A man has been injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in Columbia. While details are limited, police say the shooting happened at Cross Hill Apartments in the 4400 block of Blossom Street in Columbia. A male victim was shot in the upper body and...
17-year-old reported missing in Lancaster, SC
LANCASTER, S.C. — The Lancaster Police Department is asking the public for assistance in finding a missing teenager. Madison Kaylee Pack, 17, was last seen 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at the McDonalds on the Hwy 9 Bypass in Lancaster. She is described as being 5'10, with green...
WIS-TV
Kershaw County man charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime
LUGOFF, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County Deputies responded to reports of shots fired at the Lynwood Place Apartments in Lugoff around 5:40 p.m. A caller reported she heard two or three gunshots and a screaming female from a nearby apartment. According to deputies, when they arrived on the scene an...
One dead in single car accident in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead after a single car accident in Richland County. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. David Jones, the accident happened around 3 a.m. on US-601 near Governor Heyward Road in Eastover. A 2013 Hunyadi was traveling south on US-601 near Governor...
