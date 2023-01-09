ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Damar Hamlin released from Cincinnati hospital, heading to Buffalo

 4 days ago
The best news imaginable around the NFL and sports universe arrived on Monday.

A week after suffering a cardiac arrest and collapsing on the field during the first quarter of the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game, Damar Hamlin has been released from UC Medical Center.

“He is doing well, and this is the beginning of the next stage of his recovery,” said Dr. William Knight IV, professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine and director of the hospital’s emergency medicine program.

Hamlin was transferred to a medical facility in Buffalo.

The defensive back tweeted his gratitude and said he is heading back to Buffalo.

Per UC Medical Center doctors:

… he met a number of key milestones on his journey to recovery which allowed for his release. He was up with physical and occupational therapy, walking within the unit, and tolerating a regular diet.

He will be observed and monitored to be sure his flight to Buffalo did not have an impact on him.

