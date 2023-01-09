Iggy Azalea has revealed that she has new music in the pipeline for 2023, marking her first new material in nearly two years. On Tuesday (January 10), a Twitter user with the handle @M0NSTERKITTEN sent a tweet to the Australian-born rapper asking: “so… when will we have new music?” A day later, Azalea responded to the tweet, noting that new music will be arriving in “summer” but also that “scandalous shit” will be revealed this coming Friday. View the tweet below:

