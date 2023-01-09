A road trip should be on everyone's "To Do" list in 2023. There is always something magical about getting away from the lights and hitting the road. Grabbing your favorite snacks, and planning to see a "new to you" location or revisiting a scenic closer area. Regardless, we encourage all to write down these dates, pencil them in as a great time to load up the car, grab the kids, or even take the grandparents along for a spin to one of the more than 400 national park sites across the country in 2023.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO