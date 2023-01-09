Read full article on original website
kjas.com
Jasper firefighters deal with a grass fire
Jasper firefighters dealt with a grass fire late Thursday afternoon. They were dispatched out shortly after 4:00 to Farm to Market Road 252 when it was reported that winds caused a controlled burn to begin spreading out of control. Local firefighters have been warning people that although there are no...
kjas.com
Forest Service burning in Sabine & Nacogdoches Counties despite dry and windy conditions
The U.S. Forest Service has announced that prescribed burns will be conducted in both Sabine and Nacogdoches Counties beginning on Friday. The fires are being lit intentionally despite local fire departments warning residents that dry dead winter vegetation combined with strong winds are conducive to the spread of wildfires. In...
KPLC TV
2023 MLK Parade to travel through downtown Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The 2023 Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade is set to roll through Lake Charles on Jan. 16. Vehicles, ATVs, Floats, and Marching Bands are invited to register for the parade HERE and fill out the application which is due Friday, Jan. 13. Entry fees...
sportstravelmagazine.com
Visit Lake Charles Announces Two Promotions
Visit Lake Charles (Louisiana) has named Eric Zartler as the senior vice president of sports and Taylor Beard Stanley as the vice president of sales. “The dedicated focus that Eric will have for sports tourism and diversifying the types of sporting events that we can attract to Southwest Louisiana will greatly enhance the competitive edge for the area,” said Kyle Edmiston, president/CEO of Visit Lake Charles. “Equally, Taylor will be able to fully concentrate on moving the sales team toward reaching goals for meetings, conventions and the global marketplace,”
kogt.com
Mail Truck Coming In Hot
Wednesday around lunchtime a mail truck caught fire on Carrie St. in Orange, damaging the truck and burning some mail. But don’t worry, the Amazon packages in the back survived. A woman was following behind the truck and she said every time the mail carrier would stop and then...
Cleanup of overturned crane alongside Interstate 10 near Fannett continues
BEAUMONT, Texas — Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating an overturned crane along westbound Interstate 10 near Fannett. Preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 11:40 a.m., a 1998 Deutsche Grove mobile crane was traveling west. It is reported that the driver failed to drive in a single...
The 2023 Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off Will Be In Lake Charles!
Louisiana is the largest commercial fishery in the United States, producing over 850 million pounds of seafood annually from the Gulf of Mexico. The Bayou State is only 2nd to Alaska for producing the biggest volume of seafood by state. The Louisiana Seafood Promotion & Marketing Board (LSPMB) wants to keep it that way!
KFDM-TV
Planned Entergy outage at McLewis substation will impact Mauriceville schools and others
ORANGE COUNTY — Entergy tells KFDM/Fox 4 that crews will be performing emergency repairs to the McLewis substation in Orange County on Tuesday morning, and to perform the work safely, Entergy will need to turn off power in the area from approximately 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Tuesday. Entergy...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 12, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 12, 2023. George Joseph March, 46, Lake Charles: CDS II possession; criminal trespass. Jermaine Oneil Crespobatista, 19, Sulphur: Misdemeanor carnal knowledge of a juvenile. Ron Cory Deville, 46, Lake Charles: CDS II possession. Harris Anthony Lee, 38, Sarasota,...
Jersey Mike’s Subs Coming To Lake Charles
After a couple of years of businesses being closed down due to the hurricanes, it is nice to see them all coming back. It is also cool to see new eateries popping up in the Southwest Louisiana and Lake Charles area. With that being said, there is another new restaurant...
The Best King Cakes In Lake Charles, Louisiana
Tis the season for SWLA residents to gorge themselves on King Cakes. But where are the best King Cakes in Lake Charles?. I was an Assistant Store Manager at Walmart in Sulphur for over eight years before getting back into radio. I was primarily over the fresh departments (bakery, produce, frozen, meat, deli, and dairy) unless it was my turn to transition over night for six months. I've made my fair share of King Cakes back in the day to try and help the bakery associates keep up with the crazy demand, especially on the weekends.
kjas.com
Local Coronavirus Numbers for Thu, Jan 12th, 2023
Deaths – 200 (Was 200 on 01/05/23) Jasper County active cases as of Thu, Jan 12th, 2023:. Brookeland – 2 (Was 1 on 01/05/23) Jasper – 16 (Was 18 on 01/05/23) Kirbyville – 2 (Was 4 on 01/05/23) Buna – 7 (Was 10 on 01/05/23)
kjas.com
Abandoned house near Buna went up in flames
Officials are looking closely at a Thursday afternoon structure fire in which an abandoned house went up in flames. It happened shortly after 3:00 on County Road 748, just northeast of Buna. Jasper County 911 dispatchers said that callers reported the home already fully engulfed, and Jasper County Deputy Kasey...
calcasieu.info
January 11, 2023, Calcasieu Parish Booking Report
Arrested or ticketed for domestic abuse with a dangerous weapon. Tamikka Chantelle Taylor, 44, Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested or ticketed for possession of CDS Schedule I; possession of CDS Schedule II; drug paraphernalia; open alcoholic beverage containers. Phillip Anthony Gilmore, 34, Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested or ticketed for vehicle in...
New Restaurant Building In Old Burger King On Prien Lake In Lake Charles, Louisiana
It's always exciting when you see a new restaurant building or renovating a location here in SWLA. Ever since Burger King pulled out of their location on Prien Lake Road in Lake Charles, I've always wondered about the possibilities of what could be put there. It's a great location in the middle of other fast-food restaurants with tons of traffic every day.
kjas.com
Major accident reported in Sabine County
Emergency crews in northeast Sabine County were busy dealing with a major accident late Wednesday afternoon. Daily News & More is reporting that it occurred on Highway 21 East at the entrance to Lost Frontier RV Park. The Pendleton Harbor Fire Department along with Sabine County EMS, county deputies and...
kjas.com
Vernon Parish pursuit ended with suspect on foot, manhunt in Evans Community
The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Department says what began as a vehicle pursuit on Thursday morning became a ground search for the suspect. The department said their bloodhound tracking dogs were deployed in the Evans Community, about 10 miles east of Burkeville. The department said the chase started and ended...
KPLC TV
Local appliance retailer says proper ventilation should be used with gas stoves
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - People who cook on gas stoves, often love them. A recent study found that 13% of childhood asthma cases can be attributed to gas stove usage. The study said gas stoves emit significant levels of nitrogen oxide and carbon monoxide, which can be harmful without proper ventilation.
Delayed, missing mail draws complaint from Port Arthur resident
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — If you've ever had to deal with not receiving your mail you know it can be frustrating. Some residents across Southeast Texas have some major complaints about delayed or even missing mail. Some, like a woman in Port Arthur, say they're missing important documents, like...
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Crash on I-10 After His Truck Collided with an Overpass
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Crash on I-10 After His Truck Collided with an Overpass. Acadia Parish, Louisiana – A 71-year-old Louisiana man was killed in a single-vehicle crash when his dump truck collided with the underside of an overpass, causing him to be ejected from the vehicle.
