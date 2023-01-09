Damar Hamlin released from Cincinnati hospital, heading to Buffalo

The best news imaginable around the NFL and sports universe arrived on Monday.

A week after suffering a cardiac arrest and collapsing on the field during the first quarter of the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game, Damar Hamlin has been released from UC Medical Center.

“He is doing well, and this is the beginning of the next stage of his recovery,” said Dr. William Knight IV, professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine and director of the hospital’s emergency medicine program.

Hamlin was transferred to a medical facility in Buffalo.

The defensive back tweeted his gratitude and said he is heading back to Buffalo.

Per UC Medical Center doctors: