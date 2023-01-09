Read full article on original website
BBC
Carabao Cup draw: Manchester United face Nottingham Forest in semi-finals
Manchester United will play Nottingham Forest while Southampton face Newcastle in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup. Steve Cooper's Forest side will host the first leg against United after beating Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-3 in a penalty shootout on Wednesday following a 1-1 draw. Southampton, bottom of the Premier League, stunned...
BBC
FA Cup: BBC to show Preston v Tottenham & Wrexham v Sheffield United in FA Cup
Tottenham's game at Preston and Wrexham hosting Sheffield United in the FA Cup fourth round will be live on the BBC. Premier League side Spurs play Preston, who are in the Championship, on Saturday, 28 January at 18:00 GMT. National League side Wrexham, owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and...
NME
Kele shares new song ‘True Love Knows No Death’
Kele has released a new song, ‘True Love Knows No Death’. The song is the second single to be taken from the Bloc Party frontman’s upcoming sixth solo album, ‘The Flames Pt 2’, which will arrive on March 24. Kele – ‘The Waves Pt. 1’...
I get knocked down: Leeds’ year of culture rises from the ashes of Brexit
Leeds’ bid to be European capital of culture was scuppered when Britain left the EU – but the city is carrying on regardless with dancing, barn-building and statues to local heroes. If the opening ceremony of Leeds 2023 is anything to go by, the city’s year of culture...
BBC
Blind footballer Dave Clarke named British Paralympic Association chief executive
Former Great Britain blind football captain Dave Clarke says he is "thrilled" to be appointed as the new chief executive of the British Paralympic Association (BPA). Clarke represented England 144 times, scoring a record 128 goals and competed at three Paralympics. He will succeed Mike Sharrock who steps down in...
BBC
Swansea City reject offers for Michael Obafemi and Morgan Whittaker
Swansea City have rejected two bids for Michael Obafemi but head coach Russell Martin says the striker's future at the club remains uncertain. Swansea have also turned down an offer for Morgan Whittaker after he was recalled from a loan spell at Plymouth. Martin, who is keen on Rotherham's Chiedozie...
BBC
Duxford: The village rediscovering its lost pubs and ale houses
When Mike Priestley laid on a lost pub crawl in Duxford, he expected just one or two people to turn up. He was stunned when more than 100 joined his historical trail through the village's long-lost ale houses. Why did Duxford once have so many pubs and ale houses?. In...
NME
Idris Elba confirms release date for ‘Luther: The Fallen Sun’ movie
Idris Elba has confirmed the release date of the Luther movie, Luther: The Fallen Sun. After teasing a big announcement via his social media on Thursday afternoon (January 12), the actor posted a video clip breaking the news in character as DCI John Luther. In the video, he also revealed there would be both a theatrical release and one via streaming.
BBC
You, Me and the Big C podcast: Hosts 'ready to hang up headphones'
The presenters of a BBC podcast about living with cancer have said they are ready to "hang up their headphones". Lauren Mahon and Steve Bland said they planned to stand down from presenting the award-winning podcast You, Me and the Big C. The show launched in 2018 with Mahon presenting...
SB Nation
Reaction: Patto receives plaudits from local press for 2022 displays - “keep kicking on!”
On Thursday evening, it was announced that Anthony Patterson had been named as the North East Football Writers’ Association ‘Young Player of the Year’ for 2022. It was the latest boost for a goalkeeper who’s experienced a remarkable rise during the past eighteen months. From earning...
NME
New ‘Skull & Bones’ release date due “very soon” after latest delay
A new release date for Skull & Bones will be announced “very soon” after the latest delay to the game, Ubisoft says. After it was announced last September that the release of the much-anticipated game had been delayed once again until 2023, this week saw the game be pushed back once again, with a 2024 release now looking likely.
BBC
National awards for revamped Leicester bus station and Derby museum
A pair of prominent East Midlands buildings have won national awards after undergoing major revamps. Leicester's St Margaret's bus station and the Museum of Making in Derby have been recognised in the Future Cities Forum Winter Awards 2022. The bus station triumphed in the award's infrastructure and transport category and...
SB Nation
Fulham 2-1 Chelsea, Premier League: Post-match reaction, ratings
Chelsea started brightly in the cold, driving rain of West London, and should’ve had a goal inside of two minutes, when João Félix set up a chance that neither Kai Havertz nor Lewis Hall were able to finish off. Welcome to Chelsea, João!. And Félix was...
