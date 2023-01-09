ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

NJ Gov. Murphy's State of the State predictions: 'Opportunity for all,' stands on abortion and guns

By Louis C. Hochman
Gothamist
Gothamist
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LW790_0k8m1lR100
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy delivers his budget address in June 2022. On Jan. 10, 2023, he'll deliver his first State of the State address in-person to the Legislature in three years.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will deliver his State of the State address Tuesday to a crowd of lawmakers at the Statehouse for the first time in three years — after two years of remote addresses due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He's expected to talk about efforts to advance equity and opportunity for New Jersey workers, political analysts say. He’ll likely draw contrasts between progress in New Jersey and obstructive politicking in Washington. In the days leading up to the address, he’s highlighted ways New Jersey has protected abortion rights and restricted gun access in the face of conservative U.S. Supreme Court decisions.

You can watch his speech at 2 p.m. in this post or through the governor's YouTube channe l.

Political observers will also be looking for signs Murphy is speaking to not just New Jerseyans, but to a national audience, as he’s frequently been discussed as a potential presidential candidate should Joe Biden decline to seek reelection. However, with Biden expected by many observers to formally announce his run for a second term shortly , Murphy may keep the focus on the issues he’ll want to define his governorship.

“He's not encumbered by an election in front of him,” Micah Rasmussen, director of the Rebovich Institute for New Jersey Politics at Rider University, said. “And so this is really an opportunity to define what he wants to do when he grows up, what he wants to be — and what he wants to accomplish.”

‘Opportunity for all’

Murphy closed out 2022’s address pledging movement toward “a New Jersey rich with opportunity for all willing to work hard, which is just ahead of us.”

That seems to be a theme likely to recur in this year’s State of the State. In a video posted to Twitter Sunday , Murphy said he’d been practicing the address. “There are still folks out there who need us, and we’re going to be there for them,” he said.

Peter Chen, a senior policy analyst for the progressive think tank New Jersey Policy Perspective , said he expects cheerleading for policies meant to expand access to services and boost economic opportunities — like the state’s ongoing Cover All Kids initiative, which this year is making health insurance available through Medicaid or CHIP for anyone under the age of 19, regardless of immigration status.

“Our expectation is that this is largely going to be sort of building on commitments that have already been made, and investments that have been put in,” he said.

In the last few days, the governor’s Twitter account has celebrated the $12.5 million Pay it Forward zero-interest college loan program, the ANCHOR property tax rebate program aimed at helping middle-class and working families and the $9.9 billion in school aid allocated in the current state budget . Murphy’s office has also highlighted steps the state took to modernize water infrastructure . And it marked the rollout of legal recreational marijuana, which despite concerns that large multi-state operators have already cornered much of the market , is broadly seen as an opportunity to build economic opportunities among communities of color and others disproportionately harmed by the war on drugs.

Chen, the policy analyst, said he’s looking out for fiscal talk — assurances New Jersey can sustain progress initiatives as federal COVID-19 funds dry up. He pointed to the state’s 2.5% Corporation Business Tax surcharge, which sunsets after 2023 . The chair of the Senate Budget committee doesn’t expect to extend it, and Republicans have pushed for an earlier end.

We're talking about some of the biggest businesses in New Jersey that are gonna get a huge tax cut, and … starting off in the middle of the fiscal year, blowing a $600 million hole in the budget is just not a path to fiscal sustainability,” he said.

Rasmussen, who’d been press secretary to then-Gov. James E. McGreevey from 2002-2004, said he anticipates discussion about “attempts to bring up people who are left behind or struggling — our working families.”

“The question is going to be whether there’s an appetite for big spending from the Legislature,” he said.

Attracting more business

Matthew Hale, an associate professor in Seton Hall University’s political science program, said he expects to hear more about attracting businesses to New Jersey.

“Gov. Murphy, in 2022, spent a lot of time talking about economic development. He highlighted things he was going to do to get people to come to New Jersey — as he often says, to ‘grow this sucker’ when he talks about the economy.”

