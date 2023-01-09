Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Former Tigers outfielder won’t be back on Yankees broadcasts in 2023
Three-time Detroit Tigers outfielder Cameron Maybin won’t be back in the broadcast booth for the New York Yankees in 2023, the New York Post reported. Maybe he’d be up for a fourth tenure with the Tigers, this time on the broadcast team?. Maybin, 35, joined the YES Network...
MLive.com
Tigers agree to deals with 2 players, avoiding arbitration
The Detroit Tigers won’t be going to arbitration with any of their players this spring. The club agreed to one-year deals with right-handed pitchers Jose Cisnero ($2.287 million) and Rony Garcia (roughly $1 million) for 2023. The Tigers previously reached agreements with outfielder Austin Meadows ($4.3 million) and left-handed...
MLive.com
Former Tigers catcher signs minor-league deal with Twins
Former Detroit Tigers catcher Grayson Greiner is coming back to the American League Central Division. Greiner, 30, has signed a minor-league deal with the Minnesota Twins. Greiner was in the Arizona Diamondbacks organization in 2022, playing two games at the big-league level and spending most of the season with Triple-A Reno.
MLive.com
Tigers are moving in fences at Comerica Park in 2023
The Detroit Tigers are moving in the fences at Comerica Park, and lowering some of them, too. The work is expected to be done in time for the Tigers’ home opener on April 6 against the Boston Red Sox. The Tigers are moving in the center field fence 10...
MLive.com
Michigan basketball signee George Washington III leading undefeated HS team
With 18 seconds left and the game tied, the ball made it to the right player. Chaminade Julienne Catholic High School had a timeout, but once George Washington III gained possession, head coach Charles Szabo felt no need to use it. The best player for Wayne -- a perennial power...
MLive.com
Tigers set official report date for 2023 spring training
The first Detroit Tigers will start to report to Lakeland, Fla., for spring training one month from Friday. Major League Baseball has officially released the report dates for all teams. Pitchers and catchers who are participating in the World Baseball Classic (if any) must report on Feb. 13. Other pitchers...
MLive.com
Phoenix Glassnor wins Metro Detroit Athlete of the Week poll
Knocking off the No. 1 team in the state can sure draw attention. That’s exactly what happened for Warren De La Salle boys basketball sophomore Phoenix Glassnor as he won the first Metro Detroit Athlete of the Week poll for the winter season. Collecting 1,505 votes in the fan...
MLive.com
How many homers has Miguel Cabrera ‘lost’ over the years? The answer is complicated.
When Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera learned about the club’s decision to move in the fences -- or at least a fence -- at Comerica Park, he reacted with glee. “Por finnnn,” he replied on the Tigers’ Instagram account, meaning, “Finally!”. “Now I want to play...
MLive.com
Lions’ Aidan Hutchinson named NFL rookie of the month for second straight time
ALLEN PARK -- No Detroit Lions players had won rookie of the month since Ndamukong Suh in 2010, and just two players had accomplished the feat ever. Then Aidan Hutchinson came along, and won it twice all by himself in back-to-back months. The former Michigan star closed out his stellar...
MLive.com
The fearlessness of Dan Campbell’s Detroit Lions
ALLEN PARK -- They needed one more first down to keep Aaron Rodgers off the field. They had already piled up more yards than everyone except the Chiefs and Eagles as they headed into the final seconds of the NFL season, but needed 10 more to keep one of the all-time Lions killers from having another shot at their throat.
MLive.com
All 17 of the Detroit Lions’ impending unrestricted free agents, ranked
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions’ free-agent approach under Brad Holmes has been straightforward. The general manager has offered a slew of one-year contracts to prove-it players that avoided long-term financial exposure, while focusing most of his resources into bringing back the internal free agents he likes and trusts the most. Last year, that meant guys like Tracy Walker and Charles Harris. The year before that, it was Romeo Okwara.
MLive.com
Losing Ben Johnson would hurt, but Dan Campbell has pushed the right buttons before
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions offense was among the worst in the NFL two seasons ago, and Jared Goff was among the worst quarterbacks in it. Then the Philadelphia Eagles came to town, and boatraced their way to a 41-0 lead before Detroit finally got around to putting something on the scoreboard.
