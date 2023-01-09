Read full article on original website
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
CBS Sports
WATCH: Georgia players eat food on sideline during blowout win over TCU in national championship game
The 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship was over by halftime. Georgia smashed TCU, 65-7, when all was said and done. The game was so far out of reach in the second half that there was more attention being paid to the food at SoFi Stadium than the game itself. After TCU scored a touchdown to cut Georgia's lead to three points in the first quarter, the Bulldogs took a complete stranglehold on the national title showdown. Georgia scored 55 straight points as the audience, and some of the players, turned their focus elsewhere.
How to watch Georgia vs. TCU in the National Championship: Live stream, TV channel, betting odds
It all comes down to this. No. 1 Georgia and No. 3 TCU face off in the 2023 National Championship Monday (January 9) to determine who is the best team in all of college football. You can watch this game on fuboTV (Start your free trial). Led by seventh-year head...
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
Georgia Bulldogs crush TCU for back-to-back college football national titles
Stetson Bennett threw two touchdown passes and ran for two scores in the first half as No. 1 Georgia demolished No. 3 TCU 65-7 Monday night to become the first team to win consecutive College Football Playoff national championships.The Bulldogs (15-0) became the first repeat champs since Alabama went back-to-back a decade ago and left no doubt that they have replaced the Crimson Tide as the new bullies on the block.TCU (13-2), the first Cinderella team of the playoff era, never had a chance against the Georgia juggernaut. Unlike Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl semifinal, the Bulldogs would not succumb...
FOX Sports
Georgia, Alabama and Washington: Joel Klatt's way too early Top 10 | Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt discussed his way too early top 10 in college football. He discusses the Georgia Bulldogs, Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes and Alabama Crimson Tide in tier 1. Joel defended his decision to put Michigan and Ohio State above Alabama. He describes his second tier which includes the Penn State Nittany Lions, LSU Tigers, FSU Seminoles, and USC Trojans. Joel thinks that LSU will continue to get better under Brian Kelly. He has USC at No. 8 because while the offense performs well, he believes that Lincoln Riley should focus on improving the defense. His last two teams that made it in are the Tennessee Volunteers and the Washington Huskies.
Kevin Warren's short-term stint in the Big Ten will have long-term implications
On June 4, 2019 — just 3½ years ago — Kevin Warren arrived in college athletics, leaving a job as Chief Operating Officer of the Minnesota Vikings to become the commissioner of the Big Ten. In 2020, he led a disastrous and short-lived cancellation of the Big...
247Sports
College football rankings: Joel Klatt's way-too-early top 10 sees Michigan, Ohio State, Alabama follow Georgia
Following the conclusion of the 2022 college football season, Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt took to Twitter to reveal his way-too-early top 10 rankings heading into the 2023 season. It isn't a surprise that Klatt ranked the back-to-back champion Georgia Bulldogs as the No. 1 team but the remaining nine teams are intriguing. This past season saw plenty of change and the top 10 reflects that.