That might include discussing major corporate investments, such as Netflix’s plan to build a production facility at Fort Monmouth . The state is continuing substantial development in wind, even over objections of some local residents and environmentalists . Murphy just signed a bill to streamline inspection processes, allowing development projects to move ahead with fewer hurdles .

I think you’ve got to make some favorable comparisons between Trenton and Washington.

Micah Rasmussen, director of the Rebovich Institute for New Jersey Politics at Rider University

Hale said Murphy’s stated goals about economic development don’t necessarily run contrary to securing the tax revenue he’ll need for progressive projects.

“Governor Murphy is a banker. He knows that in order for the entire economy to grow, you have to have more jobs,” he said.

Fighting a conservative Supreme Court

Nearly a year ago, Murphy signed the state’s Reproductive Choice Act, codifying many of the same reproductive rights the U.S. Supreme Court would later put aside when it overturned Roe. vs. Wade . Murphy is reminding residents of that effort in the lead-up to this year’s address as well.

Over the summer, Murphy signed legislation enshrining marriage equality into state law , amid concerns the Supreme Court might undermine same-sex marriage protections next.

And last month, Murphy signed a bill limiting where guns could be carried in New Jersey , in the aftermath of the top court’s June decision that gut concealed carry restrictions like those previously in place in both New York and New Jersey.

“He’s going to make the claim that in New Jersey, we protect people — we protect them from gun violence, and we protect the right to choose,” Hale said. “And so he’s going to draw a contrast about New Jersey working in the areas where the federal government has let us down.”

Some state-regulated health insurers are now required to cover all costs for abortion care, but the mandate isn’t universal. New Jersey is also offering no-interest, forgivable loans to reproductive health care providers to upgrade their facilities. Chen said he’ll be looking to see if Murphy outlines more initiatives to ensure there’s access to abortion even when cost could otherwise be a barrier.

‘A slam dunk’

New Jersey governors, on campaign trails and in state addresses, have gotten a lot of mileage out of discussing the Garden State as a place where people reach across the aisle to get things done. It was a favorite talking point of Republican Chris Christie’s, and it’s long been one of Murphy’s.

Hale said the past week’s protracted battle to elect a House speaker — where a handful of hardline Republicans demanded heavy concessions from Rep. Kevin McCarthy before finally joining a 15th round of voting to elect him — gives Murphy “a slam dunk” talking point.

Rasmussen said he agrees: “It’s the low-hanging fruit. And I think you’ve got to take that. I think you’ve got to make some favorable comparisons between Trenton and Washington.”

Longshots: COVID-19 and big tax relief

Chen, Hale and Rasmussen all said they don’t see Murphy engaging much on the state’s COVID-19 response. It hasn’t been a winning story for the governor — he only promised a post-mortem on the state’s handling of the pandemic after months of hounding from reporters, and New Jersey is outsourcing management of veterans homes after state inspectors found COVID-19 infection control problems and other issues put residents of the Menlo Park home in “immediate jeopardy.”

Hale said he’d also consider any kind of massive relief or overhaul of New Jersey’s tax situation a long-shot — “it’s structurally very, very difficult to do.” New Jersey has the highest effective real estate tax rate in the nation, according to a WalletHub analysis .

For Chen, any fallback to “some sort of anti-tax rhetoric” would be concerning. It might play well on the national stage, or even at home — but it would mean jeopardizing investments meant to help communities, he said.

“Politicians love to talk about how great all of these investments are, all the programs that they are doing — all the good work we want government to do,” Chen said. “But all of that has to be paid for, and it’s through taxation.”

This story has been updated to include New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy's office's video stream of his 2023 State of the State address.

Comments / 15

Guest
4d ago

Please everyone do not vote for this man. He gifts everything to illegals, takes away your rights and freedoms as hard working tax paying citizens. Taxes you and hands it to illegals.

