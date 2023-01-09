Rare Earthship has landed — on California housing market. Probe the unusual property

A rare real estate opportunity has landed in sunny Southern California in the form of an eco-friendly residence that is for sale for $1.49 million.

A three-bedroom, two-bathroom earth-sheltered home , known as an “earthship,” and designed by the father of the concept — Michael Reynolds — is up for grabs in West Hills. While earthships are common in desert states like such as New Mexico, it’s wild to see one pop up in the Golden State.

“In our world, where environmental conservation continues to resound within the present-day zeitgeist, the thought of living in a completely autonomous, self-sustaining and architecturally-pleasing ‘Earthship,’ the only one of its kind in California, is truly remarkable,” listing agent Marc Hernandez said in a news release.

“A ‘net-zero’ home, the Earthship at Studio Road generates more electricity on site than it consumes over the course of a year. That surplus of electricity is sent back to the grid and the electric supply company remits payment for the credit. Inflation seems to be with us for the moment. We’re seeing the costs of retail electricity and fossil fuels continue to rise.”

The 3,607-square-foot home has a chic design and an abundance of fine features including:

Open kitchen

Sunlit grand room

Office

Detached garage

Views

“The Earthship at 7401 Studio Road provides an opportunity to live responsibly off the grid, using the ambient temperature of the earth and the warmth of the sun, to cool and heat the home,” Hernandez said in the release.

The listing is held by Compass.

West Hills is about 30 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

