Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fear of Friday the 13thMargaret MinnicksAsheville, NC
One of the Most Haunted Streets in America is Located Here in North CarolinaTravel MavenAsheville, NC
This Small Town in North Carolina Comes Alive During the Winter SeasonTravel MavenBrevard, NC
Local Chick-Fil-A Fined Because the Owner Paid Employees in ChickenBryan DijkhuizenHendersonville, NC
Chick-fil-A in North Carolina Fined $6,685 for Paying Workers in Meal VouchersTy D.Hendersonville, NC
Related
WLOS.com
Asheville releases timeline of water crisis that started at Mills River facility
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — News 13 spoke one on one with an assistant city manager and the water resources director for the city of Asheville about the widespread water outages that impacted thousands of customers from Christmas into the new year. “We’re doing immediate steps now,” Water Resources Director...
WLOS.com
Buncombe County property owners can get answers to tax questions at upcoming clinics
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Property owners in Buncombe County with questions about their property taxes have several upcoming chances to get some answers. The county is partnering with Land of Sky Association of Realtors to conduct clinics that help property owners sort things out and answer questions about how residents' property has been valued, particularly those seeking property tax relief.
tribpapers.com
I-26 Construction Could Conclude in a Year
Asheville – Widening of Interstate 26 between Buncombe and Henderson counties is an ongoing half-decade traffic nightmare for motorists — one that they can snap out of by spring of 2024 when the project concludes. The 22-mile, $534 million I-26 project began in October 2019. It is still...
WYFF4.com
Pretty Place Chapel announces temporary closure to public visitors
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Folks who want to visit the Pretty Place Chapel in South Carolina will have to wait until February. Pretty Place announced Thursday that the chapel will be closed beginning Jan. 23 and is estimated to reopen on Feb. 6. (Video above: Timelapse of sunrise Easter...
Coca-Cola plant to be revitalized in Spartanburg
A historic Spartanburg building will now see new life. City council approved plans to revitalize Spartanburg’s vacant Coca-Cola plant.
WYFF4.com
DOT workers remove 120,000 pounds of trash from two Asheville homeless camps, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Around 120,000 pounds of trash has been removed from two West Asheville homeless camps, according to the Asheville Police Department. Police say that the full-day clean-up effort happened on Jan. 6. on North Carolina Department of Transportation's property off of I-40 West of Exit 44. According...
WYFF4.com
Upstate church to open new location on site of former gentleman's club
GREENVILLE, S.C. — An Upstate church will open a new location on a property that has been a source of controversy and unlawful activity in previous years. "We exist to lead people into the life-giving presence of God. When people encounter Jesus, the trajectory of their life changes," said Pastor Rich Butler, lead pastor of Hope Church.
FOX Carolina
Late night fire at Asheville Outlets under investigation
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A representative with Asheville Outlets said an investigation is underway after crews responded to storage room fire late Wednesday night. The representative said the building’s sprinkler system mitigated the damage and the Asheville Fire Department was on site quickly to contain the fire. No...
iheart.com
Fire at AVL Outlets, West AVL Burglaries Suspect Linked to RAD Crime
(Asheville, NC) -- A fire at the Asheville Outlets is being investigated. WLOS-TV reports firefighters rushed to the roof around the Restoration Hardware and Carter's Outlet last night. It seems sprinklers were able to contain the damage, while no injuries were reported. There's no word yet on what may have caused the fire.
WLOS.com
Four fugitives arrested on outstanding warrants in north Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Four fugitives wanted on open warrants for unrelated crimes were arrested Wednesday, Jan. 11 by Asheville Police Department detectives and officers. Detectives and officers were conducting crime prevention measures in north Asheville and took four people into custody at the same location, a spokesperson for APD said.
WLOS.com
Board of Adjustment OKs residential development, nearby residents speak out against it
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — During its meeting Wednesday, Jan. 11, the Buncombe County Board of Adjustment gave the go-ahead to a new residential development. The development includes more than 200 apartments, townhomes and duplexes -- with 516 units in all. The affordable housing project is planned for Old...
FOX Carolina
NCDOT: Overturned tractor trailer shuts down I-26 east in NC
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation said I-26 east in Henderson County is shut down do to a crash. Officials said an overturned tractor closed I-26 east and one lane of I-26 west at exit 44. Multiple agencies are responding. NCDOT said it is...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Asheville police say 120,000 pounds of trash was collected at two homeless camps during a clean-up last Friday. Police say the camps were on Department of Transportation property off I-40 westbound near exit 44. Police say they notified the people at the camps know about the clean-up several times in the two weeks before it happened.
WLOS.com
Camps not the answer for homelessness, officials say after tons of trash cleaned from two
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Two bulldozers and four dump trucks are what it took the Asheville Police Department and NCDOT to clean up two homeless camps earlier this week. It was an eight-hour process to clean up 120,000 pounds -- or 60 tons -- of trash between the two homeless camps in West Asheville.
WLOS.com
Days of free parking along Hendersonville's Main Street are numbered
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The days of free parking in Hendersonville are coming to an end. In its place will be an additional 253 parking spaces and a fee of $2 per hour. The changes in parking come as a result of a growing parking issue along Main Street...
tribpapers.com
Buncombe Sheriff’s Spokesman Covers Up Protest
Asheville – On December 31st of last year at 9:10 p.m., Skyline News took to Facebook to report about a protest many have disputed took place, including the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office. However, the Asheville City Police did confirm the protest took place by blocking the entrances to the Buncombe County Detention Center.
WLOS.com
Haywood County residents prepare as wintry weather looms
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Bitter cold froze Western North Carolina over the holidays. Now, a combination of rain, wind and snow has targeted the area, and people in the higher elevations were preparing Friday. First, wind and rain will sweep through the area, so Haywood County EMS officials...
WLOS.com
Water crisis: Customers intentionally cut off, but disaster criteria unmet, officials say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — News 13 continues to ask questions and investigate the circumstances of Asheville's recent water crisis, including why there was no local emergency or disaster declaration that might have meant greater resources to impacted customers. Asheville Water Director David Melton revealed Tuesday night officials made a...
WLOS.com
Haywood animal shelter uses grant money to create surgery room to spay, neuter at facility
CLYDE, N.C. (WLOS) — There is space now at the Haywood County Animal Services facility in Clyde for employees to spay and neuter the animals. Rearranging some residual grant money allowed the shelter to establish a surgery room. So now, more surgeries can be done in-house instead of contracting with area vets or the ASPCA Spay and Neuter Alliance in Asheville.
WLOS.com
Notice: Rental property owners discover they must include personal property on taxes
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County’s tax assessor has sent out a notice that has taken some rental property owners by surprise. The notice serves as a reminder to property owners that all personal property included in the rental is to be categorized as business personal property. The distinction allows for the items to be included when assigning a value to the property for taxation purposes.
Comments / 1