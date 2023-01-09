ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura County, CA

CBS Miami

Mother of 4 falls hundreds of feet to her death at L.A. County mountain

A mother of four and very experienced hiker died after sliding more than 500 feet down Mount Baldy on Sunday, CBS Los Angeles reports.Referred to as the "Hiking Queen" by her friends and family, Crystal Paula Gonzalez documented her most recent hike up the 10,000-foot mountain on Facebook. She detailed the dangerous conditions as an uncontrollable column of ice rolled downhill right past her.It was so unsafe Gonzalez decided to turn back.However, at some point out, the mother of four slipped and fell 500 to 700 feet down the notoriously difficult mountain terrain and hit a tree, authorities said."It was...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
kclu.org

Detectives say they've solved a case of fowl play in Ventura County

It’s a story which has a Ventura County community all aflutter. Someone stole a cockatoo named “Julie” from a bird sanctuary in Santa Paula. The Umbrella Cockatoo was at the Steckel Park Bird Aviary. It’s a facility that’s been home to exotic birds from around the world, as well as more commonplace types.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
2 Adults and 4-Year-Old Boy Rescued After Tesla Crashes into Pool in California

The three Tesla passengers were successfully rescued on Tuesday with no injuries Three people, including a 4-year-old child, were rescued on Tuesday after a Tesla drove into a pool of a residential home. Lisa Derderian, a public information officer for the city of Pasadena, tells PEOPLE that the driver of the vehicle said she hit the gas instead of the brakes after the weather at the time may have distracted her, causing the Tesla to go through a retaining wall and into the pool. Derderian adds that the...
PASADENA, CA
kvta.com

Ventura Police In Standoff With Graffiti Vandal And Other Stories

Ventura police were involved in a standoff with a graffiti vandal Friday morning that lasted for more than four hours. It began with a citizen's report of two males "tagging" the wall under the 101 overpass at Victoria Avenue. When officers arrived, one of the suspects fled on foot and...
VENTURA, CA
kvta.com

Photos Of This Week's Storm

(Credit for these photos goes to several public agencies including Caltrans, the CHP, VCFD-PIO, and Ventura PD) Note: most of these roads have been cleared and reopened. As of Thursday night the only closures still in effect were Highway 33 north of the Ojai Valley through the Los Padres and Highway 150 from the Santa Barbara County line to Highway 33 in the Ojai Valley.
VENTURA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Drivers up and down the coast flooded with frustration following freeway closures

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - Drivers up and down the coast are flooded with frustration by the freeway closures.  Ventura County residents are unable to commute to work to areas north of the county like Santa Barbara.  Several who have been able to make it home safely have turned to staying in hotels.  This comes as The post Drivers up and down the coast flooded with frustration following freeway closures appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
kclu.org

14 million gallon plus sewage spill reported in Ventura River

There’s been a massive sewage spill in Ventura County tied to the storm. Two Ojai Valley Sanitary District lines were damaged. Ventura County Environmental Health officials say more than 14 million gallons of sewage was released into the Ventura River. The spill started January 9. Officials say it affected...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
