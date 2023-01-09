ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

North Platte Telegraph

Bills safety Damar Hamlin released from Buffalo hospital

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, more than a week after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati, after his doctors said they completed a series of tests. A news...
BUFFALO, NY
North Platte Telegraph

Secondary coach Evan Cooper inherits “good group”

LINCOLN — A self-described “film junkie,” Evan Cooper has absolutely already watched film of Nebraska defensive backs. Two takeaways from one of the more respected talent evaluators on coach Matt Rhule’s staff: there’s potential and a blend of youth and experience that won’t require a major offseason overhaul.
LINCOLN, NE
The Associated Press

Irsay promises fans to fix Colts' problems after poor season

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay acknowledged Friday that his franchise fell short of expectations this past season and said it’s his responsibility to find solutions. The comments came in an open letter to fans just three days after general manager Chris Ballard told reporters he had failed after the Colts went 4-12-1 and missed the playoffs for the third time in four years. “Please know this — no one is more unsatisfied than I am,” Irsay wrote. “No one has higher expectations than I do. And no one wants to win for our fans and our community more than the people in our organization wearing the horseshoe every day. So as I’ve always said, the responsibility for making us better ultimately falls on me.” Irsay served notice big changes were coming when he fired coach Frank Reich in early November after a third straight loss. It was the first midseason coaching change Irsay made since taking over ownership from his late father in 1997.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
North Platte Telegraph

Kevin Warren leaving Big Ten commissioner seat after three years

Kevin Warren is leaving the Big Ten commissioner’s role to become CEO of the Chicago Bears, the NFL team announced in a brief tweet Thursday morning. Warren, who took over for the long-tenured Jim Delany in January 2020, spent just three years in the role. His tenure has been full of conflict, initiatives and headlines.
CHICAGO, IL

