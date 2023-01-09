ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cat Country 102.9

What Happened? 6 Cancelled Events That Montanans Used to Love

Montanans love to cut loose during the summer and enjoy themselves. The best way to do that is a good music festival. Montana might not have music festivals year-round, but Montana has some solid festivals that occur during the summer. People who love country music head to Headwaters Country Jam, and if you love Americana, people head to Red Ants Pants Music Festival, and one festival that has been gaining in popularity is Under the Big Sky Festival near Whitefish.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Mexican national admits to role in transporting meth to Bozeman, Billings

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Mexican national admitted to playing a role in transporting 25 pounds of methamphetamine from Denver, Colo. to Bozeman. Risela Anahid Heredia Soberanes, 32, pleaded guilty to a superseding information charging her with possession with intent to distribute meth. The U.S. Department of Justice released the...
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Built With Love: Famous Montana Steakhouse Reopens After Fire

One of the most iconic steakhouses in Montana is reopening following a fire that destroyed the business in 2021. The Lahood Park Steakhouse is one of the longest continuously operating steakhouses in Montana. According to their website, the steakhouse first opened in 1928. It was a welcoming sight for weary travelers from Butte to Bozeman.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

City of Bozeman Announces Plans For Gigantic Project

Bozeman has been growing steadily for years, and parts of the city that have seen massive growth need some love. The part of Bozeman that has seen constant growth is the west side of the city. From 19th Street to Four Corners, houses, duplexes, and condos are being built and immediately occupied. With the immense growth, the City of Bozeman announced huge plans for this area.
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

5 Super Easy Ways To Make Friends In Bozeman, MT

I see this question come up quite often on different social media platforms and it always gets me thinking. I grew up in a small town (population of less than 2500), and whenever we had new people move in, we welcomed them with open arms. Or I should say I did, but to be honest, there was always a group for someone.
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

This Bozeman Business Expands To New Locations

It's great to see homegrown businesses become successful and expand their reach beyond the Gallatin Valley. Montana is a place where small businesses are crucial to the sustainability and economies of towns and cities statewide. Locals prefer shopping at locally owned grocery stores, shops, and restaurants to support hard-working people.
BOZEMAN, MT
XL Country 100.7

When Is This Popular Chain Restaurant Actually Coming To Bozeman?

Many of us were excited when it was announced that Texas Roadhouse would open here in Bozeman. The wildly popular chain is known for its laid-back feel while serving delicious food. The menu is filled with steaks, chicken, ribs, seafood, burgers, Texas-sized meals, and their famous Texas Roadhouse rolls. Plus, the prices are decent and they have a nice kids' menu as well, which makes it family-friendly.
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

The Best Burrito in Montana Should Be Disqualified

Burritos are something that everyone enjoys because it's so simple. It's a mixture of tasty ingredients wrapped in a tortilla. Why do some restaurants make burritos complicated?. Not everyone believes this, but I know that burritos are the best way to eat food. You can put every kind of food...
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Do People Love The Brick in Bozeman? These People Don’t

When it comes to large-scale venues for concerts or events, the choices are slim in Montana. Not everyone is going to enjoy what we have to offer. When it comes to venues in Montana, we are solid when it comes to small to medium size venues. Here in Bozeman, we have The ELM, The Rialto, and several other small venues that host concerts. The largest arena in Bozeman is the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse on the Montana State campus.
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana State finishes 4th, Montana 14th in final Stats Perform FCS Top 25

BOZEMAN — Montana State was ranked fourth and Montana finished 14th in the final Stats Perform FCS Top 25 of the 2022 season. MSU (12-2) finished one spot behind fellow Football Championship Subdivision semifinalist Incarnate Word (12-2), while runner up North Dakota State (12-3) was ranked No. 2 and champion South Dakota State (14-1) finished atop the rankings with all 54 first-place votes.
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

25 Excellent Bozeman Restaurants You Need to Visit in 2023

Bozeman is quickly becoming a foodie city. If you're looking for any type of food, you don't have to look far to find a great restaurant. Despite what outsiders may think about Montana, the restaurants here offer far more than just meat and potatoes. A few restaurants in Montana have been featured on Food Network in the past, but those restaurants only give a small glimpse into what the state's restaurant scene has to offer.
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

College Football Hall of Famer Kollar eyes return to MSU

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Just a day after joining the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame induction class, former Bobcat Bill Kollar dedicated the achievement to the school that changed his life. “To me, it’s for Bobcat Nation,” Kollar said. “I played back in the ’70s , and all the...
96.7 KISS FM

Where To Get The Best Milkshake in Montana

It's the perfect combination of dessert and convenience. Who wouldn't want to have a delicious milkshake every day?. Whatever season it may be in Montana, people love having a frozen treat after a meal, event, or while walking around downtown Bozeman. We have quite a few fantastic ice cream shops that locals and tourists visit frequently. People love waffle cones, sundaes, or a simple single scoop, but I am one of those people who love a tasty milkshake. Where is the best place to get a milkshake in Montana?
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

96.7 KISS FM

96.7 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

