Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) is a serial fabulist who has compiled a long list of untruths about his education, work, religion and even his athletic ability. This past week, a growing number of New York Republicans and some GOP members of Congress have called for his resignation, but Santos has remained defiant, even suggesting he will run again in 2024. He has dismissed what Republicans call "deceit, lies, fabrication," saying last month that "my sins here are embellishing my résumé." House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who is trying to manage a razor-thin majority, has rebuffed calls to take action against Santos, who faces a number of investigations.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO