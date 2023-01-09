ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Comments / 11

Oracle Of Delphi
4d ago

Leave it alone and connect it to route 8 like intended. You have enough of downtown that is a mess to only make more. If you move business there it will only be robbed.

guest
4d ago

try leaving it alone or even expanding it. Neighborhood is only good for passing through

spectrumnews1.com

Power, Justice and Love MLK Weekend to feature a gospel fest, Justice for Jayland symposium and youth event in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — The Power, Justice and Love MLK Weekend offers a series of free events focusing on social justice in the lead-up to Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The series is intended to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday while highlighting injustices Black Americans face in Akron and nationwide, organizers said in a release.
AKRON, OH
WKYC

3News Investigates: New Ohio law bans media access to records that revealed Jayland Walker’s bullet wounds

AKRON, Ohio — A little-known change to Ohio law could have lasting implications in the media’s ability to report on police shootings. The changes, contained in Senate Bill 288 and signed into law this month by Gov. Mike DeWine, strips away an exemption in Ohio’s public records laws that allows journalists to view preliminary autopsy reports and investigative notes.
AKRON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Report: Multiple Ohio cities rank in top 50 for most bed bugs

OHIO — Orkin, a pest control company, released its annual rankings for Top 50 Bed Bug Cities List, and several Ohio cities are on it. Orkin said the list is based on data from treatments in the metro areas that the company performed between Dec. 1, 2021 to Nov. 30, 2022 and includes both residential and commercial treatments.
OHIO STATE
whbc.com

Two Stark Renewal Tax Levies Headed to May Ballot

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Looks like Stark County voters will have a couple of countywide tax levies to consider in May. Both would be renewal levies. The county Board of Developmental Disabilities hopes to renew their current 3.3 mill levy for another five years. County commissioners...
STARK COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

This Northeast Ohio mall’s Chick-fil-A has closed

MENTOR, Ohio -- Seeing the long drive-thru lines outside Chick-fil-A restaurants across the region, it might seem like the fast-food chain rarely closes locations. But that’s what happened recently to the Chick-fil-A at Great Lakes Mall. The food court restaurant opened in January 1989, serving its famous chicken sandwiches...
MENTOR, OH
cleveland19.com

Kindergartner with autism walks out Akron school, parents say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron parents told 19 News their five-year-old daughter, who has autism, walked out of the school building last Friday without anyone noticing. Lindsey Sumitra’s daughter Abby is a kindergartner at Hatton Community Learning Center in Akron. “My child has special needs. What can we do...
AKRON, OH
27 First News

Deandre Travon Lamont Williams, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deandre Travon Lamont Williams was born on November 28, 1994, to parents Jacqueline Chante Thompkins and Anthony Lamont Williams. He departed his earthly life on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Deandre attended Hardly Elementary, Liberty Middle school and Liberty High School in Youngstown, Ohio and later...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Cleveland.com

Man, 63, found dead in Akron house fire

AKRON, Ohio — A 63-year-old man was found dead Tuesday in a house fire in the Goodyear Heights neighborhood. Benjamin Williamson was unresponsive when he was found by firefighters inside the home on the 600 block of Grifton Avenue, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office. Williamson was pronounced dead at Summa Akron City Hospital just before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
AKRON, OH

