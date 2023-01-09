Read full article on original website
Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber Put Burning Love on Display After Globes
Austin Butler did not leave girlfriend Kaia Gerber lonesome on Golden Globes night. The model, daughter of Cindy Crawford, joined the actor at an after-party following the Jan. 10 ceremony, where...
hiphop-n-more.com
Kanye West Reportedly Marries Yeezy Architect Bianca Censori
Kanye West has reportedly married Yeezy architect Bianca Censori. TMZ reports that the two had a private wedding ceremony recently. Bianca has worked with the company Yeezy for several years and the two were recently spotted together having a meal at Beverly Hills. According to the publication, a ceremony took place but they have not filed a marriage certificate yet to make it legal.
Miley Cyrus Returns to Music With Empowering Breakup Song "Flowers"
New year, new banger. After weeks of teasing that new music was on the horizon, Miley Cyrus just dropped her highly-anticipated single, "Flowers." In her latest track, the Voice alum sings all...
We Can't Help Falling In Love With Austin Butler After He Brought His Sister to the Golden Globes
Watch: Austin Butler Addresses His New Elvis-Like Voice at Globes. We can't help falling in love with Austin Butler's plus-one. The Elvis actor invited his older sister Ashley as his date to the 2023 Golden Globes, where he won for his leading role in the Baz Luhrmann-directed film. He was up against fellow nominees Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Hugh Jackman (The Son), Bill Nighy (Living) and Jeremy Pope (The Inspection) for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture Drama. (Find out all the winners here.)
2023 Golden Globes: All the Couples Spicing Up the Red Carpet
These couples are truly golden. Hollywood's hottest duos are turning the 2023 Golden Globes into date night. Heidi Klum, Daniel Brühl and Glen Powell are just some of the famous faces who kicked off the 2023 award season in style with their significant others in tow at the annual award show in Beverly Hills on Jan. 10 (see every star on the red carpet here).
See Brad Pitt, Austin Butler & More Stars in BTS Golden Globes Pics
There were lights, there were cameras and there was plenty of action at the 2023 Golden Globes. Jerrod Carmichael hosted the 80th annual award show from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif....
Margot Robbie, Jenna Ortega and More Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 Golden Globes
Watch: Golden Globe Awards 2023: All the MUST-SEE Moments. Awards season has officially kicked off with a stylish bang!. It's no secret that Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars always come prepared for the Golden Globes. And this year's ceremony, hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael, is no different. On Jan. 10,...
2023 Golden Globes: Jenna Ortega's Killer Outfit Is Worth Snapping For
Watch: Wednesday's Jenna Ortega Wants a "Darker" Season 2. Jenna Ortega is bringing her killer style to the 80th annual Golden Globes. The Wednesday actress stunned in a ginger-colored Gucci gown with draping sleeves and midriff cutouts during the show's red carpet on Jan. 10, which marks her first time attending the ceremony as a Golden Globe nominee. The 20-year-old, who recently debuted an edgy new hairstyle, accessorized her ensemble with Tiffany & Co. jewelry, completing an outfit that steps away from her character Wednesday Addams' raven colors and instead embraces a more Hollywood glam look.
Here's Proof Brad Pitt Was the Life of the Party at the 2023 Golden Globes
The party doesn't start until Brad Pitt walks in. While the Babylon star didn't score a Golden Globe nomination for his role as Jack Conrad in the period epic, it didn't stop the 59-year-old from being the life of the party at the 2023 ceremony. (For a complete list of Golden Globe winners, click here.)
Chris Lane Shares Update on His and Lauren's Baby After Medical Scare
Watch: Newlyweds Lauren Bushnell & Chris Lane Reveal Wedding Secrets. Chris Lane is thanking fans for their support following a family health scare. The country singer shared that his and wife Lauren Bushnell Lane's baby boy, Baker, had been hospitalized, posting a photo to his Instagram Stories Jan. 11 of the entrance to an emergency room. He wrote, "Need some prayers for Baker to feel better!"
