ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hubbard, OH

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Butler County residents say hateful billboard has no place in community

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An electronic billboard in Butler County is upsetting a lot of people.The billboard along Route 422 in Summit Township features a swastika. People who live in the area say this type of hate and negativity isn't welcome in their community, and they're working to do something about it."To me, what's on the sign is just not acceptable, it's hate speech," Heidi Priest said.The billboard is privately owned and sits on private property. Some people who live in the area said it doesn't represent their community, but they do believe it does represent the need for a deeper conversation."I...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

PA bill aims to reverse trend of dwindling volunteer firefighter ranks

A state lawmaker representing Mercer and Lawrence counties is urging passage of a bill designed to reverse the trend of a dwindling number of volunteer firefighters in Pennsylvania. Senator Michelle Brooks has introduced Senate Bill 114, which would create a pilot program for community colleges and universities in the PA...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
cleveland19.com

Kindergartner with autism walks out Akron school, parents say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron parents told 19 News their five-year-old daughter, who has autism, walked out of the school building last Friday without anyone noticing. Lindsey Sumitra’s daughter Abby is a kindergartner at Hatton Community Learning Center in Akron. “My child has special needs. What can we do...
AKRON, OH
WKBN

Woman lost $1,500 in government grant scam

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With the cost of just about everything rising these days, Dianne Glaser said she could use some extra cash. So, a message about a grant opportunity from a Facebook friend came at the perfect time. “She told me about this government grant, and she had gotten it, and (said) I should […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WFMJ.com

Dancer, performer 'Fuzzy' Palumbo dead at age 75

Achilles “Fuzzy” Palumbo of Boardman passed away at the age of 75 on Saturday, December 31, 2022 with his family by his side. Born November 1, 1947, in Youngstown, “Fuzzy” as he was known got his start dancing at 15 yrs. old after winning a local dance contest catching the attention of Fred Astaire dance studio.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

New funds set aside to help Youngstown businesses to sustain and attract

New programs are launching, specifically dedicated to help small businesses in the City of Youngstown and within the next few months, individual business owners could have over $100,000 dollars of help. Whether a company wants to upgrade its facade, or receive a revolving loan, $3 million dollars of federal Covid...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Botox Clinic at Warren hospital treats chronic migraines and focal spasticity

A Valley hospital is offering possible relief to those who suffer from chronic throbbing head pain knows as migraines. Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital in Warren recently launched the Botox Clinic for treatment of chronic migraines and focal spasticity. Migraine is often characterized by throbbing pain in one area of the head...
cleveland19.com

Stark County student hurt after jumping from school balcony, officials say

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Jackson High School student was rushed to the hospital Wednesday morning after school officials said she jumped from a stairwell balcony. The incident happened before classes began for the day. Jackson Township police and EMS responded to the school. Jackson Local Schools Superintendent Chris...
STARK COUNTY, OH
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

North Allegheny custodian passes away at 30

Students and staff of North Allegheny School District are mourning the death of the head custodian at Hosack Elementary School. Kevin Cavlovich, 30, died on Jan. 5, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office. “Mr. Kevin” had been a custodian for the North Allegheny School District for more...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WYTV.com

PSP, Children Services called to New Castle home

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN)- Pennsylvania State Police and Children and Youth Services were called during an investigation of a domestic situation on Sunday. Troopers were called to the 200 block of McCaslin Road around 11:30 a.m. Troopers determined that a theft happened between family members. PSP described the home as...
NEW CASTLE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy