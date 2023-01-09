Ben Lomond man dies after crashing into metal pole near Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- CHP Santa Cruz said a man died after a crash on northbound State Route 17 south of El Rancho Drive at 8:50 a.m. Sunday.

A red 1991 Honda sedan was going north while approaching El Rancho Drive at an unknown speed, said CHP. The Honda went off the roadway for an unknown reason and crashed into a metal pole.

The solo driver, Thomas Jacobson, 61, suffered major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

CHP is still investigating this crash. Drugs and alcohol are currently unknown if they factored into this crash.

Police say Jacobson was wearing safety equipment. The weather was said to be cloudy and rainy.

