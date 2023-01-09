ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper, TX

kjas.com

Jasper firefighters deal with a grass fire

Jasper firefighters dealt with a grass fire late Thursday afternoon. They were dispatched out shortly after 4:00 to Farm to Market Road 252 when it was reported that winds caused a controlled burn to begin spreading out of control. Local firefighters have been warning people that although there are no...
JASPER, TX
KPLC TV

2023 MLK Parade to travel through downtown Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The 2023 Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade is set to roll through Lake Charles on Jan. 16. Vehicles, ATVs, Floats, and Marching Bands are invited to register for the parade HERE and fill out the application which is due Friday, Jan. 13. Entry fees...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
sportstravelmagazine.com

Visit Lake Charles Announces Two Promotions

Visit Lake Charles (Louisiana) has named Eric Zartler as the senior vice president of sports and Taylor Beard Stanley as the vice president of sales. “The dedicated focus that Eric will have for sports tourism and diversifying the types of sporting events that we can attract to Southwest Louisiana will greatly enhance the competitive edge for the area,” said Kyle Edmiston, president/CEO of Visit Lake Charles. “Equally, Taylor will be able to fully concentrate on moving the sales team toward reaching goals for meetings, conventions and the global marketplace,”
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kogt.com

Mail Truck Coming In Hot

Wednesday around lunchtime a mail truck caught fire on Carrie St. in Orange, damaging the truck and burning some mail. But don’t worry, the Amazon packages in the back survived. A woman was following behind the truck and she said every time the mail carrier would stop and then...
ORANGE, TX
107 JAMZ

The 2023 Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off Will Be In Lake Charles!

Louisiana is the largest commercial fishery in the United States, producing over 850 million pounds of seafood annually from the Gulf of Mexico. The Bayou State is only 2nd to Alaska for producing the biggest volume of seafood by state. The Louisiana Seafood Promotion & Marketing Board (LSPMB) wants to keep it that way!
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 12, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 12, 2023. George Joseph March, 46, Lake Charles: CDS II possession; criminal trespass. Jermaine Oneil Crespobatista, 19, Sulphur: Misdemeanor carnal knowledge of a juvenile. Ron Cory Deville, 46, Lake Charles: CDS II possession. Harris Anthony Lee, 38, Sarasota,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
GATOR 99.5

The Best King Cakes In Lake Charles, Louisiana

Tis the season for SWLA residents to gorge themselves on King Cakes. But where are the best King Cakes in Lake Charles?. I was an Assistant Store Manager at Walmart in Sulphur for over eight years before getting back into radio. I was primarily over the fresh departments (bakery, produce, frozen, meat, deli, and dairy) unless it was my turn to transition over night for six months. I've made my fair share of King Cakes back in the day to try and help the bakery associates keep up with the crazy demand, especially on the weekends.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kjas.com

Local Coronavirus Numbers for Thu, Jan 12th, 2023

Deaths – 200 (Was 200 on 01/05/23) Jasper County active cases as of Thu, Jan 12th, 2023:. Brookeland – 2 (Was 1 on 01/05/23) Jasper – 16 (Was 18 on 01/05/23) Kirbyville – 2 (Was 4 on 01/05/23) Buna – 7 (Was 10 on 01/05/23)
JASPER COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Abandoned house near Buna went up in flames

Officials are looking closely at a Thursday afternoon structure fire in which an abandoned house went up in flames. It happened shortly after 3:00 on County Road 748, just northeast of Buna. Jasper County 911 dispatchers said that callers reported the home already fully engulfed, and Jasper County Deputy Kasey...
BUNA, TX
calcasieu.info

January 11, 2023, Calcasieu Parish Booking Report

Arrested or ticketed for domestic abuse with a dangerous weapon. Tamikka Chantelle Taylor, 44, Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested or ticketed for possession of CDS Schedule I; possession of CDS Schedule II; drug paraphernalia; open alcoholic beverage containers. Phillip Anthony Gilmore, 34, Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested or ticketed for vehicle in...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

New Restaurant Building In Old Burger King On Prien Lake In Lake Charles, Louisiana

It's always exciting when you see a new restaurant building or renovating a location here in SWLA. Ever since Burger King pulled out of their location on Prien Lake Road in Lake Charles, I've always wondered about the possibilities of what could be put there. It's a great location in the middle of other fast-food restaurants with tons of traffic every day.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kjas.com

Major accident reported in Sabine County

Emergency crews in northeast Sabine County were busy dealing with a major accident late Wednesday afternoon. Daily News & More is reporting that it occurred on Highway 21 East at the entrance to Lost Frontier RV Park. The Pendleton Harbor Fire Department along with Sabine County EMS, county deputies and...
SABINE COUNTY, TX

