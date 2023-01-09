ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Bleacher Report predicts the Milwaukee Bucks will trade for Kyle Kuzma

It is almost a foregone conclusion that the Milwaukee Bucks will do something in the next few weeks leading up to the 2023 NBA trade deadline. What exactly they will do is the big question. Everyone has their own differing opinions on what the Bucks should do and who they should trade for. At the moment, the likeliest targets for the Bucks appear to be Jae Crowder or Bojan Bogdanovic. However, that has not stopped some fans, including Dan Favale of Bleacher Report, from speculating about who else the team could go after.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX Sports

Porzingis and the Wizards host conference foe New York

New York Knicks (23-19, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (18-24, 12th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Kristaps Porzingis and the Washington Wizards host Julius Randle and the New York Knicks in Eastern Conference action Friday. The Wizards are 11-14 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington is ninth...
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

East Notes: Bulls, DeMar DeRozan, Cavs, Ricky Rubio, Bucks

Guard DeMar DeRozan was forced to exit Monday’s road loss to the Celtics with a right quad injury, but indicated he didn’t think it was anything too serious. “I feel fine other than it being real irritated, nothing too crazy,’’ DeRozan said, via Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times. “It’s just in that spot that when moving, you just need that to simmer down. We’ll see how I feel.”
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Knicks vs. Pacers: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

This Wednesday, the Indiana Pacers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.59 points per game. They will take on the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Madison Square Garden after having had a few days off. Indiana should still be riding high after a victory, while New York will be looking to right the ship.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy