Fort Worth, TX

Electrical flash fire at old elementary school in Fort Worth injures four; one airlifted

By Archiebald Browne
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 4 days ago

One person was airlifted in critical condition Monday from an old elementary school building after suffering burns from an electrical flash fire, according to officials.

The small explosion occurred around 10:15 a.m. during demolition work at the Parkview Elementary School building in the 6900 block of Bayberry Drive in Fort Worth, according to the Keller school district. The Fort Worth Fire Department said four people — all contracted workers — were injured.

Two of other injured workers were taken to hospitals by ambulance and the fourth was treated at the scene, according to the fire department.

The former school building is separate from the current campus, where classes continued as normal on Monday, according to Keller ISD.

Fort Worth, TX
