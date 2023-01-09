Top stars, best performances in Ohio high school basketball for games played January 1-7

From to Walnut Ridge’s Dom Aekins to Pickerington Central’s Berry Wallace, there were several big-time high school basketball performances across the state of Ohio

Here are some stars from basketball games across Ohio in games played December January 1-7.

To nominate a performance in future weeks, please send an email to ryan@scorebooklive.com

(Photo of CVCA's Darryn Peterson by Jeff Harwell)

Dom Aekins, Walnut Ridge boys basketball

Dropped a game-high 32 points to help the Scots edge Gahanna Lincoln 71-61.

Brooke Bender, Anthony Wayne girls basketball

The sophomore took charge for the Lady Generals with 14 points including four 3-pointers as Anthony Wayne defeated Lima Shawnee 71-40.

Danielle Cameron, Olmsted Falls girls basketball

Netted 20 points including four 3-pointers in Olmsted Falls 56-35 win over Amherst Steele.

Jayden Crutcher, Elyria boys basketball

Put together a dominant first half with 22 points and finished with 26 points including seven 3-pointers to lead Elyria past Oberlin 67-33.

Dantae Faiello, Sandy Valley boys basketball

Faiello led Sandy Valley with 26 points and three steals to earn a 68-51 win over Columbiana.

Hellen Holley, Gilmour girls basketball

Had a double-double, as she scored 15 points and grabbed 16 rebounds to outscore Beaumont 60-26 and improve their record to 9-1 on the season.

Hayden Jarrett, Maysville boys basketball

Had a career game and reached 1,000 career points to lead the Panthers to victory to a 58-50 win over Malvern.

Jayson Levis, Lutheran West boys basketball

Led the Longhorns to their first team win of the calendar year by pouring in a team-high 18 points, including four 3-pointers in the first half as Lutheran West routed Berkshire 72-37.

Mary Meng, Midview girls basketball

Posted a double-double with 20 points and 17 rebounds to cruise to a 55-39 victory over Strongsville.

Cade Norris, Hilliard Bradley boys basketball

Scored 18 points in a win over Africentric 48-41.

Noah Page, Beachwood boys basketball

Finished with 22 points and 12 rebounds in the Bisons’ 87-62 victory over Harvey.

Darryn Peterson, CVCA boys basketball

In a win over Northwest , Peterson took to the court despite a loss in his family and put up a game-high 24 points, including three dunks in the third quarter.

Maddie Powers, Malvern girls basketball

Put together another dominant performance, leading the Lady Hornets with a game-high 32 points to defeat Newcomerstown 67-51.

Charlie Russell, Bishop Ready boys basketball

Russell led Bishop Ready to a win over Bishop Watterson with 20 points and 12 rebounds.

Berry Wallace, Pickerington Central girls basketball

Scored a team-high 21 points in the Tigers' 74-65 win over River Ridge (Georgia).