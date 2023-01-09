ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

Bellingham mobile home destroyed in Sunday fire

By Rachel Showalter
Bellingham Herald
 4 days ago

A mobile home in Bellingham was destroyed after it burned in a fire Sunday night.

The South Whatcom Fire Department responded around 8:30 p.m. Jan. 8 to a fully-involved residential fire of a mobile home on a property on the 5000 block of Samish Way. The fire was reported by drivers on Interstate 5 and visual reports from a fire crew in a nearby fire station.

Bellingham Fire Department, North Whatcom Fire, Whatcom County Fire District 7 and 18 and Skagit County’s Alger Fire Department also responded.

“It’s an area that doesn’t have a water supply or hydrants so we rely on our partners with water tenders for that area which makes water supply more challenging,” South Whatcom Fire Chief Mitch Nolze told The Bellingham Herald in a telephone interview.

Crews believe the fire was burning for a while before they arrived. It was declared out by about 10 p.m. and crews remained until about 3:30 a.m.

No injuries have been reported and nobody was at the property at the time of the fire. Fire crews had been unable to contact property owners by Monday morning, Jan. 9, according to Nolze.

No other structures were damaged in the fire.

One dog and several outdoor cats on the property were located safely and taken into possession by the Whatcom Humane Society, Nolze told The Herald.

One fire crew returned to the site Monday afternoon to put additional water on some areas that were smoldering. It is typical for fires like this to smoke and smolder for a few days following a burn, according to Nolze.

The Whatcom County Fire Marshal’s Office is handling the investigation and has not responded to a request for comment from The Herald regarding the cause of the fire.

