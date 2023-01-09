ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Santa Barbara Film Fest: ‘Banshees’ Stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson Set for Tribute

By Scott Feinberg
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0paWQl_0k8m1W9000

Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson , the veteran Irish actors who starred in Martin McDonagh ’s 2008 film In Bruges and 2022 film The Banshees of Inisherin , will be celebrated with the Santa Barbara International Film Festival ’s Cinema Vanguard Award. The honor will be part of an Arlington Theater tribute featuring clips and conversation on the evening of Feb. 16.

“Gleeson and Farrell’s individual careers have been exemplary, and their collaboration in two McDonagh films show us two actors perfectly in sync — in both pathos and humor,” SBIFF executive director Roger Durling said in a statement about the duo, who have received career-best notices and widespread awards recognition for their Banshees work. “They’re a joy to behold, and it’s quite a treat for us to get to celebrate them together.”

More from The Hollywood Reporter

SBIFF’s Cinema Vanguard Awards recognizes “actors who have forged their own path, taking artistic risks and making a significant and unique contribution to film.” Previous honorees include Benedict Cumberbatch , Carey Mulligan , Laura Dern , Michael B. Jordan , Willem Dafoe , Casey Affleck , Michelle Williams , Rooney Mara , Eddie Redmayne , Felicity Jones , Martin Scorsese , Leonardo DiCaprio , Amy Adams , Jean Dujardin , Bernice Bejo , Nicole Kidman , Peter Sarsgaard , Christoph Waltz , Vera Farmiga , Kristin Scott Thomas , Stanley Tucci and Ryan Gosling .

The 38th edition of SBIFF will take place from Feb. 8 to 18.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Hubert G. Wells, Famed Animal Trainer in Hollywood, Dies at 88

Hubert G. Wells, who trained animals for films including the original Doctor Dolittle, Out of Africa, Wolf, Sheena and The Ghost and the Darkness, has died. He was 88. Wells died on Christmas Day of age-related illnesses at his home in Thousand Oaks, fellow animal trainer Doree Sitterly told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterHélène Tanguay, Canadian Animation Pioneer, Dies at 70Mike Hill, Oscar-Winning 'Apollo 13' Film Editor Who Cut 21 Other Ron Howard Films, Dies at 73Quinn Redeker, Actor on 'Days of Our Lives' and 'The Young and the Restless,' Dies at 86 Sitterly and Wells worked together for 20...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Snuggled Under a Camphor Tree

Snuggled beneath the canopy of a magnificent camphor tree sits a trim one-and-a-half story home that belies its age. The home was built in 1905 at the beginning of the Craftsman era, and one suspects that the tree was planted at the same time. Craftsman homes are characterized by a low-pitched gable roof with wide eaves and decorative braces beneath. These homes were the most popular style here in the decades before the 1925 earthquake. After the quake, Spanish Colonial Revival became the dominant style. Surprisingly, this home retains its original natural-color redwood exterior. Redwood was used inside the home as well. An informal boulder-lined path winding through the front yard adds to the charm.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

4431 N Shadow Hills Blvd, SANTA BARBARA, CA 93105

Carefree resort style living! Amazing Value! Enjoy the views from this special home in a gated and private active adult* resort community. With approximately 5,100 sq ft of luxurious space, this flexible floor plan will accommodate several different living situations. This home was designed for single level living for its residents. The Kitchen, Living Room, Primary Suite and Family Room/Guest Suite are all located on the main, entry level with no stairs. The lower level features a self contained guest suite with separate entrance plus another bedroom/office/hobby room, spacious game room, media room area and a generous storage/utility room. The upper level contains a library, office and guest suite with balcony facing the picturesque Santa Ynez Mountain range. Lovely ocean, island and mountain views greet you from many rooms. This special location within Shadow Hills has only one neighbor and boasts the closest access to the pool, tennis courts and clubhouse.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
passporttoeden.com

12 Best Restaurants In Solvang California

Solvang is a city Californians gravitate to, thanks in no small part to its Danish heritage. Danish immigrants have been part of Solvang’s story for over a century, so naturally, many of Solvang’s must-try restaurants are, well, Danish. But there’s more to Solvang’s restaurant scene than just Danish...
SOLVANG, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Monster Rain Drenches Santa Barbara

An epic amount of rainfall drenched Santa Barbara County in Storm Number 13, currently in its last day, taking Gibraltar Reservoir over the top and delivering a historic 12-plus inches to San Marcos Pass in a 24-hour period. Even Lake Cachuma, from which all the South County draws much of...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Five Santa Barbara County Elementary Schools Named Distinguished Schools

Five elementary schools in Santa Barbara County have been named as 2023 California Distinguished Schools by the California Department of Education, the Santa Barbara County Education Office announced this week. According to a press release from the California Department of Education, the Distinguished Schools program “recognizes schools for their excellent...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
D.J. Eaton

Henry Kissinger to speak at ceremony marking Ronald Reagan’s 112th birthday at presidential library on February 6

Dr. Henry Kissinger will speak at an outdoor ceremony honoring the memory of President Ronald Reagan at the Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley on February 6. The event marking what would have been Reagan’s 112th birthday will start at 10:30 a.m. Admission is free but those wishing to attend are asked to reserve a place online or by calling 805-522-2977.
SIMI VALLEY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Storm Impact Photo Gallery

Edhat readers share photos of the storm impacts from the past few days throughout Santa Barbara County. More photos and videos are available on Edhat's Twitter Page. Send your photos to share at info@edhat.com. By Loren McFarland. Photos of local creeks. By Max Rosenberg. Flooded and closed airport in Santa...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Mandatory Evacuations Remain, Highway 101 Northbound Closed Until Tuesday

Latest Update: Evacuation orders have been lifed and roadways reopened. Read the latest update here. Authorities held a third press conference on Monday afternoon to update the community on the storm conditions. National Weather Service (NWS) Meteorologist Eric Boldt stated we've received 5.5 inches of rain in downtown Santa Barbara,...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
CBS LA

Ventura County hit hard by heavy rain; 101 Fwy closed

The 101 Freeway was fully closed between State Route 33 in Ventura County and State Route 150 in Santa Barbara County due to flooding Tuesday morning.    The latest atmospheric river to hit Southern California has caused severe flooding and mudslides in Ventura County, as continuous heavy rain continues to raise concerns for residents. A flash flood warning was issued for all of Southern Ventura County, expected to last through Tuesday at 6 p.m., as the storm front moved into the area overnight.The Ventura Beach RV Resort park prepared for the storm but was inundated by flooding from the nearby Ventura River....
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
64K+
Followers
18K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy