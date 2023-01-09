ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

MLive.com

Tigers agree to deals with 2 players, avoiding arbitration

The Detroit Tigers won’t be going to arbitration with any of their players this spring. The club agreed to one-year deals with right-handed pitchers Jose Cisnero ($2.287 million) and Rony Garcia (roughly $1 million) for 2023. The Tigers previously reached agreements with outfielder Austin Meadows ($4.3 million) and left-handed...
MLive.com

Former Tigers catcher signs minor-league deal with Twins

Former Detroit Tigers catcher Grayson Greiner is coming back to the American League Central Division. Greiner, 30, has signed a minor-league deal with the Minnesota Twins. Greiner was in the Arizona Diamondbacks organization in 2022, playing two games at the big-league level and spending most of the season with Triple-A Reno.
MLive.com

Tigers are moving in fences at Comerica Park in 2023

The Detroit Tigers are moving in the fences at Comerica Park, and lowering some of them, too. The work is expected to be done in time for the Tigers’ home opener on April 6 against the Boston Red Sox. The Tigers are moving in the center field fence 10...
MLive.com

Tigers set official report date for 2023 spring training

The first Detroit Tigers will start to report to Lakeland, Fla., for spring training one month from Friday. Major League Baseball has officially released the report dates for all teams. Pitchers and catchers who are participating in the World Baseball Classic (if any) must report on Feb. 13. Other pitchers...
MLive.com

Phoenix Glassnor wins Metro Detroit Athlete of the Week poll

Knocking off the No. 1 team in the state can sure draw attention. That’s exactly what happened for Warren De La Salle boys basketball sophomore Phoenix Glassnor as he won the first Metro Detroit Athlete of the Week poll for the winter season. Collecting 1,505 votes in the fan...
MLive.com

The fearlessness of Dan Campbell’s Detroit Lions

ALLEN PARK -- They needed one more first down to keep Aaron Rodgers off the field. They had already piled up more yards than everyone except the Chiefs and Eagles as they headed into the final seconds of the NFL season, but needed 10 more to keep one of the all-time Lions killers from having another shot at their throat.
MLive.com

All 17 of the Detroit Lions’ impending unrestricted free agents, ranked

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions’ free-agent approach under Brad Holmes has been straightforward. The general manager has offered a slew of one-year contracts to prove-it players that avoided long-term financial exposure, while focusing most of his resources into bringing back the internal free agents he likes and trusts the most. Last year, that meant guys like Tracy Walker and Charles Harris. The year before that, it was Romeo Okwara.
