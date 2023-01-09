At the Board meeting on January 12, 2023, the Governing Board will swear in Rebecca Pardoe, the new Trustee representing Area 3. Pardoe has a child currently attending Eureka High School and two of her children are alumni. “As a new Board member, I am excited to learn and give back to the community. My own children have benefited from being students within Eureka City Schools and I will work hard to make sure all voices are heard,” said Pardoe. Pardoe’s term started in December 2022 and will run through 2026.

