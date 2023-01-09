ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

New York Post

Jae Crowder ‘blindsided’ by Suns, claims team ‘pushed me out the door’

Remember Jae Crowder? The last time he played an NBA game of consequence was on May 15, 2022. That was the now infamous Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals, where the Phoenix Suns were embarrassed by Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks at home, 123-90. This season, the Suns have struggled and are a floundering 21-22 and in seventh place in the Western Conference entering Friday. Crowder has yet to play a game this season, which is just past the midway point, not due to an injury, but a dispute with the organization. The disgruntled forward, who is in the...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Spun

LSU Makes Decision Following Olivia Dunne Incident

A lot of raucous fans showed up to LSU's season-opening meet last Friday in order to see gymnast Olivia Dunne. The scene outside of Jon M. Huntsman Center was quite absurd.    Following the meet, Dunne went on Twitter to ask her fans to "be respectful" at future events.  "I ...
BATON ROUGE, LA

