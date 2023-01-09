Read full article on original website
Mother of 4 falls hundreds of feet to her death at L.A. County mountain
A mother of four and very experienced hiker died after sliding more than 500 feet down Mount Baldy on Sunday, CBS Los Angeles reports.Referred to as the "Hiking Queen" by her friends and family, Crystal Paula Gonzalez documented her most recent hike up the 10,000-foot mountain on Facebook. She detailed the dangerous conditions as an uncontrollable column of ice rolled downhill right past her.It was so unsafe Gonzalez decided to turn back.However, at some point out, the mother of four slipped and fell 500 to 700 feet down the notoriously difficult mountain terrain and hit a tree, authorities said."It was...
Twisted Sister Announce One-Off 2023 Reunion Show
Twisted Sister called it a career as a touring band in 2016, but the group's members will strap on the instruments one more time later this month when they are inducted into the Metal Hall of Fame. It was previously announced that Twisted Sister would be one of this year's...
Helicopter footage shows the extent of storm damage in Los Angeles
As the Pacific storm begins to depart Southern California, the scope of damage caused by the heavy rainfall, flooding and wind gusts is becoming clear.
Couple takes pictures as roadway collapses below in Montecito
The roadway along east Mountain Drive by the Cold Springs Trailhead in Montecito almost collapsed under a couple taking pictures serving as a cautionary tale to follow safety and road closures. The post Couple takes pictures as roadway collapses below in Montecito appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Detectives say they've solved a case of fowl play in Ventura County
It’s a story which has a Ventura County community all aflutter. Someone stole a cockatoo named “Julie” from a bird sanctuary in Santa Paula. The Umbrella Cockatoo was at the Steckel Park Bird Aviary. It’s a facility that’s been home to exotic birds from around the world, as well as more commonplace types.
2 Adults and 4-Year-Old Boy Rescued After Tesla Crashes into Pool in California
The three Tesla passengers were successfully rescued on Tuesday with no injuries Three people, including a 4-year-old child, were rescued on Tuesday after a Tesla drove into a pool of a residential home. Lisa Derderian, a public information officer for the city of Pasadena, tells PEOPLE that the driver of the vehicle said she hit the gas instead of the brakes after the weather at the time may have distracted her, causing the Tesla to go through a retaining wall and into the pool. Derderian adds that the...
101 reopens in Santa Barbara area after crews spending hours clearing mud from roadway
Recent storms left the 101 Freeway caked in mud in the Santa Barbara area, leading to a full closure of lanes.
Mick Fleetwood Shares Eulogy He Read at Christine McVie’s Memorial Service
Members of Fleetwood Mac gathered on Monday (Jan. 9) this week in Malibu for a memorial service paying tribute to late singer-keyboardist Christine McVie, who died on Nov. 30 at the age of 79. Making sure that fans who were unable to attend had a shared moment from the service, Mick Fleetwood has posted the eulogy he read at the service.
Ventura Police In Standoff With Graffiti Vandal And Other Stories
Ventura police were involved in a standoff with a graffiti vandal Friday morning that lasted for more than four hours. It began with a citizen's report of two males "tagging" the wall under the 101 overpass at Victoria Avenue. When officers arrived, one of the suspects fled on foot and...
Ventura resident trapped overnight rescued from river
A helicopter was used to rescue a Ventura resident who was trapped on an island in the Ventura river overnight. (Video via Twitter: @VCFD_PIO)
California Storm: Man goes kayaking along flooded street in Santa Barbara
Southern California Rainstorm: Man goes canoeing on Spring Street in Santa Barbara The post California Storm: Man goes kayaking along flooded street in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Photos Of This Week's Storm
(Credit for these photos goes to several public agencies including Caltrans, the CHP, VCFD-PIO, and Ventura PD) Note: most of these roads have been cleared and reopened. As of Thursday night the only closures still in effect were Highway 33 north of the Ojai Valley through the Los Padres and Highway 150 from the Santa Barbara County line to Highway 33 in the Ojai Valley.
The Los Angeles billionaire giving away her fortune
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. One person who continues to give back to her community is Edythe Broad.
Drivers up and down the coast flooded with frustration following freeway closures
VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - Drivers up and down the coast are flooded with frustration by the freeway closures. Ventura County residents are unable to commute to work to areas north of the county like Santa Barbara. Several who have been able to make it home safely have turned to staying in hotels. This comes as The post Drivers up and down the coast flooded with frustration following freeway closures appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
14 million gallon plus sewage spill reported in Ventura River
There’s been a massive sewage spill in Ventura County tied to the storm. Two Ojai Valley Sanitary District lines were damaged. Ventura County Environmental Health officials say more than 14 million gallons of sewage was released into the Ventura River. The spill started January 9. Officials say it affected...
‘Big rock!’: Boulder closes Malibu Canyon Road; rockslides close other streets
A boulder in the roadway has closed Malibu Canyon Road in the unincorporated Santa Monica Mountains north of Malibu Tuesday morning. The road is closed between Civic Center and Piuma Way due to the “Big rock!” just north of the tunnel, Los Angeles County Public Works said on Twitter. An image shared by Public Works […]
Deaths of 3 men involved in separate encounters with LAPD prompts release of bodycam videos
LAPD Chief Michel Moore said he's concerned about a trio of use-of-force incidents involving officers that left three suspects dead in the first three days of the new year.
Detectives say Ventura County serial burglar was so low key some didn't know they were victims
Detectives say they’ve arrested a cat burglar whose approach was so low key that many of his victims didn’t even know they were victims. Investigators say Alibek Nagim focused on homes in Moorpark and Simi Valley. They say instead of ransacking a house, the Burbank man would only take a few small items.
L.A. man involved in several violent O.C. robberies gets a 7-year prison sentence
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 44-year-old Los Angeles man pleaded guilty today to three felony counts of robbery and one felony count of attempted robbery in connection with a robbery spree that targeted convenience stores across Southern California in July. Jason Payne, 44, of Los Angeles, was immediately sentenced...
RAW: CA: STORM-WATER RUSHES UNDER BRIDGE IN FILLMORE
Water rushes under a raiilroad bridge in Fillmore, CA. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
