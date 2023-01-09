ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana Wide Receiver Emery Simmons Enters Transfer Portal

By Jack Ankony
 4 days ago

Indiana's second-leading wide receiver Emery Simmons has entered the transfer portal after one season in Bloomington.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Emery Simmons is in the transfer portal.

Simmons joined Indiana before the 2022 season as a transfer from North Carolina, and now he's looking for a new destination after one season as a Hoosier. The 6-foot-1, 188-pound receiver was second on Indiana with 37 receptions for 408 yards. He scored his lone touchdown of the season at Nebraska, a 13-yard reception late in the first half.

Simmons played his first three years of college football at North Carolina, and he transfers out of Indiana with one year of remaining eligibility. He caught 30 passes for 516 yards and three touchdowns as a Tar Heel.

Simmons first committed to North Carolina as a four-star prospect, according to 247Sports, out of South View High School in Hope Mills, N.C.

Before Simmons entered the portal, Indiana added two wide receivers its 2023 roster, E.J. Williams from Clemson and Dequece Carter from Fordham. This duo joins an Indiana wide receiver room coached by Adam Henry.

Junior college transfer Cam Camper led Indiana with 46 receptions, 569 yards and two touchdowns in 2022, but he tore his ACL in Week 8 at Rutgers. Andison Coby and Donaven McCulley also project to be top wide receiver targets for Indiana in 2023.

Comments / 0

 