Reply(1)
7
John Ware
4d ago

well there is nothing new for the people growing old or old people; maybe the people of nj will wake up some day; the two party system is not working in nj ; only the BS program of all the nj lawmakers, governor, attorney General, state police of nj which make up the evil empire!

Reply
3
Related
NJ Spotlight

Undocumented children now covered for health insurance in NJ

Immigrant and health care advocates are eager to spread the word about a state program that now enables all children regardless of their residency or citizenship status to get public health insurance if their families meet the financial criteria. Several advocates called it New Jersey’s best kept secret of 2023,...
New Jersey Globe

Stomping Grounds: Murphy’s State of the State and polling numbers, McCarthy’s election as Speaker,

New Jerseyans aren’t always civil, but it’s still possible for a liberal Democrat and a conservative Republican to have a rational and pleasant conversation about politics in the state. Dan Bryan is a former senior advisor to Gov. Phil Murphy and now the owner of his own public affairs firm, and Alex Wilkes is an attorney and former executive director of America Rising PAC who advises Republican candidates in New Jersey and across the nation. Dan and Alex are both experienced strategists who are currently in the room where high level decisions are made. They will get together every week with New Jersey Globe editor David Wildstein to discuss politics and issues.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
New Jersey Globe

Democrats to Dr. Oz: run for office as a Republican in New Jersey, please

A top New Jersey Democrat remains hopeful that Dr. Mehmet Oz returns to his home in Cliffside Park and runs for office in New Jersey. “Dr. Oz is fresh off of getting embarrassed in the Pennsylvania US Senate race and exposed a Trump-loving fraud. New Jersey Democrats would welcome a chance to beat Dr. Oz here as well and send him back to one of his other ten houses,” Saily Avelenda, the executive director of the New Jersey Democratic State Committee told the New Jersey Globe. “But maybe he should leave the tequila and crudités in Pennsylvania — Jersey is more of a pizza and bagels kind of state.”
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ Spotlight

New protections, mandatory severance for NJ workers

A state law requiring large companies in New Jersey to pay their workers severance during mass layoffs will soon go into effect, after a lengthy pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a matter of months, companies will have to adhere to mandatory severance-pay requirements, upgraded layoff-notice rules and other...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Shore News Network

Phil Murphy to sign law that will make getting birth control easier for New Jersey women

TRENTON, NJ – New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy will be signing into law a bill that will provide greater ease and access to birth control for women in the Garden State. On Friday, Murphy will be joined by Dr. Maria Sophocles on the statehouse steps in Trenton to formally sign the bill. “Sen. Shirley Turner’s bill permits pharmacists to provide prescription-free birth control in the state of New Jersey, allowing easier access to contraceptives and reducing the number of unwanted pregnancies in the state,” said a spokesperson for Global Communication Works today. “Women will need to see a clinician for The post Phil Murphy to sign law that will make getting birth control easier for New Jersey women appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey Globe

New Jersey still mixed on Biden, Monmouth poll shows

As he approaches the start of his third year in the White House, President Joe Biden continues to struggle to gain popularity in New Jersey, a state that he carried by sixteen percentage point in the 2020 election, a new Monmouth University poll released today shows. Biden has upside-down job...
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey Globe

Monmouth poll: New Jerseyans dead-set against President Christie

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has mused for years about another presidential run in 2024, but a new Monmouth University Poll released today shows that voters in his home state are deeply opposed to the idea of a President Christie. According to the poll, just 20% of registered New...
NEW JERSEY STATE
newjerseymonitor.com

Governor Murphy signs bill unfreezing severance protections

Severance protections long stalled by the pandemic are set to go into effect after Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill ending their stasis. The new law requires qualifying businesses with at least 100 full-time employees to provide severance pay when they lay off 50 or more workers within a 30-day period as part of a move or closure.
Gothamist

Gothamist

New York, NY
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
938K+
Views
ABOUT

Gothamist is a website about New York City and everything that happens in it.

 http://www.gothamist.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy