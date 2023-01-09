ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette County, MI

WLUC

Slippery suspense continues with snowy changeover Thursday

Find NWS alerts in effect HERE. Widespread snow, freezing rain/drizzle and rain/drizzle continues into the Wednesday evening commute in Upper Michigan - gradually tapering off west through east overnight as the Canadian Prairies system responsible for the slippery mess exits the region. But, the lake effect snow machine activates in the system’s wake for Thursday -- light to occasionally moderate snowfall possible. The lake effect also comes with a blustery wind from the north -- in addition to slippery, slushy road conditions, patchy blowing snow can reduce driving visibility at times.
WLUC

Getting slippery, icy this week as wintry mix rushes in

Flurries, light snow falls over Upper Michigan Tuesday afternoon -- but the precipitation intensifies as a Canadian Prairies system spreads wet snow, freezing rain midweek in Upper Michigan Tuesday evening through Wednesday. Snow amounts can range from 1-3″ -- approaching 3″ in the Eastern U.P. Building up after the system’s exit Thursday is light to occasional moderate lake effect snow -- coupled with a stiff northerly wind, driving visibility can degrade from patchy blowing snow. Friday, the lake effect snow diminishes as high pressure builds and drier conditions come about this weekend.
CBS 58

Winter weather advisory issued Wednesday morning for ice

Freezing rain and a layer of ice will be possible for the Wednesday morning commute. Some light precipitation including snow, ice and rain has been moving through southeast Wisconsin since 1 AM early Wednesday morning. As temperatures have cooled, especially north of I-94, a layer of ice and slick spots have started to form. A winter weather advisory has been issued for many of our central and northern counties including Sheboygan, Fond du Lac, Dodge, Washington, Ozaukee, Jefferson, Waukesha and Milwaukee Counties until 9 AM.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

DNR issues rare winter air advisory for parts of Wisconsin

WISCONSIN — An air quality advisory from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, labeled "unhealthy for sensitive groups," was set to expire overnight into Thursday across Polk, St. Croix, Pierce, Barron, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa and Eau Claire counties. “The weather pattern in the Eau Claire area has been the...
WISCONSIN STATE
wbkb11.com

Deciphering This Strange Recent Weather

The sporadic levels of the temperatures and precipitation we’ve experienced recently has a lot to do with what’s known as the jet stream flow, a steering mechanism for almost all major weather systems. This jet stream has kept the cold air out of the northeast Michigan area, and that’s one reason why it’s been warmer than normal at times.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Bizarre January warm-up coming to Michigan, Great Lakes Region

We often have small stretches of mild weather here in Michigan in January. The coming warm stretch will probably be thought of as bizarre by most Michiganders. We have always called a couple of days warming above 32 degrees in January the “January Thaw.” For over 30 years as a meteorologist people have asked me if I think we will have a January thaw. We usually do have a January thaw in Lower Michigan with one to three days with afternoon temperatures warming into the mid-to-upper 30s.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

How to care for your trees this winter

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Winter is here, and spring isn’t exactly just around the corner. What does that mean for your trees and landscaping?. According to the Marquette County Conservation District, trees native to Michigan have adapted to snowy weather. The vast majority of Michigan vegetation can be left alone until spring.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Michigan

Michigan winters are the perfect time to get outside and enjoy some of your favorite snow activities, especially snow tubing. If zipping down hills and taking in the beautiful Michigan scenery sounds like the perfect way to spend an afternoon or weekend, you're definitely going to want to check out the largest tubing park in the state. Keep reading to learn more.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
WSAW

Icy conditions impacted numerous highways on Wednesday morning

(WSAW) - Road conditions across much of western and south-central Wisconsin were difficult Wednesday morning due to icy road conditions. As of 9:45 a.m. Wednesday morning, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s road condition map showed icy highways in most of Adams, Juneau, Sauk, Columbia, Monroe and Marquette counties. Wednesday...
MONROE COUNTY, WI
NewsChannel 36

California winter weather could impact Twin Tiers

(WENY) -- California has been experiencing heavy rainfall this winter with no clear end in sight. While atmospheric rivers are bringing massive amounts of rainfall to the west coast, local experts say it isn’t likely locally. “We are experiencing an atmospheric river,” WENY Chief Meteorologist Joe Veres said, adding,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
B105

What Caused This Hole To Form In Minnesota Lake Overnight? DNR Explains And Gives Warning

Once again I found myself scrolling through posts on Facebook for ice fishing, wishing I was out there on the ice instead of at work. I ran across this bizarre picture of a hole in the ice that didn't look like something I'd seen before. It didn't appear to be from an ice fisherman. There wasn't a crack, and nothing punctured through the ice. I reached out to the person who snapped the photo.
MINNESOTA STATE
sciotopost.com

Rare Winter Tornado Confirmed Just Miles from Ohio Border

Kentucky – A tornado has been confirmed to have touched down in Northern Kentucky during this turbulent weather. According to the National Weather Service, has confirmed a tornado touched down south of Dry Ridge in Grant County. This survey is in relation to thunderstorms that moved through the area earlier this morning and a tornado warning was issued, including this area of Grant County.
GRANT COUNTY, KY
1520 The Ticket

Plow Truck Plunges Through Ice On Northern Minnesota Lake

Man, this has been a bad year for making ice on Minnesota Lakes. Frustrated anglers across the state have been dealing with slushy, sloppy, and sometimes thin ice. Record snowfall in December created major problems when it comes to ice fishing. The feet of snow most of Minnesota received in December act as an insulator for the ice. This has prevented it from being as thick as it normally would be this time of year.
CASS COUNTY, MN
wnmufm.org

Cause of Marquette mobile home explosion identified

MARQUETTE, MI— Officials have figured out what caused a Marquette mobile home to explode last month. The December 29th explosion at the Birch Grove Trailer Park destroyed the home, but the resident only suffered minor burns. The Marquette Fire Department says the explosion was caused by a natural gas...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Start the Cycle prepping for its summer season

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Start the Cycle is already making preparations for its summer season. ‘Start the Cycle’ is a group cycling program based in Marquette County that introduces youth to summer and winter biking. The group is in the process of finding participants and volunteers to help during their summer season.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
Banana 101.5

Bears in Michigan Dumps and How to Keep Them Out of Your Trash

It's almost like a rite of passage for anyone who goes camping in northern Michigan...you drive to the nearby dump and wait for the bears to come out. Sometimes all you get are raccoons...but the bears are there. There are chipmunks, squirrels, rats, and various birds that abound in the dump – but who cares? We wanna see the bears.
MICHIGAN STATE

