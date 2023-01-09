ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

NBA predictions and picks Monday: Should you bet on red-hot Bulls, Lakers?

Just when it seemed like the NBA was starting to make sense again, chaos struck.

The Lakers and Bulls are two of the hottest teams in the league, while the Nets are verging on a potential freefall after superstar Kevin Durant left Sunday’s game with a right knee injury.

His team won’t be in action on Monday, but there are six other matchups with compelling storylines and betting angles – including two games featuring those aforementioned teams on hot streaks.

Here’s what we’re betting to start the week in the association.

NBA Monday odds, picks (via BetMGM )
  • Bulls +8.5 @ Celtics
  • Nuggets -10.5 vs. Lakers
Celtics vs. Bulls prediction and analysis (7:30 p.m. ET on NBATV)

There was a moment in mid-December, after the Bulls gave up 150 points to the Timberwolves to cap off a four-game losing streak, that this team’s season felt like it might be over already. Boy, how wrong that looks in hindsight.

Since that humiliating 24-point loss on Dec. 18, Chicago is 8-3 straight up (8-2-1 against the spread) with the NBA’s ninth-best net rating (+3.3) and fourth-best offensive rating (119.2). The latter has largely been the product of Zach LaVine’s inspired play, as he’s averaging 26.9 points on 52.8% shooting in those 11 games with a combined 77 points over his last two contests.

He’ll be a handful for the Celtics to guard, especially with defensive stopper Marcus Smart (knee) doubtful to suit up on Monday. Boston is the better team overall but hasn’t looked right in recent weeks, so I’m highly skeptical of a blowout win here with how the Bulls are playing.

Celtics vs. Bulls pick: Bulls +8.5 ( BetMGM )

Jayson Tatum
NBAE via Getty Images
Nuggets vs. Lakers prediction and analysis (9 p.m. ET)

This may feel like the ideal time to buy the Lakers, who have won five straight but are still dealing as double-digit underdogs on Monday night. There’s only one problem: the Nuggets have been even hotter and should win easily in this one.

Denver has quietly posted the best record in the West (12-3) over the last month, covering six of its last seven games with a 9-6 ATS record overall and six double-digit victories in that 15-game stretch. That includes a 31-point win over the Clippers on Thursday – the team’s most lopsided victory of the season – and Friday’s 13-point win over the Cavaliers in this group’s last time out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bPPJw_0k8m22xU00
Nikola Jokic
Getty Images

The Nuggets should be well rested ahead of Monday’s tilt with the Lakers, who are still without Anthony Davis (foot) for this one. LeBron James’ heroics have been enough to outlast the likes of the Hawks, Hornets, Heat, and Kings, but I don’t expect it to be enough against one of the NBA’s best teams.

Note: James has been listed as inactive for tonight’s game.*

Nuggets vs. Lakers pick: Nuggets -10.5 ( Caesars )

