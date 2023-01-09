ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kurt Pfost
3d ago

It would really be nice if they could find a Democrat that believed in the US constitution and would support the US constitution

Shawn VanSplinter
3d ago

thank you for your retirement Mrs. Stabenow. I only wish more of your peers would do the same.

chaos442
3d ago

slotkin, he'll no. dingell, he'll no. can't we find someone that actually will protect the constitution and not just take an oath to do so.

