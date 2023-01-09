MCU fans rejoice, Phase 5 is almost here. With the arrival of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on February 17, the next era of Marvel movies begins. The new Ant-Man trailer showcases an epic battle between Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Kang the Conqueror (Jonathon Majors) after the hero and his family accidentally open a portal to the Quantum Realm... again. But while we knew all of that before this multiversal trailer, one thing that the new clip confirms is the arrival of one of Marvel's wildest and most maniacal villains, MODOK (or M.O.D.O.K. if you want to get technical)!

1 DAY AGO