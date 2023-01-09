Read full article on original website
WLUC
Slippery suspense continues with snowy changeover Thursday
Find NWS alerts in effect HERE. Widespread snow, freezing rain/drizzle and rain/drizzle continues into the Wednesday evening commute in Upper Michigan - gradually tapering off west through east overnight as the Canadian Prairies system responsible for the slippery mess exits the region. But, the lake effect snow machine activates in the system’s wake for Thursday -- light to occasionally moderate snowfall possible. The lake effect also comes with a blustery wind from the north -- in addition to slippery, slushy road conditions, patchy blowing snow can reduce driving visibility at times.
WLUC
Getting slippery, icy this week as wintry mix rushes in
Flurries, light snow falls over Upper Michigan Tuesday afternoon -- but the precipitation intensifies as a Canadian Prairies system spreads wet snow, freezing rain midweek in Upper Michigan Tuesday evening through Wednesday. Snow amounts can range from 1-3″ -- approaching 3″ in the Eastern U.P. Building up after the system’s exit Thursday is light to occasional moderate lake effect snow -- coupled with a stiff northerly wind, driving visibility can degrade from patchy blowing snow. Friday, the lake effect snow diminishes as high pressure builds and drier conditions come about this weekend.
CBS 58
Winter weather advisory issued Wednesday morning for ice
Freezing rain and a layer of ice will be possible for the Wednesday morning commute. Some light precipitation including snow, ice and rain has been moving through southeast Wisconsin since 1 AM early Wednesday morning. As temperatures have cooled, especially north of I-94, a layer of ice and slick spots have started to form. A winter weather advisory has been issued for many of our central and northern counties including Sheboygan, Fond du Lac, Dodge, Washington, Ozaukee, Jefferson, Waukesha and Milwaukee Counties until 9 AM.
spectrumnews1.com
DNR issues rare winter air advisory for parts of Wisconsin
WISCONSIN — An air quality advisory from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, labeled "unhealthy for sensitive groups," was set to expire overnight into Thursday across Polk, St. Croix, Pierce, Barron, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa and Eau Claire counties. “The weather pattern in the Eau Claire area has been the...
wbkb11.com
Deciphering This Strange Recent Weather
The sporadic levels of the temperatures and precipitation we’ve experienced recently has a lot to do with what’s known as the jet stream flow, a steering mechanism for almost all major weather systems. This jet stream has kept the cold air out of the northeast Michigan area, and that’s one reason why it’s been warmer than normal at times.
Bizarre January warm-up coming to Michigan, Great Lakes Region
We often have small stretches of mild weather here in Michigan in January. The coming warm stretch will probably be thought of as bizarre by most Michiganders. We have always called a couple of days warming above 32 degrees in January the “January Thaw.” For over 30 years as a meteorologist people have asked me if I think we will have a January thaw. We usually do have a January thaw in Lower Michigan with one to three days with afternoon temperatures warming into the mid-to-upper 30s.
Michigan Man Captures Breathtaking Photos of U.P.’s Winter Wonderland
You are about to see Michigan's Upper Peninsula like you've never seen it before. Photographer Shannon Kivi of Marquette is at it again with some incredible photos that he recently took using a drone. The photos were taken this year in Negaunee Township overlooking the 510 old and new bridges, according to his 906 Images Facebook page.
WLUC
How to care for your trees this winter
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Winter is here, and spring isn’t exactly just around the corner. What does that mean for your trees and landscaping?. According to the Marquette County Conservation District, trees native to Michigan have adapted to snowy weather. The vast majority of Michigan vegetation can be left alone until spring.
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Michigan
Michigan winters are the perfect time to get outside and enjoy some of your favorite snow activities, especially snow tubing. If zipping down hills and taking in the beautiful Michigan scenery sounds like the perfect way to spend an afternoon or weekend, you're definitely going to want to check out the largest tubing park in the state. Keep reading to learn more.
WSAW
Icy conditions impacted numerous highways on Wednesday morning
(WSAW) - Road conditions across much of western and south-central Wisconsin were difficult Wednesday morning due to icy road conditions. As of 9:45 a.m. Wednesday morning, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s road condition map showed icy highways in most of Adams, Juneau, Sauk, Columbia, Monroe and Marquette counties. Wednesday...
NewsChannel 36
California winter weather could impact Twin Tiers
(WENY) -- California has been experiencing heavy rainfall this winter with no clear end in sight. While atmospheric rivers are bringing massive amounts of rainfall to the west coast, local experts say it isn’t likely locally. “We are experiencing an atmospheric river,” WENY Chief Meteorologist Joe Veres said, adding,...
What Caused This Hole To Form In Minnesota Lake Overnight? DNR Explains And Gives Warning
Once again I found myself scrolling through posts on Facebook for ice fishing, wishing I was out there on the ice instead of at work. I ran across this bizarre picture of a hole in the ice that didn't look like something I'd seen before. It didn't appear to be from an ice fisherman. There wasn't a crack, and nothing punctured through the ice. I reached out to the person who snapped the photo.
sciotopost.com
Rare Winter Tornado Confirmed Just Miles from Ohio Border
Kentucky – A tornado has been confirmed to have touched down in Northern Kentucky during this turbulent weather. According to the National Weather Service, has confirmed a tornado touched down south of Dry Ridge in Grant County. This survey is in relation to thunderstorms that moved through the area earlier this morning and a tornado warning was issued, including this area of Grant County.
Plow Truck Plunges Through Ice On Northern Minnesota Lake
Man, this has been a bad year for making ice on Minnesota Lakes. Frustrated anglers across the state have been dealing with slushy, sloppy, and sometimes thin ice. Record snowfall in December created major problems when it comes to ice fishing. The feet of snow most of Minnesota received in December act as an insulator for the ice. This has prevented it from being as thick as it normally would be this time of year.
wnmufm.org
Cause of Marquette mobile home explosion identified
MARQUETTE, MI— Officials have figured out what caused a Marquette mobile home to explode last month. The December 29th explosion at the Birch Grove Trailer Park destroyed the home, but the resident only suffered minor burns. The Marquette Fire Department says the explosion was caused by a natural gas...
WLUC
Start the Cycle prepping for its summer season
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Start the Cycle is already making preparations for its summer season. ‘Start the Cycle’ is a group cycling program based in Marquette County that introduces youth to summer and winter biking. The group is in the process of finding participants and volunteers to help during their summer season.
Bears in Michigan Dumps and How to Keep Them Out of Your Trash
It's almost like a rite of passage for anyone who goes camping in northern Michigan...you drive to the nearby dump and wait for the bears to come out. Sometimes all you get are raccoons...but the bears are there. There are chipmunks, squirrels, rats, and various birds that abound in the dump – but who cares? We wanna see the bears.
Where is the Best Affordable Place to Retire in the U.S? It’s in Michigan!
If you are thinking of retirement or close to it, you may also be thinking of where you would like to retire. You would like a great place to live with lots of things to do, scenic, friendly, and most of all affordable. The website Realtor.com put this question to...
WLUC
State grant-funded fast-charging EV stations available downtown Houghton
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Two ChargePoint EV fast-charging stations are now up and running for local and visiting EV users alike in Houghton. They are set up on the upper parking deck on the corner of Isle Royale Street and Shelden Avenue. A state grant of $110,000 from The Michigan...
Here Is The Age When You Should Quit Shoveling Snow In Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota
It's been a snowy winter so far this year in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota. So at what age is too dangerous for you to be out shoveling snow?. All indications are that it will be the snowiest winter we have had in a very long time in the midwest.
