Info session set for seniors and their families in Youngstown
Seniors looking for information on local services or adults who are concerned about their aging parents will have the chance to pick up important information next week.
Butler County residents say hateful billboard has no place in community
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An electronic billboard in Butler County is upsetting a lot of people.The billboard along Route 422 in Summit Township features a swastika. People who live in the area say this type of hate and negativity isn't welcome in their community, and they're working to do something about it."To me, what's on the sign is just not acceptable, it's hate speech," Heidi Priest said.The billboard is privately owned and sits on private property. Some people who live in the area said it doesn't represent their community, but they do believe it does represent the need for a deeper conversation."I...
New workers to help with strain at dog pound
Mahoning County's Dog Warden is adding a few more employees, including a new full-time Deputy to help pick up strays and investigate abuse cases.
WFMJ.com
PA bill aims to reverse trend of dwindling volunteer firefighter ranks
A state lawmaker representing Mercer and Lawrence counties is urging passage of a bill designed to reverse the trend of a dwindling number of volunteer firefighters in Pennsylvania. Senator Michelle Brooks has introduced Senate Bill 114, which would create a pilot program for community colleges and universities in the PA...
cleveland19.com
Kindergartner with autism walks out Akron school, parents say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron parents told 19 News their five-year-old daughter, who has autism, walked out of the school building last Friday without anyone noticing. Lindsey Sumitra’s daughter Abby is a kindergartner at Hatton Community Learning Center in Akron. “My child has special needs. What can we do...
Penncrest School District School Board votes on devisive policy
A Crawford County school district voted on a plan that will allow them to perform a ban on library books that they deem obscene or inappropriate. Penncrest School District has been debating this very topic for over a year now, and tonight it came to a head. A new policy has been passed by the […]
Mentor middle school evacuated: ‘Everyone is okay’
All school students and workers are safe following an evacuation for smoke at a middle school.
Woman lost $1,500 in government grant scam
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With the cost of just about everything rising these days, Dianne Glaser said she could use some extra cash. So, a message about a grant opportunity from a Facebook friend came at the perfect time. “She told me about this government grant, and she had gotten it, and (said) I should […]
WFMJ.com
Emergency food benefits ending; local non-profits prepare to help families
SNAP food emergency funds are ending at the end of February after nearly three years of providing families with additional funds for food. This means SNAP households will receive only their normal allotments beginning March 2023 without the additional emergency allotment those households were receiving. In March 2020 the federal...
Hermitage firefighters selling steel drums to control burning
They're selling barrels to raise money for their department.
WFMJ.com
Dancer, performer 'Fuzzy' Palumbo dead at age 75
Achilles “Fuzzy” Palumbo of Boardman passed away at the age of 75 on Saturday, December 31, 2022 with his family by his side. Born November 1, 1947, in Youngstown, “Fuzzy” as he was known got his start dancing at 15 yrs. old after winning a local dance contest catching the attention of Fred Astaire dance studio.
Longstanding local recovery clinic closes its doors
The Neil Kennedy Recovery Center on Rush Boulevard in Youngstown stopped treatment on December 31, 2022.
Citizens group holds meeting to petition removal of Commissioner Frenchko
Some residents in Trumbull County are calling for the removal of County Commissioner Niki Frenchcko.
Billboard along busy Butler County intersection causing commotion among community
SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A lot of people in Butler County are upset about a new billboard in the area. They say its offensive and hateful and they want it taken down. If you’re driving along Route 422 in Butler County, you may come across this new billboard that’s raising a lot of eyebrows.
WFMJ.com
New funds set aside to help Youngstown businesses to sustain and attract
New programs are launching, specifically dedicated to help small businesses in the City of Youngstown and within the next few months, individual business owners could have over $100,000 dollars of help. Whether a company wants to upgrade its facade, or receive a revolving loan, $3 million dollars of federal Covid...
WFMJ.com
Botox Clinic at Warren hospital treats chronic migraines and focal spasticity
A Valley hospital is offering possible relief to those who suffer from chronic throbbing head pain knows as migraines. Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital in Warren recently launched the Botox Clinic for treatment of chronic migraines and focal spasticity. Migraine is often characterized by throbbing pain in one area of the head...
cleveland19.com
Stark County student hurt after jumping from school balcony, officials say
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Jackson High School student was rushed to the hospital Wednesday morning after school officials said she jumped from a stairwell balcony. The incident happened before classes began for the day. Jackson Township police and EMS responded to the school. Jackson Local Schools Superintendent Chris...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
North Allegheny custodian passes away at 30
Students and staff of North Allegheny School District are mourning the death of the head custodian at Hosack Elementary School. Kevin Cavlovich, 30, died on Jan. 5, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office. “Mr. Kevin” had been a custodian for the North Allegheny School District for more...
Youngstown police officer hearing scheduled
An investigation was done by the Summit County Sheriff`s Office.
WYTV.com
PSP, Children Services called to New Castle home
NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN)- Pennsylvania State Police and Children and Youth Services were called during an investigation of a domestic situation on Sunday. Troopers were called to the 200 block of McCaslin Road around 11:30 a.m. Troopers determined that a theft happened between family members. PSP described the home as...