You'll Be Lifted Up by Rihanna's 2023 Golden Globes Look
Rihanna is work, work, work, work, working it at the 2023 Golden Globes. Rocking dramatic black gown, the singer, whose Black Panther: Wakanda Forever track "Lift Me Up" was nominated for Best Original Song, turned heads as she stepped out with A$AP Rocky at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Jan. 10. Never one to shy away from shining bright like a diamond, Rihanna completed her look with a large sparkling statement necklace and eye-catching earrings. (See the all the red carpet arrivals here.)
The Crown's Elizabeth Debicki Looks Royally Good in Pink at the 2023 Golden Globes
Watch: How The Crown's Elizabeth Debicki Embodied Princess Diana. We're bowing down to Elizabeth Debicki's red carpet look. The Crown actress is nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series at the 2023 Golden Globes for her portrayal of Princess Diana in season five of the Netflix drama. So, it isn't surprising that the Australian performer made sure she looked royally good before hitting the red carpet at the awards show. (See every star at the 2023 Golden Globes here.)
Jeff Lewis Shares BTS Details About His WWHL Drama With Bethenny Frankel
Watch: Jeff Lewis Details Aftermath of Bethenny Frankel WWHL Argument. As Bravo fans know, on-screen drama can quickly be amplified offscreen. That's exactly what Jeff Lewis said happened to him and Bethenny Frankel after they butted heads over her Real Housewives recap podcast ReWives on the Dec. 7 episode of Watch What Happens Live. Now, the star is spelling out what really went down on the late-night show.
Golden Globes: Selena Gomez's Red Carpet Look Is a Total Revelation
Selena Gomez is dressed to come and get that Golden Globe. The "Rare" singer stepped out on the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet Jan. 10 in a headline-making attire. Selena's ensemble for the night...
Margot Robbie Channels Her Inner Barbie on the 2023 Golden Globes Red Carpet
Watch: Golden Globes 2023: Ana De Armas, Billy Porter & More to Present. Margot Robbie is ready to party. The Barbie star may play an aspiring actress in the film Babylon, but she looked like a true Hollywood legend in her seemingly Barbie-inspired 2023 Golden Globes red carpet ensemble at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Jan. 10.
Titanic Fans Will Never Let Go of Kate Winslet’s Confusing Hairstyles on New Poster
Watch: Leonardo DiCaprio Almost Let Go of "Titanic" Role?!: Rewind. It's been 84 years, and we are still trying to wrap our heads around this photo. In honor of the 25th anniversary of Titanic, a new poster was released featuring the beloved Rose (Kate Winslet) and Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio). But rather than focus on the two stars, fans are hung up on Rose's two simultaneous hairstyles.
Pregnant Hilary Swank Makes a Million Dollar Appearance on 2023 Golden Globes Red Carpet
This Hilary Swank appearance is worth a million dollars, baby. The Fatale actress—who is expecting twins with her husband of four years, Philip Schneider—arrived at the 2023 Golden Globes on Jan. 10 in a stunning green gown with black cape detailing. In a perfect moment, she shared a kiss with Philip on the red carpet.
A lack of Styles: Gucci showcases new direction for its menswear
The real giveaway at a fashion show is not the clothes you see on the catwalk but the celebrities in the audience, hoping to get a sneak preview of what they can wear to the Oscars. So what was Idris Elba, known for his slick suits and brogues, doing at a Gucci menswear show in Milan, best known for its babydoll dresses and pearls?
Jennifer Coolidge's Golden Globes Acceptance Speech Will Make You LOL
Jennifer Coolidge is hilarious both on the small screen and IRL. This was made abundantly clear at the 2023 Golden Globes, where The White Lotus star nabbed the award for Best Supporting Actress -...
See Pregnant Keke Palmer's Goddess-Inspired Maternity Photo Shoot
Keke Palmer is making some joyful noise. The Nope star, who is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Darius Jackson, couldn't help but to gush over how her recent goddess-inspired maternity...
