Born-Alive Act: Pelosi, Schumer melt down after new bill requires care for babies born during failed abortion
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Leader Chuck Schumer and VP Kamala Harris were among Democrats who criticized Republicans' 'extreme' Born Alive Bill.
POLITICO
Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
Biden suggested the classified documents found in his garage were safe because it was locked with his Corvette in there
Biden said Thursday that he's "cooperating fully and completely" with a DOJ review into how the classified material ended up at his Delaware home.
Jimmy Kimmel Nails Trump, Republicans Over Latest Blatant Hypocrisy
He also had a bipartisan plan for how to deal with both Trump and Biden on the classified documents issue.
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
Dr. Phil guests feuded over how America should handle its chaotic southern border, which has seen massive waves of illegal immigration, some of which is associated with cartels.
brytfmonline.com
Trump’s accomplice convicted – Judge overturns verdict
NEW YORK (Dagbladet): Weisselberg, who has worked with the Trump families since 1973, has been sentenced to five months in prison for tax evasion from work benefits worth $1.7 million (about 17 million kronor). During his sentencing on Tuesday, Judge Juan Manuel Merchant Allen Weisselberg expressed his regret at agreeing...
Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician
Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
Mike Pence 'troubled' by reports Biden's alleged mishandling of classified docs was known before election
Former Vice President Mike Pence voices his concerns on claims the Department of Justice sat on information about President Biden's alleged mishandling of classified information on 'Kudlow.'
'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'
Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
Houston Chronicle
House rebels pushed to change Congress. Will they make it harder to get things done?
WASHINGTON - The hard-right rebels in the House who initially opposed Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for speaker argued that giving all members of Congress a greater say in lawmaking would be healthy for democracy. Over four torturous days last week, they pushed for single-subject legislation, more time to read bills and...
Houston Chronicle
McCarthy invites Biden to deliver State of the Union address on Feb. 7
WASHINGTON - House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Friday invited President Biden to deliver the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Feb. 7. "The American people sent us to Washington to deliver a new direction for the country, to find common ground, and to debate their priorities," McCarthy said in a letter to Biden, adding, "Your remarks will inform our efforts to address the priorities of the American people."
Houston Chronicle
Republican Rep. George Santos's trail of untruths. Here's a list.
Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) is a serial fabulist who has compiled a long list of untruths about his education, work, religion and even his athletic ability. This past week, a growing number of New York Republicans and some GOP members of Congress have called for his resignation, but Santos has remained defiant, even suggesting he will run again in 2024. He has dismissed what Republicans call "deceit, lies, fabrication," saying last month that "my sins here are embellishing my résumé." House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who is trying to manage a razor-thin majority, has rebuffed calls to take action against Santos, who faces a number of investigations.
House Judiciary Committee launches probe into Biden’s handling of documents
The House Judiciary Committee is spearheading an investigation into the discovery of classified documents at President Biden’s home and office, less than two weeks after Republicans took control of the lower chamber. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), the chairman of the panel, and Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.) penned a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland on…
Houston Chronicle
What are classified documents? Explaining the levels, penalties for mishandling.
President Biden is facing intense scrutiny after batches of classified documents dating from his vice presidency were found in his former think-tank office in Washington and in his Wilmington, Del., home, sparking a Justice Department investigation and prompting Attorney General Merrick Garland to appoint Robert K. Hur as special counsel to investigate.
Biden back at Delaware home where classified documents were stashed in garage
President Biden has returned to the scene of the crime. The 80-year-old commander-in-chief arrived Friday evening at the Delaware home where he kept classified documents from his time as vice president next to his 1967 Corvette Stingray, one day after Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate the matter. Friday’s trip is Biden’s 52nd to Wilmington since taking office in January 2021. According to a tally by The Post, Biden has spent all or part of 151 days of his presidency at the 6,850-square-foot mansion. The White House confirmed that sensitive material was found at the Delaware home...
Latinos rally for Hochul top judge pick Hector LaSalle as Dems attack
Hispanic New York politicians like ex-Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. are showing support for Gov. Kathy Hochul’s pick to be New York’s top judge ahead of a Wednesday confirmation hearing where lefty-led Democratic legislators want to scuttle his bid to lead the state Court of Appeals. “I have reviewed his record, considered the opinions of his legal colleagues, and spoken to Judge [Hector] LaSalle personally. I would not support him for this important position if I thought our shared progress on so many important issues was at risk,” Diaz Jr. said Friday. “I call on my friends and colleagues in the...
