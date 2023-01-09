Read full article on original website
Iggy Azalea promises new music and “scandalous shit”
Iggy Azalea has revealed that she has new music in the pipeline for 2023, marking her first new material in nearly two years. On Tuesday (January 10), a Twitter user with the handle @M0NSTERKITTEN sent a tweet to the Australian-born rapper asking: “so… when will we have new music?” A day later, Azalea responded to the tweet, noting that new music will be arriving in “summer” but also that “scandalous shit” will be revealed this coming Friday. View the tweet below:
The National tease new songs and collaborations with Taylor Swift and Phoebe Bridgers
The National have teased two songs from their forthcoming new album and hinted at collaborations with Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers and Sufjan Stevens. The band posted a short clip on Twitter featuring 25 seconds of music with frontman Matt Berninger facing a piano. At the end of the clip he turns around holding up a book of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein.
Kele shares new song ‘True Love Knows No Death’
Kele has released a new song, ‘True Love Knows No Death’. The song is the second single to be taken from the Bloc Party frontman’s upcoming sixth solo album, ‘The Flames Pt 2’, which will arrive on March 24. Kele – ‘The Waves Pt. 1’...
Fall Out Boy announce new song ‘Love From The Other Side’
Fall Out Boy have announced details of their new song ‘Love From The Other Side’, which is due to be released next week. The announcement comes after weeks of cryptic teasing from the band, who have been sending fans missives and sharing other clues online. Today (January 11),...
Paul McCartney “nearly run over” while filming on Abbey Road zebra crossing
Paul McCartney was nearly run over while filming on the famous Abbey Road zebra crossing, his daughter has revealed. Mary McCartney, photographer, director and daughter of Paul and Linda McCartney, said the incident happened outside Abbey Road Studios while filming for her new documentary about the world-famous studio, If These Walls Could Sing.
Glorilla teams up with Moneybagg Yo on new song ‘On Wat U On’
Glorilla has teamed up with Moneybagg Yo on a new collaborative single called ‘On Wat U On’ – listen below. The 23-year-old rapper, who’s from Memphis, Tennessee, features in this year’s NME 100 – a round-up of the essential emerging acts for 2023. Today...
Dr. Dre reportedly selling music assets in deal with Universal Music and Shamrock Capital
Dr. Dre is reportedly preparing to sell several of his music assets to both Universal Music Group and Shamrock Capital. According to Billboard, the music assets are set to sell for in excess of $200million (£164million). The deals will see Universal Music Group (UMG) acquire the master recordings for Dre’s 1992 debut album ‘The Chronic’, which will revert back to Dre’s ownership from Death Row Entertainment in August.
Shakira song mocking ex Gerard Piqué breaks YouTube record
A new song by Shakira in which she ridicules her former partner Gerard Piqué has broken a YouTube record. The song has been viewed over 63million times on YouTube in 24 hours, which makes it the most watched new Latin song in the platform’s history. Shakira on the...
The Rolling Stones’ Keith Richards says “new music is on its way”
The Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards has confirmed via Instagram that “new music is on its way”. Richards posted a short video on his account today (January 11) to share the update. “Hi guys, here we are again,” he said. “Wishing you all a belated Happy...
Finn Wolfhard drops new song ‘Pieces Of Gold’ as his character from upcoming film ‘When You Finish Saving the World’
Finn Wolfhard has shared ‘Pieces Of Gold’, an original song from the multi-hyphenate’s upcoming A24 film When You Finish Saving The World, which he released under the name of his character (Ziggy Katz). In the upcoming film – which is due to hit screens on January 20...
Miley Cyrus embraces self-love on breezy new single ‘Flowers’
Miley Cyrus has shared the lead single from her upcoming eighth album, ‘Endless Summer Vacation’: a breezy, groove-heavy song titled ‘Flowers’. Though the genre-bending artist has not explicitly confirmed who the song is about, fans have theorised that Cyrus wrote it to reflect on her breakup with Liam Hemsworth, who she married in December of 2018 and left the following August. Most notably, the song was released on Hemsworth’s 33rd birthday (January 13).
Puscifer announce UK, Europe and US tour
Puscifer have announced a series of tour dates across the UK, Europe and United States this summer. The band, which is a side project of Tool and A Perfect Circle singer Maynard James Keenan, will kick off their tour in Daytona Beach, Florida, at Welcome To Rockville on May 18, before they arrive in the UK and Ireland in June.
‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies’ Teaser Shows Rydell High Before Danny & Sandy (VIDEO)
Grease is the word. Paramount+ has dropped the first look at its upcoming Grease prequel, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, and it feels like Glee went back in time to the 1950s. “Witness the rise of the original girl gang,” the teaser trailer says as Rydell High’s students sing...
Queen’s Brian May opens up about Jeff Beck track he thinks has the “most beautiful bit of guitar music ever recorded”
Queen’s Brian May has opened up about the Jeff Beck track he thinks has the “most beautiful bit of guitar music ever recorded” in a new video this week. Beck died suddenly at the age of 78 on Tuesday (January 10) after contracting bacterial meningitis. Ozzy Osbourne,...
Royel Otis share new single ‘I Wanna Dance With You’ and announce third EP
Sydney indie rock duo (and NME 100 act) Royel Otis have announced their third EP, ‘Sofa Kings’. The band’s new EP will arrive on March 31 via OURNESS. To coincide with the announcement, they’ve shared new single ‘I Wanna Dance With You’, the second to be lifted from the EP after ‘Kool Aid’ arrived in October.
Idris Elba confirms release date for ‘Luther: The Fallen Sun’ movie
Idris Elba has confirmed the release date of the Luther movie, Luther: The Fallen Sun. After teasing a big announcement via his social media on Thursday afternoon (January 12), the actor posted a video clip breaking the news in character as DCI John Luther. In the video, he also revealed there would be both a theatrical release and one via streaming.
Listen to Hemlocke Springs’ new single ‘stranger danger!’
Hemlocke Springs has today (January 13) released ‘stranger danger!’, the follow-up single to her viral 2022 hit ‘girlfriend’. ‘stranger danger!’ sees Springs ruminate on the dangers of capitalism over a propulsive self-produced beat. “Eat, work, and obey,” she sings between shrieks, “adding on to debts I can’t repay”. In an Instagram post announcing the single, Springs wrote: “Probably the most stressed I’ve been in a minute, but the product is fruitful”. Listen to ‘stranger danger!’ below.
KSI says Andrew Tate’s Top G persona is “cringey”
Rapper and YouTube star KSI has described Andrew Tate’s Top G personality as “cringey”. Former Big Brother contestant Tate, who is also an anti-feminist and far-right commentator, was arrested last month (December 29) in Romania for human trafficking after posting a video rant in response to Greta Thunberg. He is known as “Top-G” to his fans.
Idris Elba thinks he could be replaced in ‘Luther’
Idris Elba thinks he could be replaced as DCI John Luther in the Luther franchise. Speaking about the character, which for many made him a household name, the actor said he’d like the DCI to have the same pop culture impact as James Bond. And, in that same vein he said he’d hope that “someone else” could fill the role once he was done with the detective.
Jack White shares footage of live collab with Jeff Beck in tribute to “innovator extraordinaire”
Jack White has paid tribute to Jeff Beck, sharing footage of his live collaboration with the “innovator extraordinaire”. The legendary guitarist died suddenly at the age of 78 on Tuesday (January 10) after contracting bacterial meningitis. Ozzy Osbourne, Jimmy Page, Mick Jagger and more from across the rock’n’roll...
