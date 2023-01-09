Read full article on original website
Can You Help Bagel Anne’s Family as They Say Goodbye?
The family of Bagel Anne, a five-year-old Trinity County pooch, received the devastating news that her time earth-side is limited; news that has come with a hefty vet-bill, stressing the already devastated family. Danielle DeVore set up a GoFundMe account to help with the vet bills and perhaps a little...
The Grimms’ Fairy Tale ‘The Breman Town Musicians’ at EXIT Theatre January 20 – 29
Olde Worlde Theatre Presents the time honored Grimms’ Fairy Tale Classic “The Breman Town Musicians” at EXIT Theatre in Arcata January 20th through January 29, 2023. Follow our four aging farm animals as they navigate the colorful challenges their lives present. Performed with mask, mime, homespun music, and dialogue. Olde Worlde Theatre is dedicated to making classic theatre arts available to children, adults, and lifelong learners through family plays that reinforce positive values and responsible choices and are enjoyed by all ages.
‘Arlo is a Very Excited Boy’
This information is provided by 24petconnect.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description: My name is Arlo. I am a male, black American Pit Bull Terrier. Age:...
Audubon Nature Writing Deadline March 18
This is a press release from the Redwood Region Audubon Society:. Redwood Region Audubon Society (RRAS) is sponsoring its 18th annual student nature writing contest. Up to six cash prizes will be awarded for the best essay(s) or poem(s) on “What Nature Means to Me” by Humboldt or Del Norte County students in grades 4 through 12.
Open Auditions for the Random People Theatre Project’s Spring Production This Weekend
The local community theatre season begins this month with an open audition Sunday, January 15th, 2-5 pm at the Redwood Playhouse, 286 Sprowel Creek road in Garberville. Community members are invited to audition for a role in The Random People Theatre Project’s Spring production. All that have an interest...
Humboldt-Del Norte Medical Society Elects May Hong, M.D. as President
Press release from Humboldt-Del Norte County Medical Society:. was recently elected to serve as President of the Humboldt-Del Norte County Medical Society for the 2023 calendar year. Dr. Hong graduated from University of Texas School of Medicine, receiving her MD in 1997. She relocated to Humboldt County early 2017 to...
Potter Valley Eagle Tree Given Short Reprieve
Press release from the Center for Biological Diversity:. Pacific Gas and Electric has agreed to a temporary reprieve for a bald eagle’s nest proposed for removal in Mendocino County while negotiations continue between the company, the Coyote Valley Band of Pomo Indians, and environmental groups. In an agreement issued...
Two New Deaths, 5 New Hospitalizations
Humboldt County Public Health reported today the deaths of two residents aged 80 or older. Five new hospitalizations of residents including two in their 50s and three in their 60s were also reported. An additional 45 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were announced as well as 57 new probable cases for the period between Tuesday, Jan. 3 and Tuesday, Jan. 10. The total number of confirmed cases in the county stands at 23,173. An additional 5,948 cases are reported as probable.*
Lake Mendocino: Holding Back the Water
As storms drop large amounts of rain on the region, for now, federal officials are planning to hold back releases from the rapidly filling Lake Mendocino because of continuing high water flow downstream on the Russian River. High river flows are still threatening to flood areas at Hopland and the...
Major Roadwork Scheduled Friday, January 13 Through Thursday, January 19
The following scheduled roadwork has been verified at the time of release. Please keep in mind work is weather permitting and subject to change. For updates to this list, visit: QuickMap at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov, check the California Highway Information Network (CHIN) at https://roads.dot.ca.gov or call 1-800-GAS-ROAD (1-800-427-7623). For information pertaining to emergency roadwork, check QuickMap and the CHIN. For media updates, please contact the appropriate Public Information Officer listed above.
Humboldt County Allocates $1Million to Develop Earthquake Recovery and Assistance Program
The Humboldt County Board of Supervisors has allocated $1 million to develop a local Earthquake Recovery and Assistance Program to help Humboldt County residents impacted by the Dec. 20 and Jan. 1 earthquakes. The funding in this program is in addition to the $3 million in available funding announced by Senator Mike McGuire earlier this week, which will also be used for recovery (details below).
Two Die in Storm Related Deaths Since the 7th in Mendocino County
During late December 2022 and into early January 2023, Mendocino County has been impacted by several winter weather storm events. To date, the following is a synopsis of storm related deaths being investigated as coroner’s cases by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. 1. Edgar Castillo (37-year-old male from...
Letter Writer Expresses Disbelief at Williams Comments on ‘Kicking the Can Down the Road’ as BOS Discusses Financial Deficit
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
Latest Information on Resources for Victims of Recent Earthquakes
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services:. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services remains activated and continues in coordination with state and local partners to provide recovery resources to our community following two significant earthquakes affecting the county. NEW RECOVERY RESOURCES. Clean...
Pardoe Swearing In as Eureka City Schools Trustee, Thursday January 12th
At the Board meeting on January 12, 2023, the Governing Board will swear in Rebecca Pardoe, the new Trustee representing Area 3. Pardoe has a child currently attending Eureka High School and two of her children are alumni. “As a new Board member, I am excited to learn and give back to the community. My own children have benefited from being students within Eureka City Schools and I will work hard to make sure all voices are heard,” said Pardoe. Pardoe’s term started in December 2022 and will run through 2026.
[UPDATE 2:39 p.m.–(Info on Highways 96 and 299] Flooding, Snow, and Wild Wind: Northwestern Californian Highways Take a Beating
The storms continue to pour rain, pile up snow, and throw wind at northwestern California today. While rain falls in the lower elevations, snow is blanketing the higher mountains. “A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for portions of N Trinity County above 4500 ft thru 10 PM this evening,” according to the National Weather Service in Eureka. However, snow is already covering some areas. Chains are required on parts of Hwys 3 and 36. The Weather Service predicts, “Additional #snow accumulation of up to 10″ at Scott Mountain Summit [on Hwy 3]. Snow levels will rise overnight… .”
Major Roads Near Ferndale Impacted by Storm
Both Hwy 211 and Blue Slide Road, the two main roads Ferndale residents use to access the major population centers of Humboldt County are impacted by today’s storm. A tree is down on Blue Slide Road near Price Creek Road and is in the southbound lane, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page.
Man Held for Trespassing and Vandalism
This is a press release from the Hoopa Tribal Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. On January 4, 2023 at approximately 0403 hours, Sgt. A. Doolittle was dispatched to the Klamath-Trinity Joint...
Chain Requirement for Part of Hwy 36, 101 in Oregon Closed, But Most Major Highways Holding Up
The rain continues to fall, the wind is blowing, snow is choking the highest mountain passes (Scott’s Mountain on Hwy 3 is closed with no estimated time of reopening) Winter storms have been pummeling us for days with no real end in sight. Currently, the National Weather Service in Eureka is predicting Ferndale will Flood late Thursday night–cresting about 20 feet at 6 a.m. Friday and maybe flooding again on Sunday. The Mad River should reach monitor stage after midnight on Wednesday but isn’t expected to reach flood stage at this point.
Community Development Department Hosting ‘Form-Based Code Workshop’ January 19
The Community Development Department invites interested community members to attend the upcoming form-based code workshop on Jan. 19 from 6 – 8 p.m. through Zoom. The Community Development Department continues to work on the draft of the Gateway Area Plan and form-based code, which taken together will provide detailed guidance for how Arcata’s Gateway Area could be redeveloped to create more housing opportunities for the community.
